Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenHershey, PA
Choctoberfest 2022MichelleHershey, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Beloved Pennsylvania butcher shop set to close next monthKristen Walters
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen Walters
Related
tmpresale.com
Jingle Jams show in Reading, PA Dec 16th, 2022 – pre-sale code
WiseGuys has the latest most current Jingle Jam presale password 😀 This is your best chance to buy tickets to watch Jingle Jam ahead of anyone else. Don’t skip this tremendous chance to see Jingle Jam’s event in Reading. Below are the Jingle Jam event specifics and...
'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday
YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
abc27.com
Sensory night, other events to be held at Hershey’s Chocolate World
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s Chocolate World has announced new fall events that the whole family can enjoy. On Saturday, Oct 15, the attraction will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Trunk or Treat outside the entrance of Chocolate World from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Vehicle owners will be able to give snacks away as guests are able to sample Latino-inspired treats outside the venue.
theburgnews.com
Burg Bits: News bites from around Harrisburg
Once upon a time, we featured a column called “Burg Bits,” which were nuggets of information that we unearthed from our wanderings about town. We thought it might be time to resurrect that feature, at least on an occasional basis. A few months ago, we broke the story...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Epic Pumpkin Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must Visit
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
abc27.com
PetSmart opening new Dauphin County location
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PetSmart will be opening a new store in Colonial Commons off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. According to Bennett Williams Real Estate agent Blake Shaffer, the store will be located next to Home Goods in the Colonial Commons shopping center, located off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. It is expected to open around PetSmart’s third quarter in 2023, which is roughly around mid-summer to early fall.
White Rose Music Fest kicks off Friday night at PeoplesBank Park
YORK, Pa. — The White Rose Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown York this weekend, starting tonight. This new event is going to bring "world class performers" to PeoplesBank Park, according to a release, and is a collaboration between the York Revolution and York College of Pennsylvania.
Laser light show owner blames Harrisburg’s ‘last minute’ demand for $25K flop
The disappointing laser light show during this year’s Kipona Festival cost Harrisburg $25,000, but the city hasn’t paid the bill yet. That’s because city officials say they are still “negotiating” with the owner of the laser light show company and hoping he will “avoid charging us given what happened,” said City Spokesman Matt Maisel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc27.com
Lancaster hosts 185th McCaskey Day
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Oct. 7, is John Perisol McCaskey day, celebrating his birth anniversary in Lancaster County. This year’s celebration marks McCaskey’s 185th birthday. McCaskey worked as an educator and administrator at Lancaster Boys High School, which was later named after him, for 50 years.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Awards $287,895 to Increase Electrical Worker Apprentices in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $287,895 in new funding through Pennsylvania’s Pre-Apprentice and Apprenticeship Grant Program for IBEW Local 743 to provide training for more than 30 electrical industry apprentices in Pennsylvania. “It’s vitally important to recruit and...
visitlebanonvalley.com
Halloween Candlelight Tours – Heidelberg Hall
Join us on an exclusive extended tour of Heidelberg Hall, as we explore the mansions 30 rooms and tower in the evening light. Guests will be provided a candle as they enter the entrance vestibule to light their way through the mansion. Learn how Victorian architecture in this Second Empire style influenced the American haunted house in culture today.
abc27.com
Harrisburg School District bans ‘One Chip Challenge’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District announced on Wednesday, Oct 5, that they will be banning a social media challenge called the One Chip Challenge. According to a statement from the school district, the one-chip challenge consists of a person eating a potato chip made with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, both of which are considered two of the world’s hottest pepper.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This small Pennsylvania city was ranked the best in the US, according to a new study
The ranking compared 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.
Looking for a Day Trip From Lancaster, PA? 4 Destinations Within a 2-hour Drive
Lancaster, PA is conveniently located within driving distance to New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington DC, but there are plenty of other gems - smaller places to visit - within a two-hour drive or less from Lancaster, PA.
Pa. State Police announce 3rd quarter firearm denials
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced on Thursday, Oct. 6 the number of firearm purchase details and investigations from July 1 to Sept. 30.
$96,000 awarded for Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study
Silver Spring Township was awarded almost $100,000 by the Harrisburg Area Transportation Study. The township was awarded $96,000 for the Carlisle Pike Alternative Transportation Corridor Study. The study will evaluate the segment of US Route 11, the Carlisle Pike, between Pennsylvania Route 114 east to the Silver Spring Township line.
Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg
Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
Turkeys Kicked, Stomped, Beaten At 7 Farms Across Pennsylvania: PSP
A dozen men were involved in animal abuse at seven farms across Pennsylvania, state police allege. The men worked at Plainville Farms to capture and crate turkeys that were destined for food processing plants, police stated in a release on Thursday, Oct. 6. The investigation launched in August 2021 following...
Dauphin County shopping center sold for second time this year
The Colonial Commons shopping center in Lower Paxton Township has been sold for the second time this year. Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. purchased the 410,432-square-foot shopping center, located at 5086 and 5114 Jonestown Road.
Three streets will close for a few hours Saturday for Harrisburg homecoming parade
If you are headed into Harrisburg on Saturday morning, be aware that parts of three streets will temporarily close for the high school homecoming parade. Part of Walnut, 17th and Market streets will be closed from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., according to city officials.
Comments / 0