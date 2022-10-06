Read full article on original website
Kathie Lee Gifford Shares Photo of Sweet 'Autumn Day' Cuddling with 4-Month-Old Grandson Frankie
Kathie Lee Gifford became a grandma in May when son Cody, 30, and his wife Erika Brown welcomed son Frank Michael Kathie Lee Gifford is loving life as a grandma. The former daytime host, 69, posted a cozy photo on Instagram Thursday where she's sitting in an armchair in a robe with her dog on her lap and grandson Frank Michael sleeping against her chest. "What a lovely way to spend an autumn day! Sending all of you blessings and love," she captioned the sweet photo. The 4-month-old is the first...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Cute PJ Set: 'Dress for the Job You Want'
The cookbook author and husband John Legend are currently expecting another baby together Chrissy Teigen is staying comfy as she prepares to welcome another baby. The cookbook author, who is currently expecting another baby with husband John Legend, showed off her bare baby bump on Instagram Wednesday, posting a mirror selfie of the soon-to-be mom of three in a pajama set from her company Cravings by Chrissy Teigen. In the snap, Teigen, 36, lifts up her printed pajama top to reveal her bare bump as she makes a kissy...
Pregnant Hilary Swank Shares First Bump Photo as She Reveals Meaningful Due Date for Her Twins
Alaska Daily star Hilary Swank, 48, revealed her twin pregnancy news on Wednesday, saying motherhood is "something that I've been wanting for a long time" Hilary Swank is opening up about a sentimental sign in her pregnancy. Appearing on a new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Friday, the pregnant Oscar-winning actress, 48, reveals that her twins are due on her late father's birthday. "You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago and this miracle is happening," Barrymore says while talking to Swank about the pregnancy...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes' Daughter Sterling Models a Mini Louis Vuitton Purse in Adorable Photo
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes share 18-month-old daughter Sterling and will soon welcome a baby boy Sterling Skye is quite the fashionista! Brittany Mahomes shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Thursday of her 18-month-old daughter strutting through their home while carrying a mini Louis Vuitton purse on her arm. In the snap, Sterling wears a white t-shirt and black leggings with a pair of white sneakers and her curly hair on display with one tiny ponytail on top of her head. This isn't the first time Brittany, who is...
Nick Cannon's Kids' Moms Celebrate the Father of 10 on His 42nd Birthday
"I know you hate your birthday BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever," wrote Bre Tiesi Nick Cannon is being shown a lot of love by his big family on his birthday. The moms of his 10 children celebrated the Masked Singer host turning 42 on Saturday with a series of tributes on social media. "I know you hate your birthday, BUT ledge and I are going to celebrate you every year forever. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul we know. Thank you for...
Mila Kunis Says Standing Ovation for Will Smith at Oscars After Slap Was 'Shocking': 'Insane to Me'
Mila Kunis stands by her decision not to give Will Smith a standing ovation at the Oscars — even when the majority of attendees did. The Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, and husband Ashton Kutcher attended the Academy Awards on March 27, when Smith, 54, left his seat to go onstage and hit Chris Rock over a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. (The joke was about Jada's shaved head; she lives with alopecia, and Will explained in a statement days later that the punchline was "too much for me to bear" and he "reacted emotionally.")
Mauricio Umansky Is 'Nervous' for Wife Kyle Richards to Read His New Book 'The Real Deal'
Real estate mogul and reality TV star Mauricio Umansky is adding author to his resume, and he's anxiously awaiting to hear what the most important woman in his life has to say about his new book, The Real Deal. "My wife's a mentor," the 52-year-old tells PEOPLE exclusively of Kyle...
Sara Lee, WWE Wrestler and Mom of 3, Dead at 30: 'We Are All in Shock'
"We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete," Sara Lee's mother wrote as she announced the pro wrestler's death WWE wrestler Sara Lee has died. She was 30. Her mother, Terri Lee, announced the news in a heartbreaking Facebook post Thursday. "It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," she wrote. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete." She continued, "We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially [husband] Cory...
Venus Williams Says She's 'Working On' Her Dating Life: 'You've Got to Know When to Change'
"I've had a single life for a long time and I think it's really easy to get stuck," Venus Williams said about her personal life Venus Williams is working on her personal life. On Thursday, the tennis superstar, 42, revealed that she thinks it's been "really easy" for her to slip into a routine that keeps her single and is looking towards making a change. "I've had a single life for a long time and I think it's really easy to get stuck in a single life and...
Stormi Webster Looks Too Cool in TikTok with Mom Kylie Jenner and Grandma Kris Jenner: Watch
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi are giving TikTok another iconic moment, and this one includes Kris Jenner. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, shared a new video on Thursday where she's in the car with the momager and her 4-year-old daughter is standing behind them in the backseat. Together, the three...
