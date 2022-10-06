ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

foxla.com

Delivery driver arrested for allegedly threatening school children in Seal Beach

SEAL BEACH, Calif. - A delivery driver was arrested after allegedly threatening children on a school playground in Seal Beach Friday, police announced. Robert Fausett, 33, of San Pedro, was arrested Friday. According to police, Fausett was driving his delivery vehicle pas McGaugh Elementary School around 8 p.m. Friday, during the school's PTA family movie night. Fausett allegedly stopped his truck by the playground, got out and started yelling at the kids through the playground fence.
SEAL BEACH, CA
San Bernardino, CA
California Society
San Bernardino, CA
California Health
San Bernardino, CA
KTLA.com

San Bernardino haunted house fights to put on ‘The Last Scare’

Caitlin Manor Haunted House has been a staple of spooky season in San Bernardino for about a decade now, and though this year is the last time the attraction will be put on, it almost didn’t make it to Halloween at all. The popular attraction at 6880 Caitlin St....
foxla.com

Man killed in hit-and-run crash at Griffith Park

LOS ANGELES - A man was killed Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman who fled the scene in the Griffith Park area of Los Angeles. The crash was reported as an assault with a deadly weapon about 2:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Fern Dell Drive, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer J. Chaves.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

As officials work to shut down problem-plagued San Bernardino apartment building, tenants plead for help

Residents of a San Bernardino apartment building acknowledge that the structure is very much in disrepair, but many of them note that they have nowhere else to go. “This is not our ideal housing. This is what we can afford, and the way things happen, you’re pushing people on the streets,” a tenant said at a community meeting held Wednesday afternoon.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
iecn.com

Hundreds of San Bernardino tenants of dilapidated American Sports University dormitory ordered to vacate property, at risk of homelessness

On September 28th, nearly 200 tenants were informed that they must vacate the American Sports University dormitory that was neither zoned for residential use nor maintained by the owner of record. The American Sports University, founded by Dr. Harry Hwang in 2006, remained unaccredited through 2016 when the Department of...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman's body found in Southern California clothing donation box

The body of a woman was found Thursday inside a clothing donation box near Los Angeles, authorities said. The unidentified woman climbed into the box in Santa Clarita and was reported around 10 a.m. near the intersection of Orchard Village Road and Lyons Avenue., the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said, Fox 11 reported.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
crimevoice.com

Ontario Man Barricades Himself inside Vehicle after Allegedly Murdering Woman

An Ontario man was arrested for murder after he allegedly barricaded himself in a vehicle outside the home where the incident took place. It took Ontario police negotiators about three hours to successfully remove Allen Kao, 50, from the parked vehicle. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries and will be booked for murder once he received medical clearance, according to Ontario police.
insideedition.com

Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open

A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

