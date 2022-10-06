Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Need For Speed Unbound: Release speculation, gameplay details & everything we know
EA’s iconic racing franchise is back as Need For Speed Unbound shifts gears into the next-gen era. Whether you’re looking for release date information or gameplay details – here’s everything you need to know about the latest NFS game. The Need For Speed franchise has adorned...
A Gamer Of The Last Of Us Part 1 Discovers A Fantastic Feature For The Game’s Axe When It Is On The Verge Of Cracking After Repeated Use
The incredibly realistic wear and tear the game’s axe undergoes as the player approaches the game’s conclusion is something to marvel at. Someone who has played the first part of The Last of Us has observed the game’s axe. In games, programmers occasionally hide a few surprises for players willing to look closely; these are usually the most rewarding to uncover. Those who play The Last of Us: Part 1 with wide-open eyes will find several easter eggs.
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
NME
EA app to replace Origin launcher after two years of development
Electronic Arts announced in 2020 that its Origin launcher was undergoing an update and rebrand as the EA app. That has been in development for over two years but has finally come out of open beta, and users will begin to be invited to upgrade. In a blog post on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
New Steam Game Quickly Lights Up Top Sellers Chart
A new game that released on PC via Steam only a couple of days back is already lighting the platform's Top Sellers chart ablaze. In a general sense, it's never too surprising to see new titles on Steam quickly become top earners on the marketplace. What is shocking in this instance, though, is that the game in question that's doing so well on Steam is only available via early access.
Bloodborne Players Confused By New PlayStation News
Fans of Bloodborne are at a loss to make sense of the recent PlayStation report. For a long time, players have expressed interest in a PC port, remaster, or remake of the FromSoftware action game. Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t done anything to even begin responding to these demands, even though they’ve been made repeatedly. While some fans of the Bloodborne series still hold out hope, the most recent PlayStation-related developments may be too much for them to bear.
All Of Fortnite’s Primary Game Modes No Longer Feature Dense Fog
Fortnite, the massively popular battle royale game, features actual weather, in case you didn’t know. Tornadoes and lightning storms are two examples of weather phenomena. Unfortunately, it’s also possible for players’ visual abilities to be impeded by weather, which has a visual impact on the game. Blizzards and fog are examples of this. Epic Games has now reduced the intensity of one of them.
CNET
Super Mario Bros. Movie: Watch the First Trailer Live on Nintendo Direct
It's-a here! The first trailer for the Super Mario Bros. movie is set to drop during a Nintendo Direct presentation on Thursday, Nintendo has revealed. The trailer is set to premiere at New York Comic Con and will be online shortly after. It'll be our first look at the Illumination...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks
A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
happygamer.com
However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4
Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
Sony PS5 new update rolling out now – and it's good news
Harder, better, faster, stronger
It Has Been Revealed That Titanfall 2 Map Files Were Found In The Apex Legends Datamine
Following the installation of the most recent update, an infamous data miner who goes by the Twitter handle KralRindo made a startling discovery in the game files for Apex Legends. He found nine maps from the massively unappreciated sequel Titanfall 2. It is currently unknown when players will have access to them. Still, if they are ever added to Apex Legends, the upgrades would constitute one of the largest new drops that the incredibly popular battle royale game has ever seen. The launch date for Apex Legends was February 4, 2019.
IGN
GTA 5: Players to Kill at Least 96 People to Complete the Single Player Campaign; All You Need to Know
Even though GTA 5 released nearly a decade ago, one of its most important questions were recently answered by a popular YouTuber. The creator in question is DarkViperAU, who recently completed a three-year adventure he undertook upon himself to complete the Rockstar title in a pacifist run. For people unfamiliar...
The Hitman Developer Has Assured Stadia Users That It Is Working On A Method To Upload Game Saves
After the announcement that Google will be closing down its cloud gaming service Stadia, several developers, such as IO Interactive, Ubisoft, and Bungie, have stated that they are already looking into how to enable players to move their progress from the cloud gaming service onto other stations. IO Interactive was...
Dead Silence, A Field Upgrade Perk In The Beta Version Of Call Of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Has An Amusing Drawback For Players
The Dead Silence perk in Modern Warfare 2 has been met with disapproval from beta gamers. Fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 demonstrate how this feature completely undermines any attempt at a stealthy takedown of the other team. The second weekend of the beta has passed, and the...
PlayStation Has Officially Featured A Fantastic Ghost Of Sparta Cosplay In Honor Of Kratos’ Upcoming Adventure, God Of War Ragnarök
PlayStation has featured a fantastic God of War: Ragnarök Kratos cosplay. Since Kratos’ reinterpretation in 2018’s God of War was met with such positive reception, many gamers have been waiting patiently for the next chapter in the demi-story. As a result, God’s Fans have gone to the internet in anticipation of the release of God of War: Ragnarök later this year, with some going as far as to recreate Kratos’s beard out of cheap steel wool.
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - Official Launch Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest action-packed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 trailer. Meet your team and get a feel for the game's story ahead of its release later this month.
A Massive Outage Has Rendered The Fortnite Servers Completely Unreachable Just Days After An Eleven-Hour Downtime And The Release Of V22.10
This week, a significant outage has rendered Fortnite‘s servers unreachable to players for the second time this week. Almost a month after the debut of Fortnite: Season 4, Chapter 3, the v22.10 update was published on October 4 with a new Explosive Goo Gun, tweaks to the maps, and Superstyles for the Battle Pass skins.
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
According To The Game Rating And Administration Committee Of Korea, A Yet-To-Be-Released Silent Hill Game Has Been Rated
The Korean rating agency has assigned an age rating to a new Silent Hill game, though no official statement has been made. It has been ten years since the last game in Konami‘s famous survival-horror series, leading many to conclude that the company has given up on the I.P. and its other successful video game franchises. When P.T. was notoriously removed from the airwaves and Silent Hills was officially canceled in 2015, it was the last time the Silent Hill franchise appeared in the video game industry.
HappyGamer
564
Followers
1K+
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT
Do you know all about your favorite game and want to share your experience with other gamers? Sign Up for your HappyGamer account and share your favorite game news, reviews, guides, walkthroughs and any other gaming updates!https://happygamer.com/
Comments / 0