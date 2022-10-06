Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
55+ living planned for former Wood Haven site
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Sept. 26, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. Town Planner Alex Lowder discussed the town’s sidewalk fund, built up over several years of collecting fees in lieu of sidewalks from developers. Lowder suggested that the board start considering how to implement the funds in the community.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Friday, October 7, 2022: Kids STEAM Activities At Library; Zumba At Senior Center
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Friday, October 7, 2022:. The Wilmington Senior Center (15 School Street) is holding Zumba (9am); Sewing (9:30am); Chair Yoga (12:30pm); and Poker (1pm). Learn more HERE. The Wilmington Memorial Library (175 Middlesex Avenue) is holding hands-on STEAM...
Wilmington Apple
Get A Free Print & Digital Copy Of 1st Annual Wilmington Community Guide
WILMINGTON, MA — The Wilmington/Tewksbury Chamber of Commerce is excited to launch its first annual Wilmington/Tewksbury Magazine & Community Guide!. The magazine highlights both town’s amenities, history, attractions, community partners, and provides easy access to town stats and contact information. In addition, the Chamber Membership Directory puts nearly 250 local business at your fingertips.
This Family-Owned Local Business Announced An Exciting Dog-Friendly Halloween Event!
(HINGHAM, MA) Calling all pup parents! You're invited to a day of surprises, prizes, and fun at Weston Nurseries in Hingham. The family-owned business has planned a festive day of 4-legged fun, announcing that they will be hosting a Halloween Dog Days & Costume Contest!
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
whdh.com
Salem girl in wheelchair receives custom costume, joins in annual parade
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A Salem girl’s Halloween dream is coming true this year. Eleven-year-old Savannah Smith is participating in Salem’s annual Haunted Happenings Parade for the first time, and will be decked out in a costume custom-fitted to her wheelchair inspired by her favorite TV show, “The Voice.”
homenewshere.com
Police investigation of alleged incidents during, after football game nears conclusion
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Police continue to investigate after a football game played in Woburn reportedly led to racial slurs and threats being made on the field and on social media. Wilmington Police Chief Joseph Desmond called it a “complicated” situation. Woburn players alleged to channel 7News that Wilmington players...
Wilmington Apple
WCTV’s FREE After School Programs For High School Students (Tuesdays) & Middle School Students (Wednesdays) To Begin Week Of October 10
WILMINGTON, MA — Who’s ready for some after-school fun?! WCTV has two after-school programs running this school year — one for our high-school friends and one for our middle school friends!. And guess what? They’re completely free! Donations are welcome, of course, so staff can provide food,...
Firefighters battle blaze in Peabody mobile home
PEABODY, Mass. — Firefighters battled a blaze that ripped through a Peabody mobile home Saturday morning. Officials responded to the area of Newbury Street just before 9:30 a.m. for a report of a fire in a dwelling. A mobile home was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on...
Wilmington Apple
FIRE WON’T WAIT. PLAN YOUR ESCAPE. Massachusetts Recognizing Fire Prevention Week, October 9-15
STOW, MA — Fire Prevention Week will mark its 100th anniversary next week with a theme that reflects a major challenge in modern fire safety: “Fire won’t wait. Plan your escape.”. “Modern residential fires burn much faster than they did in past decades,” said State Fire Marshal...
whdh.com
Celebrate a beloved New England classic for National Fluffernutter Day
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - The lunchbox classic has a storied history, from traveling space to nauseating a former First Lady. Oct. 8 is National Fluffernutter Day, and while Somerville’s annual “What the Fluff?” Festival has already passed for the year, there are still a variety of ways to celebrate.
‘Quite a ride’: Beloved Harvey’s Hardware in Needham is closing after 70 years
NEEDHAM. Mass. — A go-to family-owned hardware store for generations of families in Needham has announced it is closing after nearly 70 years in business. Harvey’s Hardware was founded in 1953 by then-20-year-old Harvey Katz. The store, known for its wide inventory and its narrow aisles, sits in the heart of downtown Needham on Great Plain Avenue.
Fires strike pair of 3-deckers in Worcester hours apart
WORCESTER — City firefighters tackled separate two-alarm blazes just hours apart Friday at three-deckers on 23 West Boylston Drive and 183 Austin St. The fire at West Boylston Drive at 3:39 p.m. is thought to have originated on the third floor, where the damage is most extensive, with smoke and water damage on the...
Missing Man Last Heard Off Long Island Coast While Sailing From MA To FL
The Coast Guard is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Massachusetts who was last heard from last month while on his way to Florida. Matthew Dennis, who left Salem on Sept. 22, was said to be taking a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat to Florida, the Coast Guard said on Twitter.
The Whitman Fall Carnival Announces Free Admission, Live Entertainment & More!
(WHITMAN, MA) You're invited to a festive afternoon of family-friendly fun! The Whitman VFW has revealed last year's Fall Carnival will return for the second year in a row and that the "Whitman Fall Carnival is in full planning mode!"
country1025.com
This Is THE Best Sub Shop in Massachusetts, Period!
Alert the Earl of Sandwich! We have found the perfect sandwich shop in Massachusetts… and it’s not even in Sandwich. How bizarre!. And while I say WE have found the perfect sandwich shop I actually mean the folks at Love Food who must have tasted millions of sandwiches to put together their list of the Best Sandwich Shop In Every US State.
Salem didn’t make the list of most haunted Mass. towns. But these did.
In a spooky twist of fate, Massachusetts’ Witch City isn’t the most haunted place in the state. A new study from BetMassachusetts lists ten Massachusetts towns with the highest number of reported ghost sightings. The town most likely to call in the Ghostbusters is Lowell, with 59 ghost...
nbcboston.com
Marylou's Opens Its First Location West of Boston
A local chain of coffee shops whose locations are south of Boston has opened its first outlet in the western suburbs. According to a source, Marylou's is now open in Waltham, with a Facebook post from the business indicating that it resides within the Seasons Corner Market at the Shell Station on Waverly Oaks Road. The new location joins a number of others in the southern suburbs of Boston, Cape Cod, and in Rhode Island, with its closest outlet to the western suburbs until now being in Westwood. (Marylou's started out in Hanover in 1986.)
insideedition.com
Longtime Window Washer Falls to Their Death Inside JFK Library in Boston in Likely 'Tragic Accident,' DA Says
A window washer died in Boston after falling several stories inside the John F. Kennedy Library Wednesday, according to authorities. The victim, who has not been identified, was working inside the building at the time, and police received a call about the incident around 10:30 a.m., officials said at a press conference.
thelocalne.ws
The ever-changing tradition of Ipswich Illumination
IPSWICH — Add the old, traditional view of Ipswich Illumination’s bonfires to the new, unconventional way of lighting them, and you get archery. Now in its 14th year, Ipswich Illumination has returned with even more to offer the town. Produced by the town of Ipswich and the Essex...
