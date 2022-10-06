Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks holding Halloween costume drive
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The City of Bakersfield Recreation and Parks is holding a Halloween costume drive. They are looking for gently used children’s costumes for boys and girls ages 2 to 18. All donations can be dropped off at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, located...
Banducci's Family Pumpkin Patch in Bakersfield open for the season
The "popular family tradition" opened on October 3rd and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will close on October 31st at 4 p.m.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO hosting National Night Out/Trunk or Treat Oct. 20
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is hosting their National Night Out/Trunk or Treat. The department said guest can come in costumes and come out for games, candy, tours, demos and more. It is happening Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at...
Pet of the Week: Dixie
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Dixie! Dixie is a little terrier mix, who is 3 months old. According to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA, she was spayed recently. For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.
Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
SFGate
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
Greek Food Festival returns to Downtown Bakersfield
Follow your nose as the Greek Food Festival returns to Bakersfield. The whole family is invited to enjoy a variety of authentic Greek food in Downtown Bakersfield.
BPD searching for at-risk teen, 15
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell, 15. The police department said Thomas-Russell is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. He was last seen Tuesday on Maywood Drive in northeast Bakersfield. Police describe Thomas-Russell as 5 feet, 10 inches tall […]
CALM’s Autumn Nights kicks off Thursday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CALM is getting ready to flip the switch on its inaugural Autumn Nights light show. The zoo is partnering with Lightasmic!, the longtime producer of the zoo’s Holiday Lights event. Autumn Nights kicks off Thursday and will be held every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Oct. 30., […]
Bakersfield Channel
Warm stretch almost over, cooler temperatures in the forecast
We are soon to be out of the 90s here in Bakersfield!. Saturday is predicted to reach highs of 93° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. The Kern River Valley is forecasted to reach highs of 92° and 90° for Saturday and Sunday, while the Grapevine communities will be about ten degrees cooler- with highs up to 82° this weekend.
2022 Kern County Fair had an increase in attendance, collected tons for CAPK
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fair is officially over and the numbers from the 12-day event and Feed the Need day are in. The 2022 Kern County Fair had a major increase in attendance from the 2021 year and welcomed over 340,000 guests, according to organizers. Nearly 24,000 children earned free admission to […]
Oddities museum comes to central Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just in time for the Halloween season George the Giant is bringing his Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders to central Bakersfield. This museum entails things you won’t see or experience at your garden variety museum. The Highland High graduate says he’s been collecting unusual items for nearly 30 years and […]
15 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department has confirmed 15 human cases of West Nile Virus in Kern County so far this year. Last year, Kern Public Health officials confirmed 3 human cases for all of 2021. Delano has 19 areas where trapped mosquitos have tested positive for the virus, these are […]
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for couple accused of shooting at car
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said on August 25, 2022, the male suspect got in a physical altercation with the victim at Autozone on Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Annual Sikh Riders of America Motorcycle Ride to take place, Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you're looking for something fun to do while also giving back to your community, the Sikh Riders of America is hosting its annual event. The 10th annual Sikh Riders of America Motorcycle Ride kicks off Saturday, October 8 at the Harley Davison located off...
BPD searching for man allegedly involved in theft
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine. Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car […]
FOUND: Christina Villalobos, 15
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing at-risk teen.
Amazon hiring more than 700 positions in Bakersfield this holiday season
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Amazon announced it is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers at Bakersfield area Amazon hubs, according Eileen Hards, local public relations manager for Amazon. This is part of a nationwide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with increased demand during the holidays. Amazon said they are […]
New city ordinance to secure dumpsters in Bakersfield introduced to City Council
Keeping downtown clean has become a challenge for some businesses, who say they are dealing with people digging through their trash and leaving messes behind.
Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
