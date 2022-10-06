ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’

By William Vaillancourt
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JAMKI_0iNztKcC00

Don Lemon was perplexed by a GOP strategist’s assertion Wednesday that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker is anti-abortion, despite The Daily Beast revealing that Walker paid for the mother of one of his children to have one in 2009.

Lemon asked Alice Stewart, a former campaign operative for several Republicans including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, whether she can still support the football player-turned-candidate.

Walker “has a lot of explaining to do,” Stewart replied. Yet she maintained that as a Republican, her policy preferences are more aligned with Walker’s than those of Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“Look, I’m not alone. A lot of Republicans are still supporting Herschel Walker,” claimed the CNN commentator, which Lemon said was “astonishing.”

“Abortion was the issue that made you hold your nose to support Trump through all of his antics,” Lemon told Stewart, a self-described “pro-life social conservative” who recently wrote a CNN opinion piece saying as much. “So now abortion is no longer important?”

“It is very important. It is extremely important to me. And when you hear Herschel Walker—his position on abortion—he is against abortion,” Stewart insisted, prompting a quick interjection from Lemon.

“He can’t be! He paid for it!” the CNN host exclaimed.

“I’m talking about… if he takes the oath to be a U.S. senator, he has vowed to protect the sanctity of life, and he will vow to continue to fight against abortion,” Stewart said, trying to separate Walker the potential lawmaker from Walker the private individual. “Those are the policies that he will represent as a politician. Personally…”

“But Roe v. Wade has been overturned, Alice,” replied an exasperated-sounding Lemon, who continued to press Stewart on the issue.

“How can you believe in the sanctity of life if you are encouraging and paying for a woman to have an abortion? Is that not the exact opposite of…?

“I hear exactly what you’re saying in terms of what he does personally,” Stewart answered. “What he has done personally in his life, may or may not have done personally in his life, and what he has vowed to the voters of Georgia to do politically, from a political standpoint—many voters support him,” she continued.

“The campaign has raised half a million dollars since the story came out. So that just goes to show there are a lot of voters that continue to put their money behind him, because they would rather look at the policies that he will represent as opposed to personal shortcomings.”

Lemon then jumped in: “I think everyone who’s sitting here honestly is shocked that you’re saying that. And then everyone in the studio I think is shocked.”

Comments / 125

Darla Nicholson
2d ago

Walker is just like so many other Republicans. He says one thing then lies about it when the truth is exposed. He is exactly like Trump with all his lies. And of course they both call themselves Christians. How is it possible to be a Christian and repeatedly lie and lie and lie????? Doesn't sound like a Christian to me.

Reply(21)
50
ricky yaholo
2d ago

I can bet that walker doesn't care one way or the other. he's just going along with the republican train and their ideologies to get votes. just another lying republican

Reply(1)
37
Steve
1d ago

Demonrats were getting desperate because Herschel Walker was closing the gap and was at least tied with Warnock. So out comes the October “Russian Babe Hotel Hoax” ploy.

Reply(5)
14
Related
The Independent

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
Local
Georgia Government
Business Insider

Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion

Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Huckabee
Person
Don Lemon
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Alice Stewart
HipHopWired

Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell”

So, every once in a while the holy bowels of the sunken place spit out a Black pastor to testify before the MAGA ministry congregation full of people who likely assume Jesus didn’t season his food either. And, interestingly enough, all of these Black pastors look and sound exactly like this guy. Meet South Carolina […] The post Black MAGA Pastor Declares “War On Every Demonic, Demon-Possessed Democrat From The Gates Of Hell” appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Election State#Georgia Senate#Gop#The Daily Beast#Republicans#Democratic#Cnn
Business Insider

Liz Cheney is the only Republican member of Congress to explicitly condemn Trump's racist remarks about Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao— but disapproval among the GOP is growing

A growing number of conservatives are condemning Donald Trump's most recent Truth Social diatribe. Trump referred to former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao with a racist nickname. Rep. Liz Cheney and several former Trump White House aides and advisors have denounced the post. Several prominent conservatives this week denounced former...
CONGRESS & COURTS
OK! Magazine

Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'

No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
79K+
Followers
32K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy