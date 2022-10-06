Read full article on original website
Help your perennials
Come to the Montgomery County 4-H Fairgrounds at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to learn how to separate and your perennial flowers. In preparation for the Master Gardener’s Plant Exchange on Oct. 15, it is important to learn the proper ways to divide your flowering perennial and their bulbs. Perennial flowers...
Richard L. Porterfield Jr.
Richard L. Porterfield Jr. of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022, at home. He was 83. Dick was a casemaker at RR Donnelley for more than 25 years. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1960, stationed in Germany. He was a member of the American Legion, Moose and Eagles. He liked to watch sports, particularly football and baseball. He liked playing golf, drinking a beer, reading the newspaper and doing the crossword puzzle.
Bank plans food drive
First Financial Bank will join the global call to action for World Food Day 2022 by launching a local food drive at its financial center in Crawfordsville at 221 E. Main St. Nonperishable food items can be dropped off at all First Financial locations in the region during normal business hours from Oct. 11-21.
Shirley Elizabeth Thomas Aycox
Shirley Elizabeth Thomas Aycox, 74, passed away early Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. She departed peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mary Elizabeth Thomas, and her husband, Randall Buhrmester. She is survived by brother Clyde (Tommy) Thomas Jr. and dog...
Donna Lynn Riley
Donna Lynn (Richey) Riley, 58, of Kingman went to be with her Lord at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville. Donna was born Jan. 28, 1964, in Vermilion County, Illinois, the daughter of David E. and Margaret (Whitaker) Richey. She married the love of her life, Dennis R. Riley, on June 5, 1982, at Freedom Christian Church. He survives.
Letter: Boots supports Loy for county council
It is with pleasure that I write this letter to support the candidacy of Steve Loy for the Montgomery County Council. I have known Steve for many years and have had many discussions with him about ways to make this community a great place to live and work. I am...
Local Record: Oct. 8, 2022
• Traffic signal malfunction at North Englewood Drive and Darlington Avenue — 7:50 a.m. • Property damage crash at 300 S. Washington St. — 9:42 a.m. • Hit and run at 1306 E. Main St. — 2:29 p.m. • Drugs/drug paraphernalia found in the 1000 block of...
Public meeting set to discuss Crawfordsville brownfield sites
There will be a public meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday at Fusion 54 to gather input and answer questions about properties in Crawfordsville that may be considered brownfield sites. Commercial property owners, developers and interested members of the public are all encouraged to attend. A brownfield site is a property...
Johnson honored by Athenians for 39 years at helm of Crawfordsville volleyball
It was a moment 39 years in the making on Thursday evening at Crawfordsville High School. Yes there was a volleyball game being played as the Athenians concluded the regular season by hosting Covington. Most nights the play on the court would take center stage, but not on this night. Kelly Johnson, who has spent the last 39 years at the helm of Crawfordsville volleyball coached in her final home game of her career.
Cox wins second straight sectional title, is now 22-0
Adam Cox is back for the second straight year at the IHSAA Individual Regional. Thursday the Southmont senior improved to 22-0 on the season with 6-3, 6-1 win over Covington’s Evan Norton and was named the individual sectional champion. What’s impressive about Cox’s sectional title this season is that he played three tough opponents in three consecutive days. At this point in the season it doesn’t matter the opponent for Cox, all he’s focused on is each match.
Mounties hoping for bounce back vs Tigers
Southmont football suffered its first loss of the season last Friday in a 38-7 loss to Western Boone. The 6-1 (4-1 SAC) Mounties now welcome the Lebanon Tigers to New Market on Friday for a battle of two of the SAC’s top teams. Lebanon comes with a record of 5-2 (4-1 SAC) as the Mounties and Tigers are two of the of the four teams (Tri-West and Western Boone) that are tied for the SAC lead.
Crawfordsville battling Bruins on senior night
Crawfordsville will welcome the ever-tough Tri-West Bruins to the Athenian Complex on Friday night as CHS honors its 16 seniors for senior night. Crawfordsville comes into the contest with a record 2-5 (1-4 SAC) on the season while the Bruins are still battling for a Sagamore Conference title with a record of 5-2 (4-1 SAC). Despite the challenge that lies ahead for coach Brad Clark and his Athenians, Clark is excited for his seniors to be honored on Friday.
