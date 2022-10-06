Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massachusetts Mountain Coaster is an Epic Fall DestinationTravel MavenCharlemont, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Related
Daily Collegian
Matt Zambetti shines in goal for UMass in 0-0 draw against Saint Joseph’s
The Massachusetts men’s soccer team found a gem in its new goalkeeper Matt Zambetti. Zambetti has been one of the stars of a still-unbeaten UMass (6-0-6, 1-0-4 Atlantic 10) team and shined once again in a 0-0 tie against Saint Joseph’s at home on Saturday. A senior transfer...
Daily Collegian
Luke Pavicich shines in net for UMass against AIC
SPRINGFIELD — Massachusetts hockey coach Greg Carvel doesn’t like answering goaltending questions. But after losing veteran netminder Matt Murray in the offseason, he needed to find a new answer to who was starting in net. On Saturday’s season opener against American International, Carvel gave Luke Pavicich the nod,...
Daily Collegian
Two third-period goals lead UMass to draw with AIC, Yellow Jackets win shootout
SPRINGFIELD — As Josh Nodler skated to the center circle, prepared to take the opening face-off for the Massachusetts hockey team, it was clear that the 2022-23 season was here and the Minutemen (0-0-1) were ready to make their mark early. After the 60 minutes of regulation, the score remained locked at two and forced overtime.
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow High School athlete makes impact on and off the field
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -One sophomore at East Longmeadow High School is not letting his intellectual disabilities hold him back from playing the sport he loves. Eric Cole recalled the student section cheering for him after a highlight captured by Western Mass News, one he will never forget. But his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Conellius Patrick, Tariq Thomas run No. 1 Springfield Central football past No. 2 Westfield
WESTFIELD — Whenever Bill Watson walks by his son Will’s room, there’s a decent chance he will hear him and Conellius Patrick talking trash to each other on the phone.
Western Mass. Boys Soccer Top 20: Belchertown, Ludlow stand above the rest in first rankings
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. MassLive released its girls soccer Top 20 on October 6. Get to know more about the Western Mass. boys soccer outlook by checking out the Super 7 and league snapshots at the bottom of the article.
iBerkshires.com
Lee Sweeps Ludlow on Road
LUDLOW, Mass. – Autumn Schwab pulled up 15 digs Friday as the Lee volleyball team earned a three-set win at Ludlow. Makayla Schuerer had seven digs to go with 23 assists in the 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 win. Karalynn Hopkins had nine kills and pulled up 18 digs. Lee (6-5)...
Framingham High Principal Taking Extended Leave
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High Principal Carolyn Banach taking extended leave as of October 11, she announced this afternoon, October 6. Amy “Gerade will serve as Interim Principal in my absence and will take responsibility for the day to day operations of the building with the support of the administrative team,” said Banach.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Famous Cousins Maine Lobster Visits Massachusetts Winery This Weekend
While summer may be in the rearview, residents in Massachusetts are still holding onto the taste of the past season, well into the fall. Fall is in full swing here in the Berkshires but because it's October doesn't mean we want to let our favorite things about summer go. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods.
Springfield fire called to electrical issue at Western New England University
Firefighters were called to a building on the Western New England University campus.
List of bands performing during two-day Oktoberfest in downtown Springfield
Springfield's Original Mighty Oktoberfest is back to Fort Street in Springfield on Friday and Saturday.
Massachusetts Children Could be in for a Difficult Winter and Here’s Why
We recently published an article discussing how Massachusetts families are still facing food insecurity issues and how the number continues to rise. You can view that article by going here. Another major issue that Massachusetts families specifically children are facing is not having enough warm clothing for the winter. We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield, Hinsdale Featured in HGTV's House Hunters
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire County was recently featured on the popular HGTV show "House Hunters." In season 221, Episode 3 of the show titled "Big City to the Berkshires," "A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires; he's torn between a family home for his young daughter and a quirky place with style."
NBC Connecticut
Watch as Bear Wins Battle for Birdfeeder in Somers
A birdfeeder hanging from a shepherd hook outside a Somers residence is now the property of a determined bear after a bit of a battle. Robert Vargo shared a video that shows a bear using one of its paws to pull the hook down, then using its mouth to get a better hold.
nbcboston.com
Double Shooting Reported in Worcester
Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police. Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.
Columbus Day 2022: What’s open and what’s closed
Columbus Day, also celebrated in some communities as Indigenous Peoples Day commemorating the earliest inhabitants, is the second Monday in October. That falls this year on Monday, Oct. 10. Here’s a look at what’s open and what’s closed that day and what travelers need to be aware of....
MGM Springfield to host Classic Car Show
Car lovers are invited to stroll to MGM Springfield Plaza and Armory Square as cruisers showcase their rides on Saturday.
The costs to heat your home is going to be difficult this year
The high costs of energy are going to be difficult for Massachusetts residents this winter, especially when it comes to covering the costs of heating your home.
Anthony’s was years in the making
ENFIELD — After 12 years of running a restaurant in Marlborough, Dmitri Patetsos returned to his home in Enfield with Anthony’s Restaurant Pizzeria & Full Bar at 74 Palomba Drive, which opened last year. For 12 years, Patetsos said, he owned Village Green Pizza and Restaurant. Anthony’s Restaurant...
Comments / 0