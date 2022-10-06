Family of 21-year-old victim in Stockton serial killings remembers Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez, calls for justice

STOCKTON - Seven shootings attributed to a serial killer in Stockton have left six people dead. Investigators are continuing their hunt for the man who has terrorized the city. CBS13 spoke to the family of Miguel Vazquez, an Oakland man who is believed to have been the killer's first victim. Vazquez was shot and killed in April, and so far, his death is the only one outside of Stockton linked to the serial killer. His daughter says the updates in the investigation have been hard to hear. "Finding out that a serial killer had killed my dad -- the memories came back,...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO