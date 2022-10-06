Following the installation of the most recent update, an infamous data miner who goes by the Twitter handle KralRindo made a startling discovery in the game files for Apex Legends. He found nine maps from the massively unappreciated sequel Titanfall 2. It is currently unknown when players will have access to them. Still, if they are ever added to Apex Legends, the upgrades would constitute one of the largest new drops that the incredibly popular battle royale game has ever seen. The launch date for Apex Legends was February 4, 2019.

