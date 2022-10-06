Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Claims She Sold Her Son For Drugs; He Is Still MissingJeffery MacPhiladelphia, PA
Bake N Bacon to take over Devil's Den in South PhillyMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Key Data Explored in StudyGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
MANNA Kicks Off Season of Giving with Annual Pie in the Sky FundraiserMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Viral Video of Philly Pregnancy Nurse and Mother Goes Viral and Opens Discussion about Maternal Health CrisisTeressa P.Norristown, PA
Pa. Conference for Women kicks off with world-renowned speakers, in-person events
Some of the most fabulous and inspiring women from all around the world are meeting in Philadelphia this week for the Pennsylvania Conference for Women.
NBC Philadelphia
Reading Terminal Round-Up: What's Going on at Iconic Philly Market
From expansions to new food, Philly's No. 1 tourist cafeteria still has a lot to offer. Since 1893 Reading Terminal Market has been a pillar in the Philadelphia community and has since become a go-to tourist destination. With new noticeable outdoor changes such as the Filbert Street expansion, we decided...
wrestleview.com
White Rabbits invade the Wells Fargo Center
According to PWInsider, several fans that are at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia for tonight’s WWE Extreme Rules, say there are people dressed in White Rabbit costumes outside and inside the venue. In addition, there are also flyers, masks and word puzzles all related to the White Rabbit...
billypenn.com
The Philly-area televangelist who attempted to broadcast from a pirate ship
Before there was Joel Osteen, there was Oral Roberts. And before there was Oral Roberts, there was Carl McIntire, Pennsylvania’s own televangelist juggernaut. Though he was born in Michigan, the epicenter of McIntire’s religious empire was the Philadelphia area. He had ministries in Cape May, Collingswood, and Atlantic City, plus a conservative talk radio station based in Media that targeted everyone from labor unions and gay people to the Catholic Church and Richard Nixon.
swarthmorephoenix.com
The Revival of Olde Club Brings Live Music Back to Swarthmore
After a long drought, live music returns to campus this fall. With the restoration of Olde Club, a space historically used as a concert venue, Swarthmore hosted two local indie rock bands, Best Bear and Humilitarian, on Saturday, Oct. 1. For the first time since Jan. 24, 2020, Olde Club was packed full of students listening to live music. This event was the first in a series of concerts set to go on throughout the fall semester.
Authors Gather Tomorrow in Phoenixville for Release of Book ‘The Story of Michael Crescenz’
Michael Crescenz.Image via United States Army. Authors Kevin Ferris, of West Chester, and John Siegfried will hold a book launch and signing for the release of No Greater Love: The Story of Michael Crescenz, Philadelphia’s Only Medal of Honor Recipient of the Vietnam War. Attending the signing is Joe Crescenz, Michael’s brother and longtime Chester County resident who was the driving force behind the book.
phillyvoice.com
A 'Hunter's Moon' will be visible in Philly on Sunday
Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, people in Philadelphia can look into the sky and see an orange, glowing full moon. At 4:54 p.m., the full moon will reach its full illumination, and shortly after sunset, the "Hunter's moon" will reach a peak nighttime shadowy glow. Starting on Saturday, you...
Philly’s Neon Museum to close less than 2 years after it opened
The Neon Museum of Philadelphia, which opened last year at 1800 North American Street in Kensington, will close in December. “We’re seeking a new home for the collection that allows it to stay unified, local, and publicly accessible,” the museum said in announcements made on Instagram and Twitter.
A Unique Paranormal Celebration Makes Its Way To Langhorne, A Perfect Halloween Activity
A spook-tacular circus act is making its way to Bucks County, a must-see for adults who love the Halloween season and the arts. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the upcoming show. The Paranormal Cirque, a scary, Halloween-themed circus act, will be performing at the Oxford Valley Mall in...
NBC Philadelphia
This Montgomery Co. Community Ranks as One of Best Places to Live in U.S.
A Montgomery County town has been named one of the best places to live in the U.S., according to a new ranking released by Money magazine. Abington, located 12 miles from Center City Philadelphia, ranks No. 24 on the list, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. The 2022 ranking of the...
Story of Angel: Dog found 'clinging to life' in North Philly home now on road to recovery
Dog Rescued: "Angel was covered in live fleas and flea dirt. She was hypothermic, dehydrated, anemic, and had an increased respiratory rate and effort. The clock was ticking, and there was no time to waste," the PSCPA said.
A car landed upside-down in a construction site in Philadelphia
It was a bizarre sight in Philadelphia, where a recent crash in the Fishtown neighborhood resulted in a car stuck upside-down, grill-first, in a construction site. According to BillyPenn, the incident took place yesterday afternoon at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Oxford Street. It’s unknown if anyone was injured.
phillyvoice.com
Temple alum's Emmett Till biopic among featured movies at Philadelphia Film Festival
The long-awaited biopic about the life of Mamie Till following the lynching death of her son Emmett in 1955 is among more than 130 movies that will be featured at this year's Philadelphia Film Festival. "Till," directed by Temple University alumna Chinonye Chukwu, tells the story of Mamie Till as...
Fairless Hills Implant Surgeon Helps Brings a Fresh Smile To a Man In Need
The chance-encounter led to a local man's teeth being fixed.Image via iStock. A fender bender in Philadelphia ended up being a blessing for a local man, who was directed to a Bucks County surgeon to fix his teeth. Alayna Gomez wrote about the fateful interaction for 6ABC Action News.
WFMZ-TV Online
Jahme Barnes arrested in North Philly
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- Jahme Barnes, wanted for second-degree murder and related offenses, was arrested October 4th in North Philadelphia. Barnes, 17, was allegedly involved in the murder of 25-year-old Dakari Rome and the shooting of a 17-year-old boy on August 28, 2022. Both victims were from Pottstown.
PhillyBite
Best Shopping Malls and Outlets in Pennsylvania
- If you love discount retail therapy and donuts, you'll love the Grove City Premium Outlets in Western Pennsylvania. This is the largest outlet center in the state and features exclusive shops. There are even two Oakley Vault stores there. Plus, the area is home to several delicious restaurants. King...
Drug dealer admits shipping cocaine to N.J., Philadelphia by overnight mail
A 43-year-old man admitted he shipped more than 220 pounds of cocaine from Puerto Rico to Philadelphia and New Jersey over a span of more than a year using the United States Postal Service’s overnight mail service. Iran Soler, of Philadelphia, faces at least 10 years in prison after...
