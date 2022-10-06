Read full article on original website
Prescribed burn planned by Cal Fire just 5 miles east of Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Calif. — Cal Fire is alerting the public about a controlled burn that is set to take place in Humboldt County. Cal Fire says the burn will take place 5 miles East of Bridgeville if weather permits. It's all a part of Cal Fire's prescribed burn program that...
Trinity County Sheriff's Office Dispatch experiencing system outage; 911 calls affected
TRINITY COUNTY, CALIF. — 911 calls in Trinity County are currently being routed through Shascom due to a system outage within the Sheriff's Office. | 911 line is not working properly due to AT&T outages, in Humboldt. When this happens, residents are advised to reach the Sheriff's Office Dispatch...
County of Humboldt offices closed on Monday
EUREKA, Calif. — The County of Humboldt Offices will be closed next Monday, Oct. 10, while they undergo mandatory training. Humboldt County employees will have an all-hands training day, focusing on subjects like diversity, equity, inclusion, workplace safety, and sexual harassment. The Humboldt County Superior Court will remain open...
Suspect arrested after assaulting police with paintballs in Hoopa
HOOPA, Calif. — A man was arrested in Hoopa on Oct. 2 after assaulting a police officer with paintballs and barricading himself in his home, according to the Hoopa Valley Tribal Police. The following is from a press release from the HVTP. On October 2, 2022, Officers responded to...
Some Humboldt County sample ballots containing error in Measure Q wording
FERNDALE, Calif. — Some Humboldt county voters should keep an eye on their sample ballots for an error in one of the measures. The error is in the impartial analysis of Measure Q, a Ferndale United School District bond. It reads, "an annual tax obligation of 21 dollars under this measure" when it should read, "an annual tax obligation of "210 dollars under this measure".
Eureka City Manager reacts to school board opposing one-way project
EUREKA, Calif. — On Thursday's night Eureka City Schools board meeting, Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery provided trustees with a presentation on one-way project options near Washington Elementary School. Trustees questioned the safety of the plan for students and proceeded to oppose the project as a whole. "They've made...
Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson releases report, alleges city investigation was biased
ARCATA, Calif. — Arcata City Councilmember Brett Watson alleges a recent investigation into claims he sexually harassed a city staff member is biased. On Tuesday, Watson released a report of his own conducted by Baker Street Investigations (BSI), who he hired to look at the initial investigation by Karen Kramer of Kramer Workplace Investigations (KWI) against him.
California's largest state tax refund in history to hit bank accounts soon
EUREKA, CA — Tax relief payments will soon be sent to millions of Californians to lighten the blow of inflation. Those eligible may receive payments as soon as Friday. Governor Gavin Newsom says this is the state's largest tax refund history. The payments look to relieve those feeling the...
C.A.P.E. annual Halloween Costume Drive returns
EUREKA, Calif. — In honor of Halloween, the Community Access Project for Eureka (C.A.P.E.) is beginning its Halloween Costume Drive. The drive is a benefit for children in need and is accepting Halloween costumes from now until Oct. 26. C.A.P.E. is looking for new costumes for children ages 0...
Eureka City Schools Board of Trustees oppose one-way streets near Washington Elementary
EUREKA, Calif. — During Thursday's Eureka City Schools' meeting, the Board of trustees passed a motion declaring they are "adamantly" opposed to the one-way project near Washington Elementary School. Eureka City Manager Miles Slattery provided the school district' with a presentation on the one-way proposal on Dolbeer and Chester...
