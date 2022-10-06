Read full article on original website
WITN
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
WITN
Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw recovering from heart attack
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw is encouraging citizens to be proactive in checking in with their doctors about health concerns. Outlaw suffered a heart attack and was briefly hospitalized Friday but is home resting and says he’s doing well. “If it can happen...
big945.com
Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for ocean and sound waters, with exception of a few areas in Dare County
The precautionary advisory against swimming issued due to Hurricane Ian is now lifted for coastal waters, except for one sound-side and one ocean-side site in Dare County. State officials have lifted the precautionary advisory for ocean and sound-side recreational swimming sites in Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, Carteret, and Hyde counties. Test results of water samples taken from these waters show bacterial levels that meet the state’s and Environmental Protection Agency’s safe swimming standards.
carolinacoastonline.com
Angry Pine Knoll Shores resident calls for dismissal of finance director
PINE KNOLL SHORES — A Pine Knoll Shores resident who thinks the town’s property taxes are too high believes a town official tried to keep him from obtaining comparative information about other Bogue Banks towns from the Carteret County tax office and called for the dismissal of a town official last month.
wcti12.com
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
wcti12.com
Gas prices in Eastern Carolina start to rise in October
North Carolina — Gas prices in Eastern Carolina started to climb back up in October. From October 5th to 6th, gas prices in New Bern and Jacksonville saw an increase of about 20 cents. Earlier that same week in New Bern, gas prices were under $3 per gallon for...
neusenews.com
U.S. 258 in Southern Lenoir County Requires Temporary Closure
PINK HILL – A section of U.S. 258 in southern Lenoir County is scheduled to close for two days next week for drainage improvements. The road just north of West Pleasant Hill Road in Irving’s Crossroads will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow state highway workers to replace a crossline drainage pipe.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 5, 6 & 7
Charles Nelson, 73, of Atlantic passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. WILLIAM "BILL" W. GERRANS, Morehead City.
Morehead City’s Floyd’s 1921 restaurant will be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you didn’t get enough of Eastern North Carolina being featured on the Food Network, there’s a second helping coming this Friday. The Town of Morehead City posted on its Facebook page that Floyd’s 1921 will be featured in Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The restaurant will be showcased […]
Jacksonville mayor makes statement on passing of community leader
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — City of Jacksonville Mayor Sammy Phillips issued a statement on the passing of community leader and former Advisory Committee member, Col. Alfred Keyes. “On behalf of the City of Jacksonville and the City Council, we mourn the passing of Col. Alfred Keyes and send our sincerest condolences to his family. His passing […]
New Bern police investigating after person shot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening. Police said they responded to a call just after 5 p.m. in reference to shots fired. They found a person, who was not identified, suffering from a gunshot wound at the 600 block of First Avenue in […]
WITN
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties to close temporarily
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month so that contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are:. Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County. Morristown Road near HWY 58 in Carteret...
New Bern man facing gun-related charges in Havelock
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police arrested and charged a man after a call of shots fired inside the city limits. Devon Michael Boatright, 20, of New Bern, was arrested, given a $25,000 secured bond and placed in the Craven County Jail. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and illegal discharging of a […]
Latest Jacksonville phone scam involves police department
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After issuing a notice about a phone scam involving the City of Jacksonville earlier this week, Jacksonville police have issued a new notice about a scam involving their department. Police said someone is calling people and identifying themselves as an officer with the department. They are telling people to meet them […]
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for fraud suspect
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Officials with the Jacksonville Police Department are looking for a female suspect involved in fraudulent cell phone buys in the area. Police describe the woman as 35-40 years old and 5'5" to 5'9" tall. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans...
WITN
Man found not guilty of killing grandmother gets maximum sentence on other charges
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man who was found not guilty of killing his grandmother, yet guilty of other charges received the maximum sentence this morning. James Gizzi was on trial last month for the shooting death of Marjorie Thompson. The woman was killed back on February 4, 2019. An autopsy said the 68-year-old Thompson was shot in the head before her home was set on fire.
wcti12.com
Man arrested after shots fired in Havelock city limits, no one injured
HAVELOCK, Craven County — Havelock Police Department officials arrested a man after responding to shots being fired. They said it happened Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at around 12:20 p.m. in the area of Catawba Road and Manchester Road. Devon Michael Boatright, 20, of New Bern was arrested and charged...
