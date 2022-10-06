ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

KTAR.com

Evidence Arizona’s midterm elections could see higher Latino voter turnout

PHOENIX — There are already signs that Latino voter turnout in Arizona will be higher in November than in previous elections. Voter data that the nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa got from the Arizona Secretary of State’s office shows more than 156,000 Latinos cast a ballot in Arizona’s primary election. That’s an increase of more than 30,000 Latino voters relative to the last midterm primary election in 2018.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Maricopa County Denies Wrongdoing in GOP Lawsuit

The Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Arizona filed two lawsuits against Maricopa County, Arizona, this week, and the county isn’t happy about it. The two Republican organizations argued that the county’s policies would favor Democratic poll workers over Republicans in the 2022 midterm election. The...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona senate candidates square off in debate ahead of elections

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - With less than five weeks until the midterms, three candidates racing to become Arizona's next U.S. Senator faced each other off in a candidate debate. Democratic senator Mark Kelly, Republican challenger Blake Masters along with Libertarian Marc Victor are squaring off to get your vote.
ARIZONA STATE
statepress.com

What each position on the 2022 Arizona ballot does and the candidates in the running

As Election Day rapidly approaches, students work to educate themselves on this year's ballot. For those looking to submit an absentee ballot request, it must be filled out by Oct. 28 and received by the Secretary of State's Office by Nov. 8. An absentee ballot is a vote cast through the mail. For those looking to go to the polls, locations across the Valley will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.
ARIZONA STATE
12news.com

Arizona 2022 Ballot Proposition Guide: Everything you need to know

ARIZONA, USA — Arizona voters can decide on which 10 propositions, if any, will be codified into state law during the 2022 election. The propositions range from everything including shining a spotlight onto political dark money, allowing in-state tuition for immigrants without legal status, and decreasing medical debt interest rates.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Midterm elections roundup: Raising (spending) in Arizona

There have been signs in the last few months that Arizona has fallen down the list of top Senate rankings this cycle (primarily the decision by the Senate Leadership Fund to pull its ad spending there to fund other races). But this race is still expected to be quite close, and there’s been a flurry of new activity there in the last 24 hours.
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona Republicans sue fellow state party members over election laws

PHOENIX -- Arizona Republicans are suing other Republicans in the state in a dispute over what's required under state election laws and rules. The Arizona Republican Party and the Republican National Committee contend in new legal papers that Maricopa County is not complying with requirements to have inspectors from both political parties at polling places. Similar requirements exist, the lawsuit says, for the boards that oversee processing of early ballots, vote adjudication boards and the boards that oversee operations at county election headquarters.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

A guide to propositions on the 2022 Arizona midterm ballot

Arizona voters will decide on 10 ballot measures during the 2022 midterm election. Here's a guide to each proposition, including what your vote means, arguments for and against, as well as analysis of the measure. Proposition 128. Constitutional amendment — Voter protection act; court determinations. Official description: The constitutional...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Will abortion be the deciding issue in Arizona's US Senate race?

The economy, inflation and the border are three issues favoring Republican candidates heading into the November election. Democrats are hoping one issue, reproductive rights, will rise above them and be the difference maker when voters cast their ballots. "Fifty years of precedent gone. It's a big deal. It's going to...
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

These Arizona conservative candidates publicly oppose MAGA candidates

PHOENIX — A collection of conservatives around the state is bucking the State Republican Party and publicly declaring their support for Democrats for the state’s top positions. There aren’t a lot of them. But they firmly believe as Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney told a crowd in Tempe on Wednesday, that democracy is under threat.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Poll: Kelly holds slim lead in Senate race; Arizona governor’s race is even

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A CBS News poll provides a new look at the status of two key races in Arizona. In the race for U.S. Senate, incumbent Sen. Mark Kelly (D) is hoping for re-election against Republican Blake Masters. In the governor’s race, former television anchor Kari Lake (R) is vying with Democratic Sec. of State Katie Hobbs.
ARIZONA STATE
Phoenix New Times

Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
PHOENIX, AZ

