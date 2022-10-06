ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County cardrooms fight Prop. 26, which could subject them to damaging lawsuits

By Josh Haskell via
ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Ngtt_0iNzgmbH00

If Proposition 26 passes this November, another form of gambling would be permitted at horse racing tracks and tribal casinos in California: Sports betting.

Revenue from the proposition would go into the state's general fund which the Legislature could use to address homelessness like Prop. 26 promises to do. But those funds could also be spent on education, wildfire mitigation, transportation, healthcare or other issues.

"A responsible incremental approach to allowing sports betting in California," said Kathy Fairbanks, the spokeswoman for the yes on 26 campaign. "All bets must be placed in person at either the 66 tribal casinos or four racetracks throughout the state. It gives the people in those facilities an opportunity to ensure that minors aren't betting. You have to show ID."

"The concern with expanding to online is that there's no foolproof way to ensure that kids aren't gambling online. With in-person sports betting, you can ensure that."

But some gambling outlets in California oppose Proposition 26: Cardrooms. There are seven cardrooms in Los Angeles County and 78 total in California.

"There are interests, specifically tribal interests, that feel that cardrooms should not exist. And so, this is part of their tactic to be able to eliminate what they see as their competition," said Juan Garza, who represents five cardrooms in LA County that oppose Prop. 26.

Cardrooms and the cities that host them oppose Prop. 26 because of a provision that allows private attorneys representing tribal casinos to sue cardrooms for the type of card games they offer.

"While Prop. 26 looks good to a lot of people, the reality is within Prop. 26, there's a lot of hidden little poison pills in it. And one of them would absolute devastate communities like Hawaiian Gardens," said Garza.

The Gardens Casino in Hawaiian Gardens offers games like poker and blackjack. So does the Commerce Casino in the city of Commerce. In Hawaiian Gardens, 70% of the city's general fund is tied to the casino.

"Prior to this cardroom being in Hawaiian Gardens, you have rampant crime. The city couldn't sustain itself fiscally. Once this cardroom came to this community, it just flipped its fortunes. The residents here are able to enjoy free services like parks and rec. The quality of life here has drastically improved. They provided jobs, provided scholarships to students," said Garza.

Fifteen percent of Proposition 26 revenue would go toward problem-gambling programs. Timothy Fong with the Gambling Studies program at UCLA says right now, California offers more opportunities to gamble than any other state in the country.

"Expanded regulated gambling, there will be more discussion, there will be more acceptance, there will be more availability. Those are things that can generate more addiction. At the same time, if you put healthcare protections in place. more prevention, more education, more understanding about the signs of addiction, you can reduce those percentages of addiction," said Fong.

When asked why cardrooms were not included in Proposition 26, the yes on 26 campaign sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

"Cardroom casinos and their gambling bankers have a well-documented history of flouting the law and have been fined millions of dollars for violating anti-money-laundering laws, misleading regulators, and operating illegal gambling."

Comments / 1

Related
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Where Ya At Rob Bonta?

I guess it flew under the media’s radar when CA Attorney General Rob Bonta stood alongside Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Friday during a press conference on mail fraud. What’s more jarring is his silence on the investigation into Metro, Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, Peace over Violence and Patti Giggans.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Channel

California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries

(KERO) — As gas prices continue to rise in California, Congressman Mike Levin along with 30 other democratic leaders in congress are calling on the Federal Trade Commission to investigate California's oil refineries for alleged market manipulation resulting in the state's soaring gas prices. "According to the data from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Here Are Some of the Major Bills Just Signed Into California Law

New Year's Day will bring Californians a cornucopia of new rules after Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office signed 997 new bills into law this week, all set to kick in on Jan. 1. Residents of the Golden State can count down to new legislation designed to protect some of the state's most needy constituents, bolster the environment and reproductive rights, and protect creatives from content landing them in court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Hawaiian Gardens, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Cardroom#Fifteen Percent#Homelessness#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative
Santa Monica Daily Press

New state laws will make waves in Santa Monica

The dust settled on this year’s legislative session last Friday, when the deadline passed for California Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign or veto what was left of a tall stack of bills placed on his desk in 2022. Newsom had through September to make final judgments on a wide...
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Homeless
insideedition.com

Car Zooms Down California’s 405 Freeway on 3 Wheels With Tailgate Open

A driver was shocked at what he saw on the 405 Freeway in Southern California. A car was traveling on three wheels with its tailgate open as it barrelled down the road in Orange County. Chad Towersey recorded the dangerous situation on video. Towersey says he followed the car off the freeway. He witnessed the bizarre journey come to an end after the car apparently rear-ended another vehicle. He confronted the driver, who gave an explanation for her erratic behavior.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

Calif. Veteran-Owned Small Biz Losing State Contract to Chinese Conglomerate

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and elected lawmakers frequently tout the state’s contracting with minority-owned, veteran-owned small businesses. California’s dominance in many economic areas is based, in part, on the significant role small businesses play in the state’s $3.1 trillion economy. But on Friday, a Disabled Veteran Business...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
142K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy