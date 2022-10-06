Read full article on original website
Scott Turner: We do have some plays where Carson Wentz can adjust, not necessarily the play, but maybe he’s adjusting protections.
“I mean, honestly, I felt like we were able to move the ball when we didn’t have the penalties. We would move the ball and then we put ourselves behind the sticks and that’s a really, I mean any defense is tough to overcome that, but that’s a very tough defense to overcome. You get yourself in second and 22, those situations. We had seven penalties, those took place on five drives. And, you know, all those drives ended in four of them ended into punts, and one of them ended in a field goal where we were down inside the 20, backed up and had to get a field goal.
Michigan assistant coach Mike Hart carted off after collapsing on sideline
Detroit News' Angelique S. Chengelis reported Hart was taken to a local hospital. Hart was a standout running back at Michigan between 2004 and 2007, rushing for more than 5,000 yards in his four seasons with the team. He finished sixth in the 2006 Heisman Trophy voting. Following college, he was a sixth-round draft pick (No. 202 overall) by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2008 draft. He appeared in 28 games over parts of three seasons with the Colts, rushing for 264 yards on 71 carries in his NFL career.
Cowboys Defense Could Have Notable Loss On Sunday
The Dallas Cowboys head to SoFi Stadium this Sunday for a tough game against the Los Angeles Rams, but may be without one of their key defenders for the battle. According to Cowboys insider Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is "hopeful" but still appears a bit iffy to go on Sunday. He's been dealing with a groin issue that started bothering him in this Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.
Landon Collins signing: Giants re-uniting with former Pro Bowl safety
Landon Collins is returning to the New York Giants, according to multiple reports. First with the news, now confirmed by several others, was @JosinaAnderson. Jeremy Fowler reported that the 28-year-old, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Giants from 2016-2018, will join the practice squad and that he is en route to London, where the Giants face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy get personal in ugly Twitter feud
Former division rivals Robert Griffin III and LeSean McCoy got personal, throwing barbs at one another in an ugly Twitter feud that went viral during Thursday night’s Broncos/Colts game.
Former coach Wade Phillips summed up Colts-Broncos game with perfect tweet
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos played a truly abysmal football game on Thursday night, and one highly regarded NFL coach was just as bored with it as the rest of us. Former NFL head coach and defensive coordinator Wade Phillips sent a perfect tweet during the second half of...
'A lot of buzz' Panthers HC Matt Rhule could be fired unless things 'pick up soon'?
It seems that Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule could very well be competing to keep his job on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers. Suffice it to say, the Rhule regime in Carolina has been resoundingly disappointing thus far. Since being hired by the organization before the 2020 season — following an impressive run at Baylor — the team has amassed a pathetic 11-26 record. It’s put a lot of pressure on the 47-year-old heading into his third season leading the team.
Mel Kiper Names The Player He Expects To Be No. 1 Pick In 2023 NFL Draft
NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper foresees and SEC quarterback coming first off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft. Kiper has revealed that he believes Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. It's a surprising pick, especially considering Ohio State's CJ ...
Falcons release starting defensive lineman
By all accounts, Rush had been a serviceable player next to Grady Jarrett and Ta’Quon Graham. After joining the Falcons’ practice squad a year ago and being elevated to the active roster halfway through the 2021 season, Rush was a welcome addition to an otherwise porous defensive front. The Falcons obviously liked what they saw and ended up re-signing him.
Expert NFL Picks for Week 5, Including Giants-Packers, Cowboys-Rams and Bengals-Ravens
This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the professional football season. Here are our Week 5 NFL picks. You’ve got places to go, people to see and possibly some...
