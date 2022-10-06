Read full article on original website
The top 50 apple varieties grown in Michigan
Roughly 44% of Michigan’s apple trees are either Galas or Honeycrisps – yet despite their dominance, the state is known for its variety of apple types. Michigan had nearly 15 million apple trees in 2018, according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There were 49 different types of apples in Michigan in 2018 with at least 1,000 trees at state apple farms.
Michigan Matters: Schostak Brothers & Co. marks centennial with million-dollar giveaway
Southfield (CBS Detroit) - It isn't often a company makes it to their 100th anniversary, which is why Schostak Brothers & Co. decided to celebrate it with a million-dollar give away to help the Motor City. The company – which began in Detroit – is giving away grants from $25,000 to $150,000 to non-profits making the Motor City stronger in various ways. David, Mark & Bobby Schostak appear in CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" to talk about it, and why they decided to do so as they are in process of giving away $1 million to Detroit charities. David Schostak told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, how the family-run fourth-generation business decided to do something to help the community as they mark their big anniversary. Mark and Bobby Schostak talked about their employees, their role in building the company and how they helped decide which non-profits to support. Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, and Bobby Schostak, former Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, appear to talk about the region and the red hot 2022 election. They also talked about the governor's race. Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit
Master farriers are ‘aging out’ in Michigan — and it’s not good news for horses
On a balmy morning in mid-July under a tent in the middle of a field in Litchfield, the flies taunting his horses, Jason Spieth is crossing his fingers that rain would stay away so he can teach his final clinic of the season to earnest horse owners on how to trim and shoe their animals. Spieth, a certified master farrier and owner of the Michigan Horseshoeing Institute, pretty much lives by the old adage “no hoof,...
19 Hour Michigan-Chicago Train Trip From Hell
Imagine thinking "we'll take the train to Chicago it'll be hassle-free!" Not so much for passengers boarding in Pontiac trying to get to Chicago. The train left for the 5.5 hour trip about 6 o'clock in the morning Friday 10/7/2022. Plagued with electrical issues, the train eventually made it to Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Jackson, MI with multiple delays. Just outside of Jackson, MI a medical stop was requested. It was there passengers said it smelled like burning rubber -- that's when the Amtrak train lost power.
Visit the Largest Flea Market in Michigan
Nothing beats the excitement of a busy flea market. Walking through seemingly endless aisles, hunting for bargains, and marveling at unique trinkets and antique items, Michigan is home to dozens of flea markets but none are as big and epic as Armada Flea in Richmond.
First snowflakes fly in Michigan
The cold air pouring into Michigan was cold enough for the first visible snowflakes to fall last night and this morning. The National Weather Service at Marquette gave us this picture from the middle of the night at Negaunee, just southwest of Marquette. The location just reported a trace of snow, which is the official name given to anything less than a visible dusting.
‘In this time of disaster people are vulnerable': Michigan 211 helping Florida
As of October 4, the Michigan 211 network has taken over 1,700 calls from Floridians seeking a variety of services from food to storm supplies.
Where are the Best Caramel Apples In Michigan?
Apples are a popular item in the fall. Fall is harvest season for apples, this makes sense. Heading out to the cider mill to grab some fresh cider and donuts is a tradition for many families including my own. A lot of the cider mills are adjacent to orchards and that gives you and the fam a chance to go out and pick your own apples.
Michigan library could close after town votes to defund it over 5 LGBTQ-themed books
Jamestown Township, Michigan — A small Michigan town is locked in a war over words. The battle in Jamestown Township is over five books with LGBTQ+ themes. The books include "The Breakaways," two books from the "Heartstopper" series, "Kiss Number 8" and "Spinning." A group called the Jamestown Conservatives...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
10 Things I Have Learned While Living In Michigan
Living in Michigan has taught me a lot. There are plenty of things and traits of being a Michigander that I have not learned yet. However, here are 10 of the most important things I have learned while living in Michigan. 1. If you drive the speed limit, you are...
10 Worst Towns In Michigan To Be In A Real Life Horror Movie Scenario
I remember when I first moved to Kalamazoo I went to a haunted attraction called the Haunted Hallow. It was an outside, walking haunted attraction that was in the woods in Augusta and the whole thing was perfect because the night I went was pouring rain, and there was thunder and lightning and here I am getting chased by a guy holding a machete.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 7-9, 2022
Another fall weekend is upon us. This weekend everyone is Polish at Pulaski Days in Grand Rapids. Along with that, there is a Goose Festival, Fall and Harvest Celebrations, Dogs and Donuts, and Donuts and Beer, Oktoberfest, and Concerts. Have a GREAT weekend!. Thursday, October 6-Sunday, October 9, 2022 -...
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
wdet.org
Exploring the pros and cons of Michigan’s November ballot proposals
On election day, voters will consider three ballot measures affecting term limits, voter access and abortion in Michigan. Michigan Proposal 1 would allow state lawmakers to stay in office for up to 12 years, regardless of the chamber they serve in. It would also require lawmakers and statewide elected officials to provide financial disclosures. Currently, lawmakers can serve up to eight years in the Senate and six years in the House.
bridgemi.com
Michigan firm linked to election worker data breach; Detroit ends contract
LANSING — Detroit’s elections department is terminating its contract with a Michigan-based software firm whose owner is expected to face criminal charges in California related to a potential breach of poll worker data. In a statement provided to Bridge Michigan, Clerk Janice Winfrey said identifying information about Detroit...
Oxford ammo dog arrives in Michigan
A new addition to Oxford High School is settling into her home in metro Detroit. Daisy walked off the tarmac at Oakland County International Airport Thursday evening.
The Best Grocery Store in Michigan Is Not a Franchise
If you're looking for the best grocery store in Michigan, you'll have to make your way to the west side of the state. We've already made it clear that according to the website Love Food, the best grocery store in Michigan is not a franchise. That means it's not Kroger, Walmart, Meijer, Aldi, Sam's Club, Costco, Family Fare, or any other franchise that you can think of.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you also love to order a nice steak with some fresh vegetables when you go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit. All of these restaurants are highly praised for serving delicious food made with fresh ingredients and are very appreciated by both local people and travellers. If you have never visited these steakhouses in Michigan, make sure to add them on your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
