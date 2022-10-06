ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 10PM’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 10PM” game were:

3-4-2-6

(three, four, two, six)

