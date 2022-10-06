Read full article on original website
Related
Yorktown Boulevard could receive $20 million facelift to help with student influx
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The influx of growth on the city's southeast side has the Corpus Christi Independent School District looking to build new campuses to take care of overcrowding. However, the issue is the road where the school will be built next to. Yorktown Boulevard is two lanes,...
'Lucky to be alive': Lumber goes through back window of truck on Texas highway, Final Destination style
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those of you who have seen Final Destination may think this image looks familiar: a truck hauling lumber when the lumber comes loose and goes through a window. This actually happened Thursday on U.S. Highway 77 as officers with the Nueces County District Attorney's Criminal...
New Harbor Bridge work will continue after TxDOT, Flatiron Dragados come to agreement
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT released an agreement letter Thursday which allows Flatiron Dragados to continue work on the new Harbor Bridge Project as the two sides continue to work out their differences. The agreement makes sure to outline that Flatiron Dragados is financially responsible for finishing the work...
City leader talks infrastructure, improvements to promote pedestrian safety
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fewer daylight hours and more people on the roads after dark can sometimes be a dangerous combination for pedestrians. The numbers said that the fall and winter months are typically the worst in that regard, especially for pedestrians. In Corpus Christi, five people have been hit and killed this year according to CCPD.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local woman on the road to recovery following a dog attack
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman was viscously attacked by a dog. The terrifying moment happened on Carver Dr near Tarlton St. A couple of good Samaritans found the woman bleeding out and were able to get her immediate medical attention. The woman's son said his mother...
City of Corpus Christi gets desal water rights permit from TCEQ
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is getting closer to a seawater desalination plant on the Inner Harbor after Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Commissioners' unanimously approved their water rights permit Wednesday in Austin. This is the first water rights permit in the state of...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 220 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha crew and seized 220 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew of a lancha crew engaged in illegal fishing approximately 5 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
Car crashes into propane tanks off Weber, Holly Road
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS a car lost control early Thursday afternoon, and crashed into a storage of propane tanks. The incident happened right outside of the Walgreens on Weber and Holly Road. Fire crews responded quickly to the area around 11 a.m. Very fortunately,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anybody missing a leg? Fake leg washes ashore at Mission-Aransas Reserve
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's official: Spooky Season has come to the Gulf Coast. Today, the Mission-Aransas Reserve posted a series of photos detailing the latest objects to wash ashore on the beach, one of which was a freaky, fake leg wrapped in a tattered pant leg. The leg...
City of Corpus Christi to designate new 'drop-zones' for electric scooters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some changes about to take effect into how rental scooters are used along the Bayfront. Residents can't take a drive along the Bayfront without spotting one, two or even a few dozen of the scooters. Tre Casso is an avid user and said that he likes them for their easy accessibility.
Habitat for Humanity is building houses for children, too
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Habitat for Humanity is known for building houses for low income families. While continuing that mission, they are on a new mission of teaching kids about the joys of homeownership while providing them a safe place to play. "Through our mission, we want to definitely...
July tourism sets record-setting, HOT numbers for Corpus Christi, Port Aransas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tourism records are being broken in the Coastal Bend. Translate those numbers, and they spell ‘success’ for Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. Port A Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brett Stawar said the record-breaking close-to-$3 million hotel-occupancy tax collections for July means the city has recovered from both Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas Parks and Wildlife selects new executive director from Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in recent memory, Texas Parks and Wildlife selected a new leader from South Texas. Dr. David Yoskowitz is currently Senior Executive Director of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. As Texas Parks and Wildlife's new executive director, he will take his knowledge of the Gulf Coast to his new role to supplement the department’s efforts to preserve the state.
Confirmed: Fort Hood will soon be Fort Cavazos; named after Kingsville hero
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) — Fort Hood will be renamed to honor Kingsville-native Gen. Richard Cavazos, the first Hispanic to pin on four stars in the U.S. military. The U.S. Secretary of Defense released a memorandum Thursday that accepted all of the recommendations from a commission exploring new names for several military bases and posts, […]
Orange Grove man hasn't missed the International Balloon Festival in 50 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While the rest of us have our feet firmly on the ground of the Coastal Bend, one Orange Grove native has his head in the clouds and his eyes on the hottest of hot air balloons. David Flores has been up in Albuquerque this week...
After being pushed back for two years: LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade is back
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pride parade was back in action after being pushed back for nearly two years due to the COVID pandemic. The mission of the parade is to honor the LGBTGIA+ community. The fun started downtown Corpus Christi by the Art Center and stretched to the American Bank Center, where a block party followed.
Positively Pink: A terminal diagnosis is not keeping one Coastal Bend woman from living
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We continue our Positively Pink: Survivor series with a true go-getter defying the odds of her breast cancer diagnosis while helping others. Amanda Medina hopes her experiences guide others on a similar path... but has one big wish. If you are looking for someone full...
KIII TV3
Thursday Forecast: Partly cloudy & warm in Corpus Christi
A chance for isolated showers will move in on Thursday night, Friday, & Saturday morning. Invest 91L continues to move west, through the Caribbean Sea.
Missing Child Found ‘Out of It’ Sleeping Under a Bench In Texas
Tuesday, October 4 Aransas Pass police received a call from law enforcement in Louisiana. A 14-year-old girl from Lousianna had been missing, and local authorities think they had just got a hit in Texas. POLICE RECEIVED A TIP. A 14-year-old girl and man popped up on the radar when they...
New health director's name, qualifications to be revealed Monday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi announced it's new health director nearly a month ago, but they haven't released her name after repeated requests for that information. 3NEWS reached out to city manager Peter Zanoni to see who the mystery director is, and how they are...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 0