MXIBS named Champion of Diversity
The Wabash College Malcolm X Institute of Black Studies was named a 2023 Champion of Diversity by Indiana Minority Business Magazine. The MXBIS is among 15 Indiana honorees chosen by a committee that reviewed more than 100 nominations for the awards, which included individuals and organizations that have shown a commitment to diversity in Indiana and have made an effort to impact the state’s minority communities.
FISH of Montgomery County continues to serve
With this new year there are many opportunities to improve the lives of citizens of Montgomery County. We are all well aware that our cost of living challenges all of us daily. For those whose income is limited that challenge can be a burden that cannot be met. Because we are a caring community, we need to seek opportunities to help those who struggle to keep themselves and their households together.
Register now for Dining with Diabetes
Do you have type 2 diabetes? Would you like to learn more about your disease and how to live well reducing your health risks? If so, Purdue Extension has a great program for you. Purdue Extension - Montgomery County is offering Dining with Diabetes again this year. A face-to-face offering...
March for Life set for Sunday
Montgomery County March for Life will take place at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Women’s Resource Center, 407 E. Market St. The event marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Twenty-five years ago the Orthodox Christians in the community began marking this date with a local March for Life which started at the Planned Parenthood and ended at the courthouse. Not long after, the local Planned Parenthood closed its doors and on June 24, 2022 the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, sending the pro-life battle back to the states.
David Burley Black
David Burley Black, 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at Hudson, Wisconsin. He was formerly a resident of Crawfordsville. Dave was born Feb. 27, 1955, at Tuscola, Illinois, to George Burley and June (nee Armstrong) Black. He will be remembered as an avid Purdue sports fan, a Formula 1 car racing enthusiast, and enjoyed listening to George Strait and country music. David received his master’s degree in nuclear engineering from Purdue University in 1985 and was a member of the American Nuclear Society. He was proud of his career in the nuclear energy industry.
John Gibbs
John Gibbs, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at home, with his family by his side. He was born in Danville, Indiana, to Dr. Joseph and Gladys Kellams Gibbs. He graduated from Danville High School in 1955 and from Wabash College in 1963, where he was in Beta Theta Pi fraternity. John was a longtime member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Barbara Marie Walden
Barbara Marie Beecher Walden of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, 2023, with her family by her side. She was 92. Barbara was a member of Woodland Heights Christian Church. She was a homemaker, but also worked several years at the country club. She was a very kind, giving person that never knew a stranger.
David G. Crane
After a brief battle with cancer, Dr. David Goodrich Crane entered heaven on Jan. 11, 2023, to enjoy a birthday celebration with his Savior. He was 86. Born in Chicago on Jan. 11, 1937, “Baby David” was the youngest of five children born to Dr. George and Cora Crane.
Letter: Couple grateful for local health care
I am writing to express my appreciation for the staff at Franciscan Hospital in Crawfordsville and Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette. On Jan. 2, 2023, my wife had an emergency and I had to rush her to the Crawfordsville’s emergency room. Despite the hospital being full, the staff there looked for other locations to ensure that the exceptional treatment could be continued and she was subsequently transferred to Franciscan in Lafayette where she stayed in the ICU for three more days.
Hortense ‘Tensie’ Crouse
Hortense “Tensie” Crouse, 85, of rural West Point passed away at 10:05 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in St. Mary Healthcare Center, Lafayette ,where she had resided the past 2 1/2 years. She was born Aug. 10, 1937, at Lynchburg, Virginia, to the late Herbert and Ann Craig...
Joan ‘Joanie’ LaVerne (Dale) Eads
Joan “Joanie” LaVerne (Dale) Eads, 89, of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Franciscan Health Crawfordsville. She was born Dec. 9, 1933, in Opdyke, Illinois, to the late Harry Dale and Irene (Miller) Williams. Joanie graduated Waynetown High School and married the love of her life,...
Gloria Ann Lewellen
Gloria Ann Lewellen of Crawfordsville passed away at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville on Saturday morning, Jan. 14, 2023. She was 78. Born Aug. 2, 1944, at Knightstown, she was the daughter of John Henry Stewart and Beulah Gillam Stewart. She graduated from school in South Bend. She married Robert “Bob” Lewellen on Aug. 18, 1967. She worked for many years at Coast to Coast, which later became Random House.
Phyllis Jean Kirkpatrick Lohorn
Phyllis Jean Kirkpatrick Lohorn, 89, of Wingate passed away at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Creasy Springs, Lafayette. Arrangements are incomplete at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate.
Local Record: Jan. 18, 2023
• Domestic disturbance in the 600 block of South Washington Street — 2:01 p.m. • Cyle Joseph Dark, 29, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of domestic battery and strangulation — 2:39 p.m. • Public disturbance in the 1100 block of Tuttle Avenue — 6:29 p.m. • Domestic...
Widmer scores career high 21 as Athenians escape vs Trojans
COV 9 11 17 12 — 49 CHS 12 16 7 15 — 50 FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Alex Sutherlin 3-4 0-0 7, Peyton Brown 2-10 0-0 0, Emma Holycross 1-6 2-2 4, Sydni Crain 2-13 2-2 6, Magdalena Sandlin 0-1 0-0 0, Lilly Hacquet 1-7 0-0 3, Brooke Kirkpatrick 1-3 1-4 3, Kali Pettit 10-18 0-1 20; Totals 20-62 5-9 49.
