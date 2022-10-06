ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

KCSO hosting National Night Out/Trunk or Treat Oct. 20

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is hosting their National Night Out/Trunk or Treat. The department said guest can come in costumes and come out for games, candy, tours, demos and more. It is happening Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Pet of the Week: Dixie

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Dixie! Dixie is a little terrier mix, who is 3 months old. According to Chuck Nordstrom with the Bakersfield SPCA, she was spayed recently. For more information about pets looking for loving homes, call the SPCA at 661-323-8353 or visit bakersfieldspca.org.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Fire destroys safe haven for unhoused

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A home created by Victory Outreach Bakersfield Southwest to provide shelter for the homeless was destroyed by fire Wednesday night. The tragedy at what it called the “Victory House” altered the lives of all who lived there, leaving them without shelter again. The Castaneda family, a family of three who led the house, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas. Garrett Cole, 31, was arrested on Friday in California’s Riverside County and booked into jail...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for at-risk teen, 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help finding Brandon Michael Thomas-Russell, 15. The police department said Thomas-Russell is considered at-risk due to no prior history of running away. He was last seen Tuesday on Maywood Drive in northeast Bakersfield. Police describe Thomas-Russell as 5 feet, 10 inches tall […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trick Or Treating#Fentanyl#Rainbow#Bakersfield Police Dept
KGET

CALM’s Autumn Nights kicks off Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CALM is getting ready to flip the switch on its inaugural Autumn Nights light show. The zoo is partnering with Lightasmic!, the longtime producer of the zoo’s Holiday Lights event. Autumn Nights kicks off Thursday and will be held every Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 9 p.m. until Oct. 30., […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Channel

Warm stretch almost over, cooler temperatures in the forecast

We are soon to be out of the 90s here in Bakersfield!. Saturday is predicted to reach highs of 93° on Saturday and 91° on Sunday. The Kern River Valley is forecasted to reach highs of 92° and 90° for Saturday and Sunday, while the Grapevine communities will be about ten degrees cooler- with highs up to 82° this weekend.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Oddities museum comes to central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just in time for the Halloween season George the Giant is bringing his Strange Museum of Oddities & Wonders to central Bakersfield. This museum entails things you won’t see or experience at your garden variety museum. The Highland High graduate says he’s been collecting unusual items for nearly 30 years and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

15 confirmed cases of West Nile Virus in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Department has confirmed 15 human cases of West Nile Virus in Kern County so far this year. Last year, Kern Public Health officials confirmed 3 human cases for all of 2021. Delano has 19 areas where trapped mosquitos have tested positive for the virus, these are […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO searching for couple accused of shooting at car

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon. The department said on August 25, 2022, the male suspect got in a physical altercation with the victim at Autozone on Niles Street in east Bakersfield.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Annual Sikh Riders of America Motorcycle Ride to take place, Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — If you're looking for something fun to do while also giving back to your community, the Sikh Riders of America is hosting its annual event. The 10th annual Sikh Riders of America Motorcycle Ride kicks off Saturday, October 8 at the Harley Davison located off...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

BPD searching for man allegedly involved in theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help identifying a man allegedly involved in damaging a vending machine. Officers said the man was allegedly involved in two theft offenses. On two separate occasions, the man allegedly caused approximately $3,000 in damage to a vending machine at the Mister Car […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Amazon hiring more than 700 positions in Bakersfield this holiday season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thursday, Amazon announced it is looking to hire more than 700 seasonal workers at Bakersfield area Amazon hubs, according Eileen Hards, local public relations manager for Amazon. This is part of a nationwide initiative to hire 150,000 seasonal workers to help with increased demand during the holidays. Amazon said they are […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Second man dies a month after Lost Hills shooting in August: coroner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a second man who died a month later of his injuries from a shooting in Lost Hills in August. Gerardo Junior Gonzalez, 33, of Lost Hills was shot at Lamberson Avenue in Lost Hills on Aug. 30 at 11 p.m., according to coroner’s office. Gonzalez […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy