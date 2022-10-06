Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen Walters
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area boatmaker investing $12M in Phenom Yachts subsidiary
Sportsman Boats hopes to take advantage of growth in the luxury market with a $12 million investment at its Dorchester County manufacturing site to support the startup of its Phenom Yachts subsidiary. The new business will design and manufacture high-performance, center-console yachts for offshore fishing and other recreational uses. Operations...
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Pasture and Grain SC-1, LLC
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Pasture and Grain SC-1, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer and wine at 1701 Shoremeade Rd Unit 620 Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than October 24 , 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2025558.
The Post and Courier
Run-down 19th-century Charleston house sells for $650K, to be saved instead of razed
A consulting engineer this year all but wrote the obituary for a dilapidated 19th-century house on the Charleston peninsula. Now, the weathered and tilting structure is destined to be saved after a preservationist builder stepped in and bought the run-down home for $651,000. In February, consulting engineer Russell Rosen of...
live5news.com
Yacht builder announces $12M investment, more jobs for Dorchester County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A boat manufacturing company plans to establish operations in the Summerville area, the governor’s office said on Friday. Phenom Yachts LLC, a subsidiary of family-owned and South Carolina-based Sportsman Boats Manufacturing, plans to invest $12 million to manufacture the company’s premium sport yachts. “Now...
charlestondaily.net
The Gathering Cafe in West Ashley is For Sale
SIZE: The restaurant is approximately 1,608 square feet. Space is centrally located in West Ashley, SC. This space has loads of character! The patio can seat approximately 20 customers. Great wood flooring throughout the restaurant! This space also includes a fully-equipped kitchen, walk-in cooler, and an in-ground grease trap. The restaurant includes a 9-foot hood system. Plenty of on-site parking. This restaurant is a MUST-SEE and can easily be converted to fit any concept!
The Post and Courier
Magnolia developer to donate land near Charleston Rifle Club to city for affordable housing
The owner of the undeveloped Magnolia tract on Charleston's upper peninsula plans to give several small parcels to the city for the development of affordable housing. Houston-based Highland Resources is donating 1.1 acres on Heriot Street between Rutledge Avenue and Petty Street near Interstate 26. The property is across the street from the entrance to the private-membership Charleston Rifle Club.
New thrift store turning second-hand goods into community support
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A new thrift store in Mount Pleasant is providing a little more than second-hand goods. The God’s Goods Thrift Store opened last month with the purpose to help raise money for other needs in the Lowcountry. “We are an all-volunteer staff. There are no paid individuals in the store,” said […]
Berkeley County to hold delinquent tax sale Oct. 24
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Berkeley County will hold its annual delinquent tax sale later this month. County leaders say all real property and mobile homes with delinquent taxes are subject to sale during the event which will take place October 24 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. inside the Azalea Ballroom at the Lowcountry […]
The Post and Courier
Letters: Join MOJA finale to wrap up 2022 arts festival
As we come to the close of the 2022 MOJA Arts Festival, Charleston’s annual celebration of African-American and Caribbean arts and culture, I would like to salute all involved in the festival for their creativity and resiliency. Hurricane Ian set this year’s festival back a few paces, notably causing...
crbjbizwire.com
Dunes Properties Welcomes A New Agent
Charleston, SC, - dunes properties is pleased to announce the addition of Brandy McMahon to their team of professional REALTORS®. Brandy was born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where her family has been in the real estate industry for over 50 years. She attended Radford University in Virginia where she studied business and continued her post-graduate studies at George Washington University in Washington DC. Brandy started her real estate career in residential and commercial development in Delaware, DC, and, most recently, St Barth’s where she lived full time for 10 years. While in St Barth’s, she also designed a creative learning center where she taught English as a second language. The French Department of Education and local public schools later adopted the program and integrated it into their curriculum. Brandy moved to South Carolina in 2017, where she restarted her stateside real estate career. She lives on the Isle of Palms with her son and golden retriever, Beau, and thoroughly enjoys all the greatness the island brings. Her hobbies include running, tennis, surfing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Brandy will work at our Isle of Palms office at 1400 Palm Blvd and can be reached at bmcmahon@dunesproperties.com or at 843.996.6377.
