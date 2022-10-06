Read full article on original website
BBC
North West ambulance workers vote on strike action
Thousands of ambulance workers in the North West of England are to vote on taking industrial action in a row over pay. Nearly 2,000 members of the GMB union at North West Ambulance Service have been balloted. They moves comes amid anger at an imposed pay award of 4%, which...
Union boss urges government to ‘take shackles off’ private rail firms as 9,000 train workers strike
A rail union boss has urged the government to “take the shackles off the privateers” as thousands of train workers walk out over pay and working conditions in the latest of a series of strikes. Around 9,000 train drivers walked out on Wednesday as part of fresh strike action by the Aslef and the Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) union, leading to the cancellation of services across the country. The strike affected the following operators: Avanti West Coast, Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, Greater Anglia, Great Western, LNER, Northern, Southeastern, Transpennine Express, West Midlands Trains, Hull Trains and East...
BBC
Cost of living: Queen's University Belfast declares critical incident
Queen's University Belfast (QUB) has declared a "critical incident" due to the cost-of-living crisis. The university is due to approve several measures to help staff and students deal with soaring costs. Its vice-chancellor Prof Ian Greer said he wanted to ensure an "appropriate institutional response". Queen's has been allocated £2.7m...
BBC
Coventry academy staff to strike over excessive workloads, union says
Up to 50 members of staff at a Coventry academy are to go on strike in a dispute about excessive workloads and pressure on teachers. Concerns have been raised over a number of issues at West Coventry Academy and more concessions were needed, the National Education Union (NEU) said. Teaching...
BBC
School meals: Holiday payments made for a third of NI pupils
The families of over 102,000 children in Northern Ireland received so-called "holiday hunger" payments over the 2022 school summer holidays. That is about 30% of schoolchildren. The payments of £27 each fortnight were made to families during the break to take the place of free school meals. A longer...
BBC
Rail strikes: New date set for 40,000 workers to walk out
More than 40,000 workers from Network Rail and 15 train operators will strike again on 8 October, their union says. The RMT said it would be "effectively shutting down the railway network" as part of a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions. It will come just a week after...
NHS nurses not eating at work in order to feed their children, survey finds
Some nurses are so hard up that they are having to not eat at work in order to feed and clothe their children, research among hospital bosses has found. Lack of money is also prompting some NHS staff to call in sick in the days before they get paid because they can no longer afford the travel costs for their shift. Others are taking a second job outside the NHS in an effort to make ends meet.
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Unions apologise for strike chaos as Network Rail criticises ‘huge own goal’
Transport union leaders have apologised for the disruption caused by mass walkouts this weekend but said they had been left with no choice – as Network Rail accused them of a “huge own goal”.Members of four trade unions are striking for 24 hours, causing the worst rail disruption of the year so far, with some areas of the country having no services all day.Rail passengers have been advised only to travel if necessary on Saturday because of the action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Aslef, Unite and the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA).The timing coincides...
BBC
Record number of nurses quitting the NHS
Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
And the strikes haven't even STARTED yet! Hundreds of rail passengers battle 'shambles' at London Euston as they battle to race home ahead of fresh round of walkouts tomorrow
Rail users struggled to get home this evening as services were wound down ahead of tomorrow's strike action which will bring much of the nation's network to a halt. Many of the country's services will face significant disruption until the weekend with some firms urging customers to avoid travelling unless their journey is 'absolutely necessary'.
BBC
Port of Hull: Sniffer dog finds 'largest' illegal cigarette shipment
A sniffer dog at the Port of Hull has found 99 million illegal cigarettes in shipping containers, the biggest ever seizure of its kind at a UK port. The cigarettes, in eight containers, were found in June and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.
Teaching assistants quitting schools for supermarkets because of ‘joke’ wages
Headteachers across the country say they cannot fill vital teaching assistant vacancies and that support staff are taking second jobs in supermarkets to survive because their wages are “just a joke”. Schools are reporting that increasing numbers of teaching assistants are leaving because they will not be able...
Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses to protect them from the energy crisis, Polish prime minister says
Germany will damage Europe's internal market by subsidizing consumers and businesses amid the energy crisis, Poland's premier said. Germany's €200 billion aid package has been criticized by leaders, with fears that subsidies will put firms in other nations at a disadvantage. Meanwhile, EU leaders have been trying to negotiate...
Latest in string of strikes brings most UK trains to a halt
LONDON — (AP) — Most train services across the U.K. were canceled Saturday as thousands of rail workers staged the latest in a string of strikes over jobs, pay and working conditions. The 24-hour walkout by 40,000 cleaners, signalers, maintenance workers and station staff was the third in...
BBC
NI Protocol dispute will not be resolved by 28 October, says Coveney
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said he does not believe the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol will be solved within weeks. The UK and EU held technical talks over the protocol on Thursday afternoon, in a bid to make progress. The meeting was via video link, with a...
Nurses start voting on strikes over pay
Nurses will start voting on Thursday on whether to strike over pay amid warnings that record numbers are leaving the profession.Around 300,000 members of the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are being asked if they want to mount a campaign of industrial action in the union’s first UK-wide ballot.The RCN said new analysis by London Economics to coincide with the ballot launch showed that pay for nurses has declined at twice the rate of the private sector in the last decade.Nurses’ real-terms earnings have fallen by 6% compared with 3.2% for private sector employees, it was found.“Governments have repeatedly neglected...
Only way to solve NHS staffing crisis is by paying nurses a 'decent wage', says union boss as it opens ballots for first EVER walk-out in its 100-year history
Giving nurses a 'decent wage' is the only way to stop them fleeing the NHS and plug thousands of vacancies, the head of the nursing union argued today. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) today launched its ballot for strike action, asking members across the UK to take industrial action.
BBC
Nursing home at centre of legal action set to close
A nursing home in the south of Scotland at the centre of legal action is set to close. The operators of the Dalawoodie House facility near Dumfries have agreed to the cancellation of their registration. It means the home - which currently has 23 residents - will shut on...
Only way to stop nurses striking is to stump up an extra '£1.4BILLION': Union pushing for first mass walk-out in its 106-year history wants 17 PER CENT pay rise for its 300,000 members
Britain's nursing union is demanding No10 gives its members an extra £1.4billion or they'll go on strike. The Royal College of Nurses (RCN) today sent its 300,000 members a ballot, urging them to vote for industrial action for the first time in its 106-year history, to force the Government to up its offer.
