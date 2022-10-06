Read full article on original website
Related
recordpatriot.com
Carlinville writers workshop to cover getting started
CARLINVILLE — Carlinville Writers Guild will have a fall writers workshop from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at the Carlinvilla Motel. The workshop will feature sessions by Charles Bosworth Jr., a New York Times and Amazon bestselling author of seven true-crime books, and Lee LoBue, a Carlinville-based children’s author whose first book, “Sleepy Dinosaur and the Bad Case of the Bedtime ROARs,” was released in October 2021.
recordpatriot.com
Bierbaum celebrates 70th birthday
ALTON – Rosalie Bierbaum will be celebrating her 70th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 16. Friends and family will gather at the Foster Township Hall, 2919 Main St., in Alton to celebrate from 2-5 p.m. Cake, ice cream, coffee and tea will be served.
Alton’s spooky ‘Soul Asylum’ museum embraces the supernatural
Alton, IL – On the Illinois side of the Mississippi River sits a town with a lengthy history. Amongst the old buildings is the Mineral Springs Hotel. The building is no longer the home of Mineral Spring’s Hotel, but home to a unique museum, a couple of shops, and ghost tours.
wmay.com
Litchfield Drive-In Aims For The Record Books
A central Illinois drive-in theater is going to attempt to set a world record. The Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield is hoping to get into the Guinness Book of World Records for most dogs gathered at a drive-in. The current record is 120, so the Skyview is hoping to get at least 121 dogs… and their owners… to come together at the drive-in on Saturday, October 15th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
advantagenews.com
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
recordpatriot.com
Your first look at what's happening this week around Jacksonville
Open House: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Jacksonville Fire Department Substation, 1600 W. Lafayette Road | Kick off Fire Prevention Month. Tours, burn house demonstration, fire safety activities, and kids activities including bounce house and kids firefighter challenge course. Free lunch. Jacksonville Main Street Fundfest and Awards Concert: 2-6 p.m., Dowtown Jacksonville...
Discover Belleville's Spine-Tingling Past With a Historic Walking Tour
The Haunted Belleville Walking Tour will get your heart rate up — from fear and exercise
recordpatriot.com
Creature Feature: Butters is a baby
GODFREY — This little guy was born at Hope Rescues. Butters is hard to resist. This boxer/pit mix male puppy was born this year on July 17. Butters is social, friendly and playful. He'd be a great addition to almost any family. An approved application is needed to meet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wlds.com
The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus
One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.
Alestle
Gulf Shores Restaurant & Grill clam chowder serves side dish at best
Upon walking into their Edwardsville location, I was seated quickly and the waiter was friendly and attentive, despite seeming to be the only one working at the time. I ordered the New England Clam Chowder, which comes to a price of $5.99 for a cup and $7.99 for a bowl, which is about an average price for this type of dish. I ordered the bowl, which also came with soup crackers and a corn muffin. The soup was creamy, fairly seasoned and full of potatoes. However, what seemed to be lacking was the clams. After having finished about half the bowl, I had forgotten I was having a clam-based dish as they were the least noticeable ingredient in the soup.
recordpatriot.com
Chick-Fil-A building quickly comes together
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Chick-Fil-A will open its first Glen Carbon location within the Orchard Town Center development. The site will cover almost 5,000-square-feet and sport a dual-lane drive-through to hold as many as 50 vehicles at once. As of Oct. 2, the...
recordpatriot.com
Bluffs being courted by trash collection companies, but wants residents' thoughts
BLUFFS — The village is exploring requests from two companies vying to provide trash collection to residents. GFL Environmental representatives Eric Shangraw and Scott Rives asked board members this week about signing a five-year contract for the entire village for trash pickup. The fee would be $18.45 per unit each month, but all households would be required to take the service.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
Theme park ride where St. Louis teen died to be destroyed
Orlando Slingshot announced Thursday that the 430-foot-tall FreeFall ride will be taken down.
Leader-Union
City discusses status on old Gallatin Street hotel
The Vandalia City Council heard a lengthy discussion about the current status of the old hotel on Gallatin Street during its regular meeting Monday night. Local Developer Dennis Grubaugh presented to the council a couple of options regarding the building, which had fallen into disrepair when bricks had fallen from the front facade earlier this year. Grubaugh said he had inspected the building and he believes that there is no immediate need for repair.
recordpatriot.com
Army sergeant from Edwardsville injured in Kuwait
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Army First Sgt. Clint Freitag, a longtime Edwardsville resident, is on the mend back in the U.S. after being injured while deployed in Kuwait. Freitag, a 1998 Edwardsville High School graduate and former EHS wrestler, suffered a spinal injury...
recordpatriot.com
Wood River man facing firearm charges
EDWARDSVILLE — A Wood River man was charged with multiple firearm felonies by Madison County officials on Wednesday. Dennis Roseland, 42, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, a Class 2 felony, two counts of possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 3 felony, and criminal damage to government supported property, a Class 3 felony.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 25-October 1, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Andrew Hansen, 44 of Shipman, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an August 24 incident. Trenton Gresham, 34...
Granite City man found guilty in shooting death of teen in 2020
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Granite City man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Madison, Illinois teen in 2020. Nicholas Rickman III, 18, was found guilty on Friday for his involvement in the shooting. Rickman and co-defendant, Deandre Richardson, were arrested after robbing and...
recordpatriot.com
Probation Department almost ready to move
EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Probation Department is getting ready for the second phase of its move to the Hillsboro Annex building down the street from the Administration Building. R. Kevin McKee, director of Probation & Court Services, said the second phase of the move should begin October 18,...
Comments / 0