visitsummerville.com
Visiting Summerville in the Fall
Happy Fall, Y'all! Summerville in the fall is just about as sweet as it is any other time of the year!. The historic downtown square features a sprawling display of scarecrows, the porches are decorated in a cozy fall fashion, and numerous festive events make this season in Summerville a treat. The coffee shops bring out the pumpkin spice and the bars are playing the latest college football game.
The Post and Courier
Huge rent increases have Charleston-area residents questioning if they should move
Two years of huge rent increases in the already-expensive Charleston area have caused some tenants to take extra jobs, consider relocating to the rural edges of the suburbs or leave altogether for more affordable cities. Stress-inducing monthly rates have radiated out from the pricey Charleston peninsula and Mount Pleasant to...
holycitysinner.com
Beacon Community Bank Opens Fourth Branch
Beacon Community Bank, a privately held community bank founded in Charleston, officially opened the doors to its fourth branch this week. The new location, located at 1210 Ben Sawyer Boulevard in Sea Island Shopping Center, is the bank’s second branch to open in Mount Pleasant. The Ben Sawyer branch grand opening announcement comes just three months after Beacon officially broke ground in June on its new headquarters in North Mount Pleasant.
The Post and Courier
Charleston home showings fall for 4 consecutive months
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston home showings slip from May through August along with home sales. Slowing home sales aren't the only...
The Post and Courier
Running with the 'pack': Goose Creek PD chips in on 'Packing Day'
Members of Goose Creek PD police department joined officers from all over the state for Greg’s Groceries “Packing Day" last week on Oct. 6 held in Columbia. The 14th Annual Greg's Groceries event saw Serve and Connect collaborate with law enforcement agencies to gather edibles that will be distributed to anyone in need. Serve and Connect is a 7-year-old organization committed to fostering positive change via sustainable police and community partnerships.
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area industrial development catching up to rural Winding Woods
A long-planned industrial park in rural Dorchester County is starting to gain traction as the Charleston region's warehouse boom continues its move inland. Illinois-based developer Janko Group is building a pair of warehouses in the Winding Woods Commerce Park on U.S. 78 near the intersection of Interstates 26 and 95 in St. George.
The Post and Courier
Commentary: Mount Pleasant voters should vote yes on parks and other amenities
Mount Pleasant is blessed with beautiful oaks, many of them more than 100 years old. They exist because those who were here long ago had the foresight to plant these trees for future generations to enjoy. Now, the town council is providing a clear vision for much-needed expansion and repairs for Mount Pleasant’s recreation and green space. But the final decision is in the hands of our citizens.
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening of Sovereign Strength Society in Moncks Corner – A unique spin on the traditional gym
Congratulations to Sovereign Strength Society! This gym is the FIRST of its kind and locally owned, located right next to UltraTan behind Starbucks. This gym offers no crowds, no waiting, and no long-term contracts. You have your own private gym for you and a partner every time you come. The...
holycitysinner.com
“Homegrown” Boone’s Bourbon Open to the Public for Investors
“Homegrown” Boone’s Bourbon, which was created by in Charleston by musician Tyler Boone, has opened to the. public for investors. The first round closes on Tuesday, October 18th. “Homegrown” Boone’s Bourbon has turned into one of the most awarded bourbon brands in just under four years of business....
Ye Ole Fashioned to celebrate 50th birthday with 99-cent scoops on Friday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A local institution is celebrating a significant milestone with a special treat for customers on Friday. To celebrate its 50th birthday, some Ye Ole Fashioned locations will offer 99-cent hotdogs and scoops of ice cream all day on Oct. 7. What started as a small café in West Ashley in 1972 has […]
