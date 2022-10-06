Read full article on original website
WBOY
Hostetler encourages fans to participate in game day tradition
The WVU football team is idle this weekend but when it returns to action, it will have an opportunity to create a special moment. The brand new, state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital, looked on the opposite side of the parking lot from Milan Puskar Stadium, had its grand opening a few weeks ago but the Mountaineers have been on the road since. Thursday will mark the first home game since the new facility has been open, which means a new era for the kids’ wave which become a cherished game day tradition.
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Isn’t the WORST Team in the Big 12
Morgantown, West Virginia – During the preseason, we all had expectations on what the Big 12 would look like this season. Oklahoma and Baylor would round out the top, Oklahoma State and Texas would be competing for that third-place spot. Kansas State, WVU, and Texas Tech would be in the middle of the pack, and TCU and Kansas would be the bottom dwellers. Surprisingly in a weird Big 12, Oklahoma is the worst team in the league, and Kansas and TCU are the two best teams in the league.
SportsZone Highlights: Bridgeport at Preston
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) – Bridgeport defeated Preston with a final score of 55-13. Next week, Preston will face Washington High School, and Bridgeport has a bye.
voiceofmotown.com
Comparing West Virginia’s Head Coaches Through Their First 40 Games
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to a 2-3 overall start and a 0-2 start in the Big 12 Conference, and head coach Neal Brown is now feeling his seat heating up in a major way with a very challenging remaining schedule upcoming. Through 40...
SportsZone Highlights: East Fairmont at Philip Barbour
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) – WINNER defeated LOSER by a final score of SCORE. Philip Barbour faces River High School in Hannibal, Ohio next week, and East Fairmont is set to take on Liberty.
WDTV
5 Sports Sit Down: John Kelley
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - John Kelley has been the head coach at University for 36 years, and has coached in some capacity for over four decades, “I started in 1974 coaching football, I mean the game is still blocking, tackling and executing but you know tis progressed now with different offenses, different defenses and technology has really helped, coaches are a lot more, they go to clinics and employ college stuff, but still the bottom line it comes down to is whatever system you use because everybody thinks their system is the best or whatever they’re comfortable with, still comes down to blocking, tackling and executing, i think kids are better today because of weight lifting and year round conditioning, things like that, that’s the biggest difference from now to back in the 70s,” said Kelley.
Photo Gallery: High School Football Week 7
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Here are some of our favorite photos from Friday night football this week. The dreary night wasn’t quite as impressive as last week’s sunsets, but the games were just as exciting.
WDTV
5th Quarter Pregame Show: Lewis County
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett traveled down to Lewis County for this week’s 5th Quarter Pregame Show. Tyler Kennett talks with Lewis County head coach Dustin Cogar ahead of the Route 33 rivalry.
WDTV
The Queen of Clean: Smelly Shoes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of The Queen of Clean, the Queen reveals the secret of smelly shoes. Watch the video above to hear her advice.
Actually fun facts about West Virginia
I bet you don't know these eight West Virginia facts. (We promise these aren't just boring historical facts.)
Wheeling Park ice rink, ballroom, pool to be revitalized
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — If you’ve been past the White Palace in the last couple of days, you know there’s a brand new park where your dog can go leashless. But it’s only the first phase of a revitalization project at Wheeling Park. They’re planning renovations to the Palace inside and out, with a new […]
Metro News
WVU prepares former Viatris facility for various companies
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University continues to prepare its move into the former Viatris Inc. facility in Morgantown. The WVU Innovation Corporation will provide 1.2 million square feet of space for various organizations. The pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment is still in the building, and former employees of Viatris and its predecessor Mylan Pharmaceuticals will maintain the facility.
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Top-of-the-Line Harrison County, NCWV Level Italian Food 500-plus Miles, Eight Hours Away
When it comes to quality restaurants in general and Italian restaurants in particular, I will stack Bridgeport, Clarksburg, and the entire North Central region of West Virginia against any similarly sized and even larger demographic in the country. It is a hill I will die on, and one I am...
WDTV
Frost and freeze coming for Sunday morning!
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Saturday! How about these chilly fall temperatures? Highs today struggled to get any higher than the mid-50s, at a time of year where the average temps are low 70s. Skies cleared through the afternoon, but those clear skies tonight are what will make for some of the chilliest temperatures we’ve seen since earlier this year. For the lowlands, tomorrow morning could be as cool as the mid-30s, and for the mountains, sub-freezing temps are predicted. For this reason, a Freeze Warning is in effect for Randolph, eastern Tucker, and eastern Webster Counties, and a Frost Advisory is in effect for everyone else in our viewing area. Both alerts are for 2am through 9am. Be sure to protect sensitive plants and outdoor plumbing. After that, we’ll be on a steady warming trend through midweek under mostly sunny skies. A cold front crossing over West Virginia on Thursday will provide our next chance of rain as well as our next blast of cool air, just in time for next weekend.
WDTV
September Jefferson Award Winner: Tiffany Baston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Once a month, WDTV and Antero Resources award one deserving community member with a Jefferson Award. For the month of September, we’re honoring Tiffany Baston. Tiffany volunteers her time to give free ultrasounds to expectant mothers. Special thanks to Kevin Ellis from Antero Resources for...
These improvements are coming to an I-79 exit in Harrison County
The Harrison County Commission approved a project on Thursday that will help improve traffic flow between Interstate 79 and WV 279.
Daily Athenaeum
Three things to do in Morgantown this weekend for fall break
Fall break is just around the corner, and if you can’t wait for the long weekend, start planning out the fun now. Whether it's trying new foods, listening to live music or getting into the Halloween spirit, there are plenty of options within a short walk of WVU’s downtown campus.
WDTV
Douglas P. Whyte, Sr.
Douglas P. Whyte, Sr., 73, of Bridgeport, passed away Wednesday, October 5, 2022, as the result of an accident. He was born in Wheeling on October 18, 1948, a son of the late Frank J. Whyte, Jr. and Patricia J. (Alig) Whyte, and the step-son of Linda Whyte, who survives in Wheeling.
’90s country band coming to Clarksburg, West Virginia
The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center announced that a popular 90s and 2000s country music band is coming to Clarksburg this winter.
WDTV
Tractor show held at Pumpkin Farm in Saltwell
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Pumpkin Farm of Saltwell held its tractor show Saturday. The tractor show is in remembrance of the owner and operator of the Pumpkin Farm Patrick Ash’s father who began the farm in the 1970s. You can buy and paint pumpkins. Food trucks and vendors...
