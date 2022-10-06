ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Business
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard interdicts lancha crew, seizes 220 pounds of illegal fish off Texas coast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard interdicted a lancha crew and seized 220 pounds of illegally caught fish in federal waters off southern Texas, Thursday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a notification from a Coast Guard Air Station Corpus Christi aircrew of a lancha crew engaged in illegal fishing approximately 5 miles north of the Maritime Boundary Line.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Car crashes into propane tanks off Weber, Holly Road

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS a car lost control early Thursday afternoon, and crashed into a storage of propane tanks. The incident happened right outside of the Walgreens on Weber and Holly Road. Fire crews responded quickly to the area around 11 a.m. Very fortunately,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Wyndale#The Lookout Restaurant
KIII 3News

July tourism sets record-setting, HOT numbers for Corpus Christi, Port Aransas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tourism records are being broken in the Coastal Bend. Translate those numbers, and they spell ‘success’ for Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. Port A Tourism Bureau and Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brett Stawar said the record-breaking close-to-$3 million hotel-occupancy tax collections for July means the city has recovered from both Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
KIII 3News

Texas Parks and Wildlife selects new executive director from Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the first time in recent memory, Texas Parks and Wildlife selected a new leader from South Texas. Dr. David Yoskowitz is currently Senior Executive Director of the Harte Research Institute at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. As Texas Parks and Wildlife's new executive director, he will take his knowledge of the Gulf Coast to his new role to supplement the department’s efforts to preserve the state.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy