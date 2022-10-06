ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

tmpresale.com

Julia Wolf at 7th St Entry in Minneapolis – presale code

The Julia Wolf pre-sale password is now available!! This official Julia Wolf pre-sale is for the 2022 tour and gives immediate access to Julia Wolf tickets for a limited time. Your access to this Julia Wolf presale is immediate after you have signed up.. Do not miss this awe-inspiring opportunity...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tmpresale.com

Larkin Poe’s show in Minneapolis, MN – presale password

The Larkin Poe presale code is available below for our members!! During this special presale you have got the chance to acquire show tickets before the public!!!. This is probably your best opportunity ever to see Larkin Poe live in Minneapolis!. Here are all the Larkin Poe show details:. Presale.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tmpresale.com

Adam Doleac at Fine Line in Minneapolis – official presale password

A Adam Doleac presale code is available below to our members! Everyone with this presale information will have the chance to get great show tickets before anyone else!. If you don’t get your tickets to Adam Doleac’s show in Minneapolis, MN during the presale you might not be able to order them before they are all gone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Entertainment
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
thriftyminnesota.com

Book’em Used Book Sale in Bloomington

The annual The Book’em Used Book Sale in Bloomington has thousands of used books for sale along with music, movies, puzzles, games and more!. The 28th annual Book’em Used Book Sale starts on October 8 and goes through October 22!. This isn’t your typical used book sale –...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Bring Me The News

SoulCycle that never opened in Edina will become Gavin Kaysen's latest venture

Edina's popular 50th and France commercial area will soon be home to a collaboration involving prolific, James Beard Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen. The partnership between Cooks of Crocus Hill – the St. Paul-based cookware retailer and cooking classes venue – and Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery, headed up by celebrated pastry chef Diane Moua, is opening a third location in the Twin Cities.
EDINA, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for they impeccable service and their absolutely delicious food made with high-quality ingredients. All of them are great options for both a causal meal with friends or family as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Anoka Family, well-known on TikTok, shares devastation of Fort Myers and their home

MINNEAPOLIS -- WCCO first told you about the Mannella family last week. Frankie, Christine, and Olive Mannella are originally from Anoka but moved to Fort Myers a few years ago. They evacuated to Minnesota when Hurricane Ian hit, and drove back to Florida after the storm to assess the damage.When they finally made it to their home, not far from Fort Myers Beach, they filmed the destruction, outside and inside of their home.A water line on their walls shows the storm surge rose around 9 ft. on the inside of the first floor of their home. The flood waters left behind a wet,...
FORT MYERS, FL
CBS Minnesota

Found girl reunited with parents after Brooklyn Park police put out alert

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- Police say they have located the parents of a young girl they found in Brooklyn Park earlier Saturday evening.Officers were dispatched to the 7800 block of Zane Avenue North at 7:05 p.m. but were not able to locate the child's parents.After asking for the public's help locating the child's parents, police were able to reunite the child with her family.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
mspmag.com

Breweries Say: Yes, And....

Wild Mind Ales near Richfield won summer with their beer-based soft serve. They take one of their beers, like the Vision Board smoothie-style sour ale, and work that through the machine to make a cool-kid 21-plus-only cone with an ABV of 6.2 percent. 6031 Pillsbury Ave., Mpls. Vanilla Latte. The...
RICHFIELD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minneapolis evicts three homeless encampments

Police arrived unexpectedly at a long-standing encampment in the Harrison neighborhood of Minneapolis at about 7 a.m. Thursday, taped off the surrounding streets for several blocks in every direction, oversaw the eviction of about 30 people and arrested three protesters. Encampment defenders had been having breakfast at the Near North...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Enough of the two faced talking": New Mpls. safety commissioner unleashes tense Twitter retorts

Featured video is from a July interviewMINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis' new community safety commissioner Cedric Alexander appeared to have tense Twitter exchanges with multiple people on Thursday night.Many of the exchanges appeared to be over criticism of the "Operation Endeavor" plan from Alexander and city leaders. Mayor Jacob Frey said it's a comprehensive approach to public safety and it will coordinate city services - from police to prosecutors to violence prevention groups - and crack down on crime.In one instance, a Twitter user, Amity Foster, asks about multiple police vehicles parked downtown along Nicollet Mall, noting that nine of the squads were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis house fully engulfed in flames, spreads to neighboring residence

MINNEAPOLIS -- Fire crews spent Saturday night battling a house fire that the Minneapolis Fire Department says extended to the neighboring residence.MFD responded to the fire around 6:52 p.m. on the 4700 block of Xeres Avenue North. After the fire was extinguished, crews deemed the original home uninhabitable.One woman and a dog are receiving assistance from the Red Cross. No one was injured.The incident is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

