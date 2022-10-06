Family of 21-year-old victim in Stockton serial killings remembers Jonathan Hernández Rodríguez, calls for justice

Read full article on original website
19-year-old arrested in relation to February fatal Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department arrested 19-year-old Demetre Cassell in relation to a fatal shooting from February, Tuesday night. A 19-year-old man died in the 8600 block of Santa Paula Way, Feb. 23. Two others were injured in the shooting. Cassell is currently at the San Joaquin...
CBS News
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that left another teen dead in Stockton
STOCKTON - A teen has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident earlier this year that left one person dead and two others injured. On February 23, 2022, just before 5 p.m., one person died and two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting along Santa Paula Way.
KCRA.com
Body cam video shows Sacramento County deputy shoot, kill machete-wielding man
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Video of the moments leading up to Sacramento County deputiesshooting and killing a machete-wielding man was released on Tuesday. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the man who was shot and killed by the deputy was holding a machete and was advancing toward the deputy. Authorities told KCRA 3 that the incident first began as a welfare check, saying that on Sept. 28 around 8:40 a.m., they received a call from a woman inside a home near Enrico Boulevard and Fruitridge Road.
centralvalleytv.net
Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries in Weekend Stockton Shooting
STOCKTON – Police investigated an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries Sunday. At about 4:31 AM officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to the area of Aurora and Worth Streets for a report of a person injured during a shooting. Arriving officers found an adult male who had been shot. He was rushed to a hospital by ambulance and his injuries were said to be life threatening.
1 dead in south Sacramento shooting near 65th Street and Sky Parkway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead in south Sacramento early Wednesday morning. The scene is near 65th Street and Sky Parkway. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, it appears an argument between two men led up to the shooting.One of the men has died, deputies say. No suspect information has been released. Deputies are now canvassing the area for witnesses and any possible surveillance video. People heading through the area should expect to see an active law enforcement presence for the time being.
Daughter of Stockton serial killer's Oakland victim speaks out
STOCKTON - Seven shootings attributed to a serial killer in Stockton have left six people dead. Investigators are continuing their hunt for the man who has terrorized the city. CBS13 spoke to the family of Miguel Vazquez, an Oakland man who is believed to have been the killer's first victim. Vazquez was shot and killed in April, and so far, his death is the only one outside of Stockton linked to the serial killer. His daughter says the updates in the investigation have been hard to hear. "Finding out that a serial killer had killed my dad -- the memories came back,...
Sacramento mourns Merced family killed in kidnapping during interfaith memorial service
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Members of the Sacramento Sikh community, elected officials and other community members gathered on the west steps of the state Capitol Monday to mourn the victims of a terrifying kidnapping and killing in Merced. It came on the same day that suspect Jesus Salgado was charged...
KCRA.com
Sacramento officers shoot man armed with gun during Elk Grove arrest, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento police officers shot a man who was armed with a gun while trying to take him into custody in Elk Grove on Tuesday, police said. The shooting happened after 12 p.m. on the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive at the Bella Vista Apartment complex, police said.
KCRA.com
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in shootout with deputies
A person who was killed after a standoff and shootout with deputies in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County on Sunday has been identified. David Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs, died after firing a gun at deputies at several points during the hours-long ordeal and a juvenile was rescued from the scene, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
KCRA.com
Man killed in shooting in North Highlands area of Sacramento County, sheriff's office says
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was killed Tuesday evening after a shooting in Sacramento County, the sheriff's office said. Deputies went to the 3800 block of Madison Avenue east of Roseville Road and west of Interstate 80 at 9:30 p.m. for a reported shooting, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. There, they found a man lying down on a roadway with a gunshot wound to his torso.
Pittsburg man shot in West Oakland left in critical condition
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – A shooting Monday night in West Oakland left a Pittsburg man in critical condition, police said.Gunfire erupted just before 9 p.m. in the 600 block of 37th Street, not far from the MacArthur BART station. Police said officers responded initially to a report of a person with a gun in the area. On their way, officers were told that shots were fired.Officers arrived and located spent bullet casings of various calibers in the road, according to police. Officers were also told a person arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, police said.The victim was subsequently taken to another hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Oakland police investigators at (510) 238-3226.
Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
NBC Bay Area
Facebook Group Works to Track Down Stockton Serial Killer
A new Facebook group with members from across the globe is working to track down the Stockton serial killer. The group has been active for less than a week and it already has more than 2,600 members. The creator, Renee Myers, said apart from being an investigative tool, the group...
Calaveras Enterprise
Deceased suspect ID'd in Jenny Lind shootout; video footage shows suspect firing at deputies
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased suspect in the Oct. 9 officer-involved shooting as David Christopher Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs. Arnold was prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff's office.
Special needs student repeatedly attacked at East Bay middle school, mother says
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. (KRON) – An East Bay mom is worried that her son, a special needs student, is being repeatedly targeted and beaten at school. She told KRON4 it has happened four times and said enough is enough. She said Valley View Middle School needs to do more to protect her son. It’s not […]
KCRA.com
Sacramento sheriff seeks help locating at-risk 17-year-old
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a 17-year-old who was last seen walking away from his home and who is believed to be at risk due to having autism. Tristan Hanson, who identifies as Enrique Condress,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Vigil for slain Merced family, Family Dollar employee shot during robbery, explaining Prop 30
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
CBS News
1 person shot in Natomas residential area
SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot in the Natomas area of Sacramento. The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the gated residential community of Larkspur Woods, which is the 2900 block of Weald Way, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. The victim, a man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. He was alert and talking with officers.
'Thank God, it wasn't my time' | Oakland man says he may be victim of serial killer
STOCKTON, Calif. — An Oakland man said he may be another victim of the elusive potential serial killer that has shot six people in Stockton, killing five, and shooting and killing another man in Oakland last year. "I guess thank God, it wasn't my time," said the man who...
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County-area Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during robbery
ESCALON, Calif. — A Family Dollar employee in San Joaquin County is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times Monday evening during an armed robbery at the store, officials said. The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue...
