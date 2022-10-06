ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Daily Collegian

Luke Pavicich shines in net for UMass against AIC

SPRINGFIELD — Massachusetts hockey coach Greg Carvel doesn’t like answering goaltending questions. But after losing veteran netminder Matt Murray in the offseason, he needed to find a new answer to who was starting in net. On Saturday’s season opener against American International, Carvel gave Luke Pavicich the nod,...
AMHERST, MA
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow High School athlete makes impact on and off the field

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One sophomore at East Longmeadow High School is not letting his intellectual disabilities hold him back from playing the sport he loves. Eric Cole recalled the student section cheering for him after a highlight captured by Western Mass News, one he will never forget. But his...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
iBerkshires.com

Lee Sweeps Ludlow on Road

LUDLOW, Mass. – Autumn Schwab pulled up 15 digs Friday as the Lee volleyball team earned a three-set win at Ludlow. Makayla Schuerer had seven digs to go with 23 assists in the 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 win. Karalynn Hopkins had nine kills and pulled up 18 digs. Lee (6-5)...
LUDLOW, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WUPE

Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend

While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
RICHMOND, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
PITTSFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

Watch as Bear Wins Battle for Birdfeeder in Somers

A birdfeeder hanging from a shepherd hook outside a Somers residence is now the property of a determined bear after a bit of a battle. Robert Vargo shared a video that shows a bear using one of its paws to pull the hook down, then using its mouth to get a better hold.
SOMERS, CT
nbcboston.com

Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
WORCESTER, MA
Journal Inquirer

Anthony’s was years in the making

ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...

