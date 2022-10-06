Read full article on original website
Xicha Brewing Company serves up Latin-American flavors in Salem
SALEM, Ore. — The recipe for success at Xicha Brewing in West Salem is simple. Chef and co-owner Ricardo Antunez says, it's all in what they bring to the table. "Kinda bringing a little flavor to the whole scene," he said "just wanted to make beers that were culturally diverse."
Portland breaks record for number of 80-degree heat in October; likely to set more records this week
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's ongoing stretch of warm and dry weather in October has smashed a number of records, with more likely on the way before the month is over. On Sunday, the Portland International Airport reported its seventh day of 80-degree or higher temperatures so far this month. That breaks the previous record of six total 80-degree days.
KGW
Groups advocate for cyclist safety in a Southeast Portland Intersection
Groups are rallying for immediate traffic changes on Powell and 26th. Several cyclists have been killed at the busy southeast Portland intersection.
KGW
Portland nonprofit Feed the Mass struggling to keep up with increased need amid inflation costs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Increasing food prices are having a huge impact on Portland area nonprofits that work to provide food for people in need. Crews at Feed the Mass, located in Portland's Old Town, make up to 1,000 meals a week and can feed around 700 people each week. The price of the ready-to-go meals have increased from $5 to $8 in the last year because of inflation.
'It's more than just a corporate logo': Jewish-owned deli in NE Portland vandalized
PORTLAND, Ore. — Vandals spray-painted a swastika on a sign at Ben and Esther's Vegan Jewish Deli in Northeast Portland. Employees found the hate symbol painted on the door of the business Saturday morning. "One of my employees came in the morning and noticed that there was a swastika...
Indigenous community celebrates land gift for tiny home village
PORTLAND, Ore. — Community members celebrated Indigenous Peoples Day at a Northeast Portland property, soon to be gifted to the Indigenous community. The former Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst at 909 Northeast 33rd Avenue will be the future home of Barbie’s Village. It will include six to ten tiny homes to be built on the parking lot. Children and family programs will also be located in the former church building. All will be aimed at housing and helping Indigenous parents and children. The effort is a collaboration between Future Generations Collaborative, The Presbyterian Church, Great Spirit Church and others.
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Oct. 7-9
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alright, so the weather is still pretty nice but temperatures are cooling — kind of. Actually, we're expected to see some record highs for this time of year over the weekend. Regardless, there's no better time to sally forth and enjoy the season while skipping the sweaters and rain jackets.
60 years later: The Columbus Day Storm of 1962
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sixty years ago, on Oct. 12, 1962, a devastating storm caused a wake of destruction across the Pacific Northwest, with winds as strong as a Category 3 hurricane destroying property and leading to nearly 50 deaths. It's fair to describe the Columbus Day Storm of 1962...
Truck driver from Oregon injured in North Carolina truck stop shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alina Prystupa is in disbelief over what happened to a beloved family member. "That's the last thing I would think would happen to him," she said from outside her Portland area home. "He was just there at the wrong place at the wrong time." Alina is...
Air quality worsens in Willamette Valley due to wildfire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wildfire smoke drove down air quality throughout the Willamette Valley on Sunday, including the Portland metro area. Much of the valley had "moderate" air quality as of Sunday afternoon, including Portland, Beaverton and Clackamas, according to AirNow.gov, in addition to several towns in eastern Oregon. Further...
NE Portland coffee shop targeted by vandals prior to 'Coffee with a Cop' event
PORTLAND, Ore. — A security camera captured what appeared to be six people breaking the front windows at Bison Coffeehouse, a Native American-owned coffee shop in Northeast Portland on Tuesday night. The vandals can then be seen using a special piece of equipment to shoot spray paint into the...
Portland advertising icon Dan Wieden dies
PORTLAND, Oregon — People around the world are remembering Portland native Dan Wieden. The man behind Nike’s famous "Just Do It" tagline and co-founder of advertising giant Wieden + Kennedy passed away on Friday. He was 77. According to an obituary shared with KGW by Wieden + Kennedy,...
Officials rule Nakia Creek Fire burning in Clark County 'human caused'
WASHOUGAL, Wash. — The Nakia Creek Fire burning near Larch Mountain is believed to have been 'human caused', but Washington state officials are still trying to determine exactly how the flames sparked. On Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said there was no lightning when the fire...
Message in a bottle leads man on search for writer from Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Clint Buffington is from the notably landlocked state of Utah — but when he found his first bottled note on a beach after college, he was hooked. “If you can find one, there have to be others, there has to be a way to find more," he said. "It turns out the secret to that is walking a lot."
Shooting leaves man dead in Portland motel parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — One man died after a shooting in the parking lot of a Northeast Portland motel, according to Portland police. The shooting happened late Tuesday evening at the States Motel along Northeast 82nd Avenue near Russell Street. When officers arrived just before 11 p.m., they found a...
Wildfire near Larch Mountain burns 70 acres Sunday night
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — A fire burning on the southwest side of Larch Mountain, north of Washougal, Wash., has burned almost 70 acres as of Sunday night, the Washington Department of Natural Resources said. Crews first responded to the fire at 4:37 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Now named the Nakia...
'I will be homeless': Dozens of North Portland low-income tenants protest nearly 50% rent increase
PORTLAND, Ore — Dozens of low-income tenants and supporters filled the sidewalk outside Prescott apartments in North Portland on Monday morning to protest a recent rent increase of nearly 50%, asking the management company to reduce it to 5%. "My rent is almost doubling," said Kelsey Schreiner. She has...
‘Can be completely life-altering': OHSU doctors talk prevention amid increasing rates of falls among older adults
PORTLAND, Ore. — Dangerous falls among older adults are on the rise. It is one of the biggest causes of traumatic injuries treated and Oregon Health & Science University. It usually involves people toppling over on level ground. These falls, known as ground-level falls, can be life-altering or deadly,...
President Biden will return to Portland this weekend, attend reception for Kotek
PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden will stop in Oregon next weekend as part of a West Coast trip. It will be his second time this year visiting Oregon, a state where presidential visits tend to be relatively rare. Biden will travel to California from Wednesday, Oct. 12 to...
Portland police investigate suspicious death in Lownsdale Square Sunday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — The death of a woman found at Lownsdale Square Sunday morning can be described as "suspicious," the Portland Police Bureau said. Central Precinct officers responded at 7:17 a.m. to check on the welfare of a woman who was on the ground in the park, located at 350 SW Salmon Street.
