WILMINGTON, MA — James T. Beaupre, “Jim”, age 78, of Wilmington, passed away on September 28, 2022. Jim was born on March 5, 1944, in San Diego, CA; he was the son of the late James G. and Eleanor G. (Walsh) Beaupre. Jim’s family moved around a lot throughout his childhood but ended up in Massachusetts when he was eighteen.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO