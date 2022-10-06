Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxla.com
Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns
Long Beach's Billie Jean King main library is closing in-person services in the wake of safety concerns. The closure comes as the city deals with a growing homeless problem.
newsantaana.com
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
foxla.com
Delivery driver arrested for allegedly threatening school children in Seal Beach
SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A delivery driver was arrested after allegedly threatening children on a school playground in Seal Beach Friday, police announced. Robert Fausett, 33, of San Pedro, was arrested Friday. According to police, Fausett was driving his delivery vehicle pas McGaugh Elementary School around 8 p.m. Friday, during the school's PTA family movie night. Fausett allegedly stopped his truck by the playground, got out and started yelling at the kids through the playground fence.
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Los Angeles
One of a Kind: Riverside County Girl Crochets Her Own Quinceañera Dress
Noemi Mendez, a 15-year-old girl from Cherry Valley, came across a crocheting video on YouTube one day and thought: “Oh, this looks interesting. Maybe I could try and do it.”. What began as a simple hobby soon gave her the idea to challenge herself and make something for an...
KTLA.com
San Bernardino haunted house fights to put on ‘The Last Scare’
Caitlin Manor Haunted House has been a staple of spooky season in San Bernardino for about a decade now, and though this year is the last time the attraction will be put on, it almost didn’t make it to Halloween at all. The popular attraction at 6880 Caitlin St....
foxla.com
Man killed in hit-and-run crash at Griffith Park
LOS ANGELES - A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
foxla.com
South LA explosion: City approves funding for housing those displaced by fireworks blast
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles City Council approved nearly $1.7 million in funding Friday to provide relocation assistance services for South LA residents displaced by a fireworks explosion last year. The June 2021 controlled detonation by the Los Angeles Police Department on East 27th Street, near San Pedro Street,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLA.com
As officials work to shut down problem-plagued San Bernardino apartment building, tenants plead for help
Residents of a San Bernardino apartment building acknowledge that the structure is very much in disrepair, but many of them note that they have nowhere else to go. “This is not our ideal housing. This is what we can afford, and the way things happen, you’re pushing people on the streets,” a tenant said at a community meeting held Wednesday afternoon.
2 girls' families file claim against Santa Ana school district after teacher accused of molestation
The families of two young students have filed a claim against the Santa Ana Unified School District after prosecutors declined to charge a substitute teacher accused of molesting four children.
Los Angeles police release video of violent ‘follow home’ robbery; more victims sought
Los Angeles police have released surveillance video of a violent robbery at a gas station with the aim of identifying more potential victims of two suspects who were recently arrested. Clayton Randolph, 34, is under arrest and facing 12 charges including robbery, attempted murder, and possession of a handgun. Shanika Davidson, 35, was booked on […]
foxla.com
Long Beach residents upset over growing homeless crisis, blame Metro for dumping dozens in downtown
LOS ANGELES - Downtown Long Beach is the last stop on Metro’s A Line. When the last trains arrive between midnight and 1 a.m. each morning, everybody must get off for train cleaning... including dozens of homeless people with no place to go. With the homeless left walking around...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iecn.com
Hundreds of San Bernardino tenants of dilapidated American Sports University dormitory ordered to vacate property, at risk of homelessness
On September 28th, nearly 200 tenants were informed that they must vacate the American Sports University dormitory that was neither zoned for residential use nor maintained by the owner of record. The American Sports University, founded by Dr. Harry Hwang in 2006, remained unaccredited through 2016 when the Department of...
2 People Died After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Rialto (Rialto, CA)
On Thursday morning, the Rialto Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 3500 block of North Riverside Avenue at 3 a.m. According to the officials, two vehicles were found at [..]
Authorities seeking victim who was assaulted, kidnapped in Pasadena area
An urgent search is underway for a kidnapping victim and the men accused of assaulting him in the Pasadena area.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman's body found in Southern California clothing donation box
The body of a woman was found Thursday inside a clothing donation box near Los Angeles, authorities said. The unidentified woman climbed into the box in Santa Clarita and was reported around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, Fox 11 reported.
crimevoice.com
Ontario Man Barricades Himself inside Vehicle after Allegedly Murdering Woman
An Ontario man was arrested for murder after he allegedly barricaded himself in a vehicle outside the home where the incident took place. It took Ontario police negotiators about three hours to successfully remove Allen Kao, 50, from the parked vehicle. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries and will be booked for murder once he received medical clearance, according to Ontario police.
foxla.com
Driver shoots laser into other driver's eyes, gets rear-ended
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - A Lancaster man was cited for brandishing a weapon after deputies said he shone a laser pointer in the face of another driver in San Bernardino County, resulting in that driver rear-ending his car. San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies were called to a collision on...
San Bernardino police catch ATM skimmer suspects in the act
The San Bernardino Police Department is warning the public to look out for credit card skimmers at ATMs after a local bank spotted two would-be thieves installing devices Thursday morning.
insideedition.com
Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open
A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
Comments / 2