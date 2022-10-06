Southfield (CBS Detroit) - It isn't often a company makes it to their 100th anniversary, which is why Schostak Brothers & Co. decided to celebrate it with a million-dollar give away to help the Motor City. The company – which began in Detroit – is giving away grants from $25,000 to $150,000 to non-profits making the Motor City stronger in various ways. David, Mark & Bobby Schostak appear in CBS Detroit's "Michigan Matters" to talk about it, and why they decided to do so as they are in process of giving away $1 million to Detroit charities. David Schostak told Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, how the family-run fourth-generation business decided to do something to help the community as they mark their big anniversary. Mark and Bobby Schostak talked about their employees, their role in building the company and how they helped decide which non-profits to support. Then the roundtable of Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Chris Holman, CEO of Michigan Business Network, and Bobby Schostak, former Chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, appear to talk about the region and the red hot 2022 election. They also talked about the governor's race. Watch Michigan Matters, Sunday at 8am on CBS Detroit

