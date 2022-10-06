Charleston, SC, - dunes properties is pleased to announce the addition of Brandy McMahon to their team of professional REALTORS®. Brandy was born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware where her family has been in the real estate industry for over 50 years. She attended Radford University in Virginia where she studied business and continued her post-graduate studies at George Washington University in Washington DC. Brandy started her real estate career in residential and commercial development in Delaware, DC, and, most recently, St Barth’s where she lived full time for 10 years. While in St Barth’s, she also designed a creative learning center where she taught English as a second language. The French Department of Education and local public schools later adopted the program and integrated it into their curriculum. Brandy moved to South Carolina in 2017, where she restarted her stateside real estate career. She lives on the Isle of Palms with her son and golden retriever, Beau, and thoroughly enjoys all the greatness the island brings. Her hobbies include running, tennis, surfing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Brandy will work at our Isle of Palms office at 1400 Palm Blvd and can be reached at bmcmahon@dunesproperties.com or at 843.996.6377.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO