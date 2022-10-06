CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — It took two overtimes Saturday for AJ Allmendinger to remain undefeated on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway and seize the momentum for the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs. Allmendinger has won four consecutive races on the hybrid road course/oval, as well as back-to-back races following last week’s win at Talladega Superspeedway. The playoff field was trimmed from 12 to eight, with reigning Xfinity Series champion Daniel Hemric, Ryan Sieg, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements eliminated. Advancing into the next round are Allmendinger of Kaulig Racing, the entire four-car fleet from JR Motorsports of Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier, Sam Mayer and Josh Berry, as well as Brandon Jones of Joe Gibbs Racing and Austin Hill of Richard Childress Racing.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday. Henderson was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley in the third quarter. After initially trying to stay on the field, Henderson tapped his helmet to signal to the sideline that he was hurt. Spartans safety Jaden Mangham was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being carted off the field with an injury earlier in the game.
CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Trackhouse Racing will make its 100th start on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway with drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez still in the championship competition. It’s been a breakthrough season for the second-year team, which has three victories and can get both drivers into the round of eight. Trackhouse owner Justin Marks has made his team the surprise story of the season and finds his upstart organization holding its own against NASCAR’s heavyweights.
Comments / 0