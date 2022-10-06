Read full article on original website
Klamath Falls News
Chiloquin pair die in crash with semi truck near Modoc Point
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - On Monday, October 3, 2022, at approximately 8:58 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 97 near milepost 259 (one mile south of the intersection with Modoc Point Road). The preliminary investigation by the Oregon State Police...
clayconews.com
FATAL: PASSINGER VEHICLE COLLIDES WITH COMMERCIAL TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 97 IN KLAMATH COUNTY, OREGON
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR (October 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police Is reporting that on Monday, October 3, 2022 at approximately 8:58 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near milepost 259. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound blue Subaru Legacy, operated by...
centraloregondaily.com
2 killed in wrong-way Highway 97 crash in Klamath County
Oregon State Police say a man and woman from Chiloquin were killed after their car ended up going into the opposite lanes and collided with a commercial truck on Highway 97 Monday. OSP says it happened just before 9:00 p.m. near milepost 259. That’s along Upper Klamath Lake about 10...
KTVL
Fatal Accident on I-5 Near Border
Jackson County, ORE. — On Wednesday, October 5th, at about 3:56 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on I-5 near milepost 2. A preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by 22-year-old Nathan Dickinson of San Jose, California, left...
oregontoday.net
I-5 Fatal, Jackson Co., Oct. 7
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at approximately 3:56 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 2. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver BMW 135I, operated by Nathan Dickinson (22) of San Jose, CA, left the roadway and rolled multiple times prior to striking an embankment. Prior to the crash the vehicle was observed at a high rate of speed. Dickinson was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. OSP as assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Mercy Flight, Ashland Fire and Rescue and ODOT.
KATU.com
Wanted man shot, injured by police after Hillsboro crime spree
HILLSBORO, Ore. — A deputy shot and wounded a suspect who is accused of breaking into several Hillsboro homes Thursday night, at one point slashing a resident with a knife, police investigators said. Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was taken to the hospital and is expected to...
KDRV
Kidnap person of interest found hiding underneath home
CHILOQUIN, Ore. – The person of interest in a kidnapping case in Klamath County was found underneath a home Thursday afternoon. On October 6, at about 6:00 a.m., Klamath County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) deputies went to a home on the 600 block of S. Park Avenue in Chiloquin.
KTVL
Klamath kidnapping suspect found underneath house, arrested
CHILOQUIN — At approximately 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies working with multiple agency partners responded to a home in the 600 block of S. Park Ave in Chiloquin. Law enforcement officers surrounded the residence and initially arrested several people. "Deputies, knowing Eric...
Gunshots, standoff lead to man’s surrender, arrest in N. Klamath County near La Pine
A neighborhood argument near La Pine in northern Klamath County led to gunshots, a 12-hour standoff, surrender and arrest early Wednesday morning, authorities said. The post Gunshots, standoff lead to man’s surrender, arrest in N. Klamath County near La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVL
Medford Police release results from pedestrian decoy operation
MEDFORD — During their pedestrian safety decoy operation on Friday Sept. 30, the Medford Police Department and deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued 24 citations and 9 warnings on W 4th Street at Bartlett Street in the City of Medford. "Prior to the operation the City of...
KTVL
Medford changes yellow light timings following appealed ticket
MEDFORD — Correction: a previous version of this article noted that Glen Gumaer's appeal had been dismissed, meaning he still had to pay his ticket. News10 clarified with the city of Medford that Gumaer's entire case has been dismissed, meaning he does not have to pay his ticket. Back...
Shots Fired Result In Arrest After Standoff In La Pine Area
On Tuesday, October 4th, 2022 at approximately 5:30 pm Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri CT near LaPine, on a report of a shooting. A local resident reported that he and his neighbor engaged in an argument and as a result the neighbor shot at him.
KTVL
Klamath man arrested after overnight standoff with law enforcement.
LAPINE — A 54-year-old man was arrested after an overnight standoff with law enforcement after he reportedly shot his neighbor. On Tuesday, Oct. 4 at approximately 5:30 p.m. Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 153000 block of Derri Court near LaPine, after a resident reported that his neighbor, Jason Funk, had shot him amid an argument.
Klamath Falls News
Basin Transit launches new service; planning further expansion
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - This week Basin Transit Service (BTS) inaugurated a point-to-point public transportation transit service named Basin Connect. The service connects riders in cities and communities in Klamath County to Klamath Falls. BTS also offers Basin Lift an in-district door-to-door transportation service for riders aged 65+ or with an ADA-defined disability.
krcrtv.com
Medford police kill bear near school
MEDFORD — Officers with the Medford Police Department shot and killed a bear after it was seen in the neighborhood near Sacred Heart School. Yesterday, the agency had warned residents about a bear who was hit by a car near South Holly Street and Ogara Street in Medford. The...
KDRV
Sky Lakes puts a Fix on its human resources expansion
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -- A Klamath Falls' hospital has a Fix on its hiring. This week Sky Lakes Medical Center (SLMC) says it hired Bryan Fix as its new Chief Human Resources Officer. Sky Lakes recently created the position. Sky Lakes Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer David Cauble...
kptv.com
Medford man sentenced to federal prison
MEDFORD, Ore. (KPTV) - A Medford man with previous felony convictions was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after police found him with a firearm, according to the US District Attorney’s Office. Hunter Talon Marlow, age 26, was previously arrested for his involvement in two Medford area shootings. On Thursday...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/4 – Jackson County Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows, Brush Fire in Cave Junction
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Local Illegal Marijuana Task Force Busy Busting Black Market Grows; Seizes & Destroys 10.5k Plants, 4k Lbs. Cannabis. JACKSON COUNTY, OR: The Illegal...
ijpr.org
Southern Oregon Pride festival returns after two years
Since Southern Oregon residents marched in Ashland’s first Pride parade over a decade ago, a lot has changed for LGBTQ people. Oregon didn’t legalize gay marriage until 2014. Southern Oregon Pride founder Gina DuQuenne said the festival is still important for many young people. “Something that I believe...
