ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
presidiosentinel.com

Bill Walton Seeks to Shine a Light on San Diego’s Homeless Crisis

Over the past month, Bill Walton, former ABC/ESPN/NBC basketball announcer, NBA All-Star basketball player, UCLA All-American, and a generous contributor to various causes and non-profits, has elected to make his voice heard on the homeless crisis in San Diego. Walton, who has always expressed his pride for being a native...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diego County urged to prepare for fires as conditions worsen

October is the start of the toughest season for fighting fires. It’s right after summer, when the vegetation has dried out. It’s the time of the year the Santa Anas will be at their peak, blowing their hot, gusty winds from the inland to the ocean, drying out vegetation that’s already at the ready-to-burn stage.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Business
San Diego, CA
Industry
Local
California Government
CBS 8

NCTD shuts down COASTER Service this weekend for rail corridor maintenance

SAN DIEGO — Starting Saturday, the North County Transit District will shut down COASTER service to allow regular maintenance and infrastructure improvements along the coastal rail corridor. No replacement bus service connecting COASTER stations will be available. Alternatives for some COASTER passengers may include BREEZE Route 101 or Metropolitan...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiesel#Cooking Oil#New Leaf Biofuel#Senior Property#New Leaf#Corral#Liv
kusi.com

Five more SVP’s to be placed in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sexually violent predator is a designation for those convicted of sexually violent offenses and diagnosed with a mental disorder that makes them likely to re-offend. After serving their prison sentences, SVPs undergo treatment at state hospitals, but may also petition courts to continue treatment in...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
sandiegocountynews.com

Man struck by Sprinter train in North County

Vista, CA–A 60-year-old man suffered injuries after he was struck by a westbound Sprinter train near a transit station in Vista on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sheriff’s Department Transit Enforcement Unit received a report, just before 8:30 p.m., of the incident near the Buena Creek Transit Station.
VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
chulavistatoday.com

Unusual gas leak prompts shelter in place to some Chula Vista residents

A gas leak had broken through the asphalt of Chula Vista Street on Friday and formed a bubble, causing some residents to either leave or shelter in place. Emergency dispatchers received 911 calls of a heavy smell of natural gas at around 6 p.m. near the 400 block of J street and the 600 block of Fig Street. Fire crews found gas emanating from the asphalt bubble upon arriving at the scene, Chula Vista Fire Battallion Chief Chris Monroe told OnScene T.V.
CHULA VISTA, CA
CBS 8

'This is in every ocean, every river, every lake' | UC San Diego students making sustainable shoes from algae

SAN DIEGO — You may not think of algae as being something you can wear, but a team from UC San Diego is working to change that. There are tiny, microscopic plants in the ocean that help us stay alive by clearing carbon dioxide from the air. Those plants are algae and they provide oxygen and food for millions of marine animals, and now algae is being used to create biodegradable sustainable shoes.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

14 Waterfront Restaurants in San Diego With Views for Days

Enjoy a Sea Breeze at These Scenic San Diego Hotspots. While summer might be over, there’s still always a reason to pretend like you’re on a vacation in SoCal, and lucky for you, San Diego has some of the best places to do so. Whether you’re a beach bum who’s always on the sand or you prefer a clifftop view of the coast, San Diego is the mecca of waterfront dining experiences. With sweeping ocean views and deftly curated seafood menus, here is our lineup of waterfront restaurants with views that just won’t quit.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Barrio Logan residents want pungent smell eliminated

Barrio Logan residents gathered petition signatures on Tuesday evening, hoping local air quality regulators will work to stop the smell coming from a biofuels plant. The Newton Avenue facility has been operating in the neighborhood since 2008 and it turns cooking oil into diesel fuel. But one by-product of that...
San Diego weekly Reader

Castle’s Labs has cannabis plants like trees

Kurt Castle, founder and creator of Castle’s Labs, creates products that help with all sorts of flora and fauna management. His Plant Magic is “an organic probiotic spray that promotes bigger, healthier, chemical and pesticide free plants. It’s great for cannabis, because it increases terpenes and trichomes, and it ups the yield by at least an ounce. It makes bigger healthier leaves, and more developed, tastier buds.” He also says that it’s a GRAS product, which means it’s Generally Recognized as Safe by the FDA.
EL CAJON, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy