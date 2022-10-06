ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

tmpresale.com

Jingle Jams show in Reading, PA Dec 16th, 2022 – pre-sale code

WiseGuys has the latest most current Jingle Jam presale password 😀 This is your best chance to buy tickets to watch Jingle Jam ahead of anyone else. Don’t skip this tremendous chance to see Jingle Jam’s event in Reading. Below are the Jingle Jam event specifics and...
READING, PA
FOX 43

'The Price is Right Live' visits York's Appell Center Thursday

YORK, Pa. — "The Price is Right Live" is in York today at the Appell Center for the Performing Arts. The interactive stage show is based on the popular TV game show "The Price is Right," which began in 1972. It will officially begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 6, so there's still time to register for those who are interested.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Sensory night, other events to be held at Hershey’s Chocolate World

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey’s Chocolate World has announced new fall events that the whole family can enjoy. On Saturday, Oct 15, the attraction will be hosting a Hispanic Heritage Month Trunk or Treat outside the entrance of Chocolate World from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Vehicle owners will be able to give snacks away as guests are able to sample Latino-inspired treats outside the venue.
HERSHEY, PA
theburgnews.com

Burg Bits: News bites from around Harrisburg

Once upon a time, we featured a column called “Burg Bits,” which were nuggets of information that we unearthed from our wanderings about town. We thought it might be time to resurrect that feature, at least on an occasional basis. A few months ago, we broke the story...
HARRISBURG, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Entertainment
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
abc27.com

PetSmart opening new Dauphin County location

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PetSmart will be opening a new store in Colonial Commons off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. According to Bennett Williams Real Estate agent Blake Shaffer, the store will be located next to Home Goods in the Colonial Commons shopping center, located off of Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. It is expected to open around PetSmart’s third quarter in 2023, which is roughly around mid-summer to early fall.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

White Rose Music Fest kicks off Friday night at PeoplesBank Park

YORK, Pa. — The White Rose Music Fest is set to kick off in downtown York this weekend, starting tonight. This new event is going to bring "world class performers" to PeoplesBank Park, according to a release, and is a collaboration between the York Revolution and York College of Pennsylvania.
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster hosts 185th McCaskey Day

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday, Oct. 7, is John Perisol McCaskey day, celebrating his birth anniversary in Lancaster County. This year’s celebration marks McCaskey’s 185th birthday. McCaskey worked as an educator and administrator at Lancaster Boys High School, which was later named after him, for 50 years.
LANCASTER, PA
visitlebanonvalley.com

Halloween Candlelight Tours – Heidelberg Hall

Join us on an exclusive extended tour of Heidelberg Hall, as we explore the mansions 30 rooms and tower in the evening light. Guests will be provided a candle as they enter the entrance vestibule to light their way through the mansion. Learn how Victorian architecture in this Second Empire style influenced the American haunted house in culture today.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg School District bans ‘One Chip Challenge’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Harrisburg School District announced on Wednesday, Oct 5, that they will be banning a social media challenge called the One Chip Challenge. According to a statement from the school district, the one-chip challenge consists of a person eating a potato chip made with Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers, both of which are considered two of the world’s hottest pepper.
HARRISBURG, PA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NorthcentralPA.com

Former Country Cupboard to launch food truck in Lewisburg

Lewisburg, Pa. — A former popular Lewisburg restaurant is coming back as a food truck. On Thursday, Oct. 6, the former owners of the Country Cupboard announced via Facebook the Country Cupboard Express food truck will begin serving some of the restaurant's favorite meals. The food truck will be located at the parking lot of the Best Western Country Cupboard Inn and will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m....
LEWISBURG, PA

