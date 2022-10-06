Read full article on original website
Related
ESPN
Can the Red Wings, Sabres or Senators make the NHL playoffs?
Fall is a season of renewal for hockey players. In the NHL, the calendar shift is a mindset switch. Crisper air and shorter days foster boundless optimism for the season ahead. Anything is possible. Every team has a realistic shot to still be playing in the spring. "You wouldn't be...
ESPN
Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer 'doing OK' after collision during Game 2 loss
TORONTO -- Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of their playoff game against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center...
ESPN
Mariners into ALDS after improbable comeback completes sweep of Blue Jays
TORONTO -- Fueled by an improbable comeback, the Seattle Mariners are in the American League Division Series with a 10-9 win on Saturday to complete a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series. The Mariners were down 8-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning...
Comments / 0