Read full article on original website
Related
'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' renewed ahead of series premiere
Disney has announced it ordered a second season of Marvel's "Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur" ahead of the animated series' Feb. 10 premiere on Disney Channel.
‘The Mole’ Is Reality TV Catnip for Game Lovers Everywhere
“The Mole” is your next reality TV obsession. Netflix has rebooted the competition series, which originally premiered in 2001 on ABC. Anderson Cooper, Ahmad Rashad, and Jon Kelley hosted throughout the series’ seven-year run. Alex Wagner hosts the Netflix reboot, which is now streaming. The basic premise of “The Mole” is that a group of contestants complete various physical and mental challenges in order to win cash prizes — but one of them is a mole, tasked by producers with sabotaging the missions and not getting caught by the other competitors. Each mission includes twists where contestants can add more money to...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
86K+
Followers
63K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0