Dwayne Johnson's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is a proud girl dad. The Fast & Furious star has three daughters: Simone Johnson, 21, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, as well as Jasmine Johnson, 6, and Tiana Johnson, 4, whom he shares with his wife, Lauren Hashian. Johnson has never been shy...
Meri Brown 'Hurt' After Husband Kody Suggests She Move into Bed & Breakfast: It 'Didn't Need to Be Said'
Meri Brown is uncertain about the future of her Bed & Breakfast, Lizzie's Heritage Inn. In an exclusive clip from Sunday's upcoming episode of Sister Wives, Meri, 51, reveals she temporarily shut down her B&B following the unexpected death of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom. As she struggles to determine the...
Wynonna Judd Says Husband Cactus Is the 'Most Tough and Tender Man' She's Ever Met: 'Trust Him with My Life'
As she continues to grieve the loss of her mother Naomi, Wynonna Judd has a solid support system to lean on — with none more supportive than her husband. Judd, 58, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about her special bond with Cactus Moser, 65, whom she married in 2012 after decades of friendship.
First Look: Mauricio Umansky and His Daughters Bring the Drama on Netflix's 'Buying Beverly Hills'
The Real Housewives regular stars in the new Netflix reality show alongside his daughters Farrah and Alexia, whom he shares with wife Kyle Richards Mauricio Umansky is bringing a fresh dose of drama to the Beverly Hills real estate scene! Netflix's newest reality series, Buying Beverly Hills, follows Mauricio and his team at high-end real estate firm The Agency as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. The Agency has recently listed the homes of Norman Reedus and Diane Krueger, Finneas and...
Demi Lovato Postpones Illinois Concert After Waking Up with 'Absolutely No Voice': 'I'm So Sorry'
Ticket holders for Demi Lovato's Holy Fvck Tour stop in Rosemont, Illinois will have to wait a bit longer to see the show. In an Instagram post on the tour's official account, Lovato announced they were cancelling their concert at the Rosemont Theatre, originally scheduled for Wednesday, after losing their voice. A new date will be announced soon, said the "Substance" performer.
Julia Roberts Reveals Sweet Reason Why She Plans on Showing Daughter Old Letters from Husband
The actress and husband Danny Moder share three kids, Henry 15, and twins Phinneas and Hazel, 17 Julia Roberts is feeling grateful for her family. The actress, who stars in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise with close friend George Clooney, appears on CBS Sunday Morning this weekend where she opens up to host Jane Pauley about her family and career. "It just never consumed me, being an actor," says Roberts, 54, in a preview of the episode. "It is my dream come true. But it is not my...
Tori Roloff Handcrafts Daughter Lilah's Dress for 'First Tea Party' with Mom and Grandmas: Photos
"Such a special afternoon," Tori Roloff shared of daughter Lilah's first tea party with Tori and both of her grandmas Tori Roloff is introducing her little girl to a real-life tea party! On Wednesday, the Little People, Big World star shared sweet photos on her Instagram Story from a very special tea party, the first for daughter Lilah, 2. In photos from the special outing — where they were joined by Tori's mom, Kim Williams-Patton and husband Zach Roloff's mom, Amy Roloff — Lilah is dressed up in a...
Whitney Way Thore Reveals Open Relationship with Her French Boyfriend: 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell Policy'
Whitney Way Thore is updating her friends about "big news" in her relationship. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, the 38-year-old takes a trip to St. Lucia with a group of her friends. At the start of the vacation, Thore — who is in a long-distance relationship with her French boyfriend — reveals that she is now in an open relationship.
Pregnant Heather Rae El Moussa Says She's 'Enjoying Every Moment of Growing Our Boy'
"I want to be present, involved, loving and supportive," Heather Rae El Moussa wrote ahead of the birth of her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa Heather Rae El Moussa is "enjoying every moment" of her first pregnancy. On Wednesday evening, the mom-to-be, 35, shared two new professionally-taken shots on Instagram that show off her baby bump in an open-button tan blazer and pants against a matching background. In the caption of her post, the Selling Sunset star — who is expecting her first baby with...
Lindsay Lohan Plays a Spoiled Heiress with Amnesia in 'Falling for Christmas' First Trailer
Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet star in the upcoming rom-com Falling for Christmas, on Netflix Nov. 10 Lindsay Lohan is getting in the holiday spirit. The actress, 36, makes her movie return this November in Netflix's Falling for Christmas. And on Friday, she helped introduce the first trailer for the film, telling fans, "Christmas has come early this year and I come bearing gifts." In the holiday rom-com, Lohan stars as spoiled hotel heiress Sierra who suffers total amnesia after falling off a ski mountain as her boyfriend proposes. Now in the...
