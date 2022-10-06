ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

KGW

Xicha Brewing Company serves up Latin-American flavors in Salem

SALEM, Ore. — The recipe for success at Xicha Brewing in West Salem is simple. Chef and co-owner Ricardo Antunez says, it's all in what they bring to the table. "Kinda bringing a little flavor to the whole scene," he said "just wanted to make beers that were culturally diverse."
SALEM, OR
KGW

Indigenous community celebrates land gift for tiny home village

PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day at a Northeast Portland property, soon to be gifted to the Indigenous community. The former Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst at 909 Northeast 33rd Avenue will be the future home of Barbie’s Village. It will include six to ten tiny homes to be built on the parking lot. Children and family programs will also be located in the former church building. All will be aimed at housing and helping Indigenous parents and children. The effort is a collaboration between Future Generations Collaborative, The Presbyterian Church, Great Spirit Church and others.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 7-9

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alright, so the weather is still pretty nice but temperatures are cooling — kind of. Actually, we're expected to see some record highs for this time of year over the weekend. Regardless, there's no better time to sally forth and enjoy the season while skipping the sweaters and rain jackets.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

60 years later: The Columbus Day Storm of 1962

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sixty years ago, on Oct. 12, 1962, a devastating storm caused a wake of destruction across the Pacific Northwest, with winds as strong as a Category 3 hurricane destroying property and leading to nearly 50 deaths. It's fair to describe the Columbus Day Storm of 1962...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Portland advertising icon Dan Wieden dies

PORTLAND, Oregon — People around the world are remembering Portland native Dan Wieden. The man behind Nike’s famous "Just Do It" tagline and co-founder of advertising giant Wieden + Kennedy passed away on Friday. He was 77. According to an obituary shared with KGW by Wieden + Kennedy,...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Message in a bottle leads man on search for writer from Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Clint Buffington is from the notably landlocked state of Utah — but when he found his first bottled note on a beach after college, he was hooked. “If you can find one, there have to be others, there has to be a way to find more," he said. "It turns out the secret to that is walking a lot."
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Shooting leaves man dead in Portland motel parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. — One man died after a shooting in the parking lot of a Northeast Portland motel, according to Portland police. The shooting happened late Tuesday evening at the States Motel along Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street. When officers arrived just before 11 p.m., they found a...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Wildfire near Larch Mountain burns 70 acres Sunday night

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning on the southwest side of Larch Mountain, north of Washougal, Wash., has burned almost 70 acres as of Sunday night, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said. Crews first responded to the fire at 4:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Now named the Nakia...
WASHOUGAL, WA
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
