Aloha Authentic – The main street through Downtown Honolulu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?

Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi’s history if you did?

Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into those names, and in turn, learn something new.

This week, we bring attention to downtown Honolulu.

In the ahupua ʻ a of Honolulu, which lies in the moku of Kona here on Oʻahu, stands a main street in downtown Honolulu which carries the last name of a Hawaiian princess and her husband.

We are talking about Bishop Street.

During the early days of Honolulu as an official city, the main streets used included Fort Street and Nuʻuanu Ave.

But around the turn of the 20th century, Bishop Street was established which included only two blocks.

But in the 1920s, it expanded ma kai , or towards the sea, down to Honolulu Harbor.

In the years that followed, it then expanded ma uka , or towards the mountain, up to Beretania Street and eventually to the Pali Highway.

The name Bishop comes from Native Hawaiian Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop whose will founded the Kamehameha Schools.

She married her husband, a haole merchant by the name of Charles Reed Bishop.

He founded what became First Hawaiian Bank.

For many years, the couple lived on a property known as Hale ʻā kala in a structure that was built by Princess Pauahi’s father.

But when Bishop Street was created, it cut right through their property.

Today, the area is the hub for the business center of the Pacific.

Did you know? Now you do!