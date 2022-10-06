Public briefed on fracking health studies, despite no-show from Pitt, DOH

Read full article on original website
A 23-year megadrought is endangering the agricultural economy in the Southwest
**** A 23-year megadrought is pushing some farmers in the southwest to the brink. We're going to hear from the first place where farmers have been totally cut off from Colorado River water, central Arizona. As NPR's Kirk Siegler reports, the crisis renews questions about the viability of growing thirsty crops in a desert.
How hospitals in southwest Florida are coping with the surge in patients after Hurricane Ian
Audio will be available later today. A hospital on the southwest coast of Florida has seen a surge of patients in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Reporter Stephanie Colombini traveled there to see how the health care system is coping.
