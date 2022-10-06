Southmont football suffered its first loss of the season last Friday in a 38-7 loss to Western Boone. The 6-1 (4-1 SAC) Mounties now welcome the Lebanon Tigers to New Market on Friday for a battle of two of the SAC’s top teams. Lebanon comes with a record of 5-2 (4-1 SAC) as the Mounties and Tigers are two of the of the four teams (Tri-West and Western Boone) that are tied for the SAC lead.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO