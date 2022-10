The rally cap is yesterday's news. This is the rally shoe's moment. When the Toronto Blue Jays led the Seattle Mariners 8-1 in the sixth inning of Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series, Seattle possessed a 1% chance of winning, according to ESPN win probability. Those chances increased incrementally as the Mariners chipped away at the lead. Heading into the eighth inning, down 9-5, the odds of a Seattle victory increased to 3.1%. But the Mariners would need some postseason magic to win Saturday's contest.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO