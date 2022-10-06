ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Residents allowed to return to Florida island slammed by Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Residents have been allowed to return to a coastal island that was decimated by Hurricane Ian on Saturday with a warning from the governor that the catastrophe isn’t over. Many of the houses nonetheless standing on Estero Island lack primary providers, so moveable...
Records from Florida raise new questions about DeSantis’s migrant flights

In the request for bids to spherical up migrants to move throughout the nation, the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was unequivocal: The successful contractor wanted to fly out unauthorized new arrivals discovered within the state. The parameters, laid out by the Florida Department of Transportation and disclosed...
Florida began soliciting migrant flight prices in July, documents show

The Florida Department of Transportation began soliciting bids to fly migrants to cities together with Boston and Los Angeles beginning in July, in accordance with documents obtained by ABC News. “The Department of Transportation (“Department”) manages a program to relocate out of the State of Florida foreign nationals who are...
Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Heads up on a late Summer Heat Wave Oklahoma!. The Summer higher stage ridge is getting stronger and proper on high of Oklahoma right through most of subsequent week. Expect excessive temps effectively into the 90s and possibly close to file highs. Eventually a sequence...
Florida nears 82,000 COVID-19 deaths

TALLAHASSEE – Florida is nearing 82,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 for the reason that pandemic began in 2020, whereas the numbers of newly reported circumstances proceed to drop, in accordance with information launched Friday by the Florida Department of Health. The information confirmed that a reported 81,661 residents had...
Florida’s property insurance of ‘last resort’ estimates it will have well over $2 billion in losses | Florida News | Tampa

The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corp. on Wednesday estimated it will have $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion in losses from Hurricane Ian. As of Wednesday morning, about 34,000 Citizens claims had been filed, however the insurer estimates it will have greater than 225,000 claims, in response to an e mail from Citizens spokesman Michael Peltier.
Amazon jobs in DFW: Open positions, signing bonus, pay

DALLAS — Amazon is planning to rent as much as 6,500 workers in North Texas for the upcoming vacation season, the corporate introduced Thursday. The delivery big is seeking to fill a spread of positions, together with roles in packing and choosing to sorting and delivery. Amazon workers earn, on common, $19 per hour.
DeSantis has 11-point lead over Crist in latest Florida election poll

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A brand new political poll by Mason-Dixon on Florida’s midterm governor’s race places incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) 11 factors over Democratic challenger Charlie Crist. The poll, launched Wednesday, says the governor is main throughout the state, with just some regional exceptions. Mason-Dixon mentioned Florida Republicans are “likely to sweep down-ballot races.”
