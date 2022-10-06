Capitals host the Bruins to open 2022 season

Boston Bruins vs. Washington Capitals

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Capitals -141, Bruins +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins in the season opener.

Washington went 44-26-12 overall and 20-16-8 at home a season ago. The Capitals committed 280 total penalties last season, averaging 3.4 per game and serving 7.7 penalty minutes per game.

Boston went 51-26-5 overall and 25-17-3 in road games a season ago. The Bruins scored 249 total goals a season ago, averaging 3.0 per game on 35.9 shots per game.

INJURIES: Capitals: Connor Brown: out (undisclosed), Carl Hagelin: out (eye), Tom Wilson: out (knee), Nicklas Backstrom: out (hip).

Bruins: Matt Grzelcyk: out (shoulder), Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), Jakub Zboril: out (knee), Taylor Hall: out (upper-body), Brad Marchand: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.