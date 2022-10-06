Read full article on original website
Evidence Arizona’s midterm elections could see higher Latino voter turnout
PHOENIX — There are already signs that Latino voter turnout in Arizona will be higher in November than in previous elections. Voter data that the nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa got from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office shows more than 156,000 Latinos cast a ballot in Arizona’s primary election. That’s an increase of more than 30,000 Latino voters relative to the last midterm primary election in 2018.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Denies Wrongdoing in GOP Lawsuit
The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits against Maricopa County, Arizona, this week, and the county isn’t happy about it. The two Republican organizations argued that the county’s policies would favor Democratic poll workers over Republicans in the 2022 midterm election. The...
Changes to abortion law pushes young women to vote
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The back and forth on abortion law in Arizona has politicians and voters more engaged on the issue. They say abortion will drive political policy and voter decisions in the upcoming election. “Before Roe v. Wade, abortion wasn't my main issue that I was looking...
kyma.com
Arizona senate candidates square off in debate ahead of elections
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With less than five weeks until the midterms, three candidates racing to become Arizona's next U.S. Senator faced each other off in a candidate debate. Democratic senator Mark Kelly, Republican challenger Blake Masters along with Libertarian Marc Victor are squaring off to get your vote.
statepress.com
What each position on the 2022 Arizona ballot does and the candidates in the running
As Election Day rapidly approaches, students work to educate themselves on this year's ballot. For those looking to submit an absentee ballot request, it must be filled out by Oct. 28 and received by the Secretary of State's Office by Nov. 8. An absentee ballot is a vote cast through the mail. For those looking to go to the polls, locations across the Valley will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
12news.com
Arizona 2022 Ballot Proposition Guide: Everything you need to know
ARIZONA, USA — Arizona voters can decide on which 10 propositions, if any, will be codified into state law during the 2022 election. The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status, and decreasing medical debt interest rates.
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: Raising (spending) in Arizona
There have been signs in the last few months that Arizona has fallen down the list of top Senate rankings this cycle (primarily the decision by the Senate Leadership Fund to pull its ad spending there to fund other races). But this race is still expected to be quite close, and there’s been a flurry of new activity there in the last 24 hours.
kawc.org
Arizona Republicans sue fellow state party members over election laws
PHOENIX -- Arizona Republicans are suing other Republicans in the state in a dispute over what's required under state election laws and rules. The Arizona Republican Party and the Republican National Committee contend in new legal papers that Maricopa County is not complying with requirements to have inspectors from both political parties at polling places. Similar requirements exist, the lawsuit says, for the boards that oversee processing of early ballots, vote adjudication boards and the boards that oversee operations at county election headquarters.
kjzz.org
A guide to propositions on the 2022 Arizona midterm ballot
Arizona voters will decide on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. Here's a guide to each proposition, including what your vote means, arguments for and against, as well as analysis of the measure. Proposition 128. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional...
ABC 15 News
Will abortion be the deciding issue in Arizona's US Senate race?
The economy, inflation and the border are three issues favoring Republican candidates heading into the November election. Democrats are hoping one issue, reproductive rights, will rise above them and be the difference maker when voters cast their ballots. "Fifty years of precedent gone. It's a big deal. It's going to...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs says about Arizona abortion laws
PHOENIX – Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for Arizona governor, said the state’s near-total abortion ban goes against the will of the people and she’d work to change it if elected. “I’ll do whatever it takes to continue to expand access, including vetoing further restrictions,” Hobbs told...
prescottenews.com
Fact-check: Republican Arizona secretary of state candidate aims to end mail-in voting option for millions – Politifact
Arizona Republican secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem backs absentee voting only for people who physically can’t make it to the polls. He introduced a bill, which ultimately did not pass, that would allow voting by mail only in a few circumstances. The bill would have eliminated an early...
These Arizona conservative candidates publicly oppose MAGA candidates
PHOENIX — A collection of conservatives around the state is bucking the State Republican Party and publicly declaring their support for Democrats for the state’s top positions. There aren’t a lot of them. But they firmly believe as Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney told a crowd in Tempe on Wednesday, that democracy is under threat.
KOLD-TV
Poll: Kelly holds slim lead in Senate race; Arizona governor’s race is even
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A CBS News poll provides a new look at the status of two key races in Arizona. In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D) is hoping for re-election against Republican Blake Masters. In the governor’s race, former television anchor Kari Lake (R) is vying with Democratic Sec. of State Katie Hobbs.
Does Trump-backed Kari Lake have a real shot at winning Arizona governorship?
The polls show that she’s going neck and neck with Katie Hobbs, the democratic nominee. Does Kari Lake has a chance of winning? Who is Kari Lake? What are Kari Lake’s stances?
Arizona Democratic state lawmakers demand special session to legalize abortion
(The Center Square) – Democrats in the Arizona state legislature have a request for Governor Doug Ducey: to hold a special legislative session to legalize abortion. Ducey's office says the votes aren't there. Thirty-eight Democrats in the Arizona state legislature – led by Senate Minority Leader Rebecca Rios and...
Everyone is Paying Attention to Texas and Florida Migrants But Not this State
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are getting all of the headlines lately. But one governor has not made the news headlines as much as these other two governors have.
arizonasuntimes.com
RNC and Arizona GOP Sue Maricopa County over Unfulfilled Public Records Request
Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward of the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) and Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced a lawsuit against Maricopa County Tuesday for failing to comply with public records requests relating to poll worker staffing. “After several weeks of negotiations, Maricopa County left us no choice but to...
KTAR.com
Prop 132 would require 60% supermajority to pass Arizona ballot measures that add tax
PHOENIX – Arizona’s Proposition 132 is a ballot measure about ballot measures. Prop 132 asks voters if future initiatives or referendums that enact a tax should require a supermajority of at least 60% to pass instead of the current 50% threshold. The Republican-led Legislature put the proposed constitutional...
Phoenix New Times
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women
Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
