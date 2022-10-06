Read full article on original website
NHL Rumours: Detroit Red Wings Star Forward Eyes Next Contract
NHL Rumours – Dylan Larkin Contract. Max Bultman of The Athletic looked at what the Red Wings captain’s next deal may be. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman might use the recent Mathew Barzal extension as a framework for Larkin’s next contract. The Islanders forward inked an eight-year, $73.2 million extension earlier in the week.
NHL Predictions: 2023 NHL Awards – Hart, Vezina, Calder, Norris Trophies
Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. Today, in place of games, we’re predicting the winners of 2023 NHL Awards. Specifically, the Hart, Vezina, Calder, and Norris Trophies. Come back tomorrow for predictions on the Art Ross, Rocket Richard, Jennings, and Selke Trophies.
Calgary Flames Extend Newly-Acquired Star Defenseman
The Calgary Flames have extended defenseman Mackenzie Weegar to an eight-year extension worth $50 million. the contract carries an annual average value of $6.25-million. The deal will expire at the end of the 2031 season. Weegar was acquired as a part of the blockbuster trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers. He was traded alongside superstar forward Jonathan Huberdeau, prospect Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 1st-round pick.
NHL Rumours: New York Rangers to Make Salary Cap Moves
The New York Rangers were a surprise to make the playoffs this past season. Embarking on a rebuild in the 2019-20 season, the Rangers had a quick turnaround and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Final. With hopes to contend once again this season, the flat salary cap will be an obstacle for general manager Chris Drury. The Rangers will have to get creative to keep hopes of a deep playoff run alive.
NHL Predictions: October 7 Including San Jose Sharks vs Nashville Predators
Welcome back to the first NHL Predictions of the 2022 NHL Season. Each day, Last Word On Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game, which happens to be the only one, is the San Jose Sharks vs Nashville Predators.
The Best NBA Social Media Teams
The NBA is known to make some noise on social media. Frequently, you’ll see the words “This League” tweeted following something crazy happening. Just recently, the footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole was released prompting an NBA firestorm on Twitter. Here are the best NBA media teams.
The New England Revolution vs Chicago to Cap Off a Below-Par Season
It is no secret that for a number of MLS teams, this final game of the 2022 season is meaningless. One such fixture is the Revolution vs Chicago, with the pair already eliminated from playoff contention. That being said, both sets of players and coaches will be intent on finishing the season with a win.
Remembering Notable Games: Philadelphia Union and Toronto FC
PREVIEW – With the Supporters Shield having slipped away from Philadelphia Union’s grasp, attention turns to securing the top spot in the Eastern Conference. Their final game of the regular MLS season comes at Subaru Park, to host a Toronto team with nothing to play for. With an...
Oklahoma City Thunder 2022-23 season preview
The Oklahoma City Thunder are still in the middle of a rebuild and were one of the worst teams last season. Between 58 total losses, they only recorded 24 wins. Among those wins were some promising games, though. Youngster Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led their way and solidified himself as one of the young players to watch next season..
