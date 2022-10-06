ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Capitals host the Bruins to open 2022 season

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -141, Bruins +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins in the season opener.

Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 20-16-8 at home a season ago. The Capitals committed 280 total penalties last season, averaging 3.4 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 25-17-3 in road games a season ago. The Bruins scored 249 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.0 per game on 35.9 shots per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Connor Brown: out (undisclosed), Carl Hagelin: out (eye), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: out (shoulder), Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Jakub Zboril: out (knee), Taylor Hall: out (upper-body), Brad Marchand: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Clemson breaks it open in 2nd half, tops Boston College 31-3

BOSTON (AP) — DJ Uiagalelei broke free up the middle for 40 yards before he tripped himself up and crashed to the turf — 13 yards short of the end zone. No matter, the Clemson quarterback finished the job with his arm on the next play. “I thought for a second I’d be gone,” Uiagalelei said after leading No. 5 Clemson to a 31-3 victory over Boston College on Saturday night. “And then reality hit.” Uiagalelei threw for 220 yards and three touchdowns, running for 69 more to help Clemson (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) break the game open in the second half. He might have scored on a third-and-3 from the Clemson 47 with about five minutes left — if he could have stayed on his feet.
CLEMSON, SC
The Associated Press

Phillies hold off Cardinals 2-0 to sweep NL wild-card series

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Phillies wasted no time taking their raucous celebration from the infield at Busch Stadium, where the Cardinals had trudged off to mourn the end of an era, into the visiting clubhouse, where the champagne flowed freely and Calum Scott’s “Dancing On My Own” pounded through the speakers. After more than a decade in baseball’s wilderness, Philadelphia had finally won another postseason series. It took Aaron Nola pitching four-hit ball into the seventh inning, an early home run from Bryce Harper and some gutsy performances out of the bullpen. But when Zach Eflin retired Tommy Edman to leave the tying run on base, the Phillies had squeezed out a 2-0 victory over the Cardinals on Saturday night for a sweep of their National League wild-card series. “Everybody in that clubhouse, on this team, in this organization is super excited,” Nola said. “Just a bunch of unselfish guys, doing whatever it takes to win a ballgame, no matter what it is. It’s a lot of excitement.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Blue Jays CF Springer carted off field after scary collision

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays center fielder George Springer was carted off the field after he collided with shortstop Bo Bichette in the eighth inning of a 10-9 playoff loss to the Seattle Mariners on Saturday. Springer is “doing OK,” interim manager John Schneider said. “He’s going to be evaluated for a couple of different things.” With two out and the bases loaded, J.P. Crawford hit a blooper into shallow center field. Springer and Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. All three runners scored on the double, tying it at 9. It looked as if Bichette’s right arm whacked Springer across the forehead. Bichette got up pretty quickly and stayed in the game after he was checked on by a trainer. A woozy Springer was helped to his feet as the cart was driven onto the field.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
540K+
Post
551M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy