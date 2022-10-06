LOS ANGELES – Jerwin Ancajas couldn’t cut the last couple pounds prior to his first fight against Fernando Martinez the way he normally does. The former IBF junior bantamweight champion admitted he started dropping weight too late in camp before their 12-round, 115-pound title fight February 26 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Once the Filipino southpaw got down to 117 pounds, he had a tougher time than ever shedding those two final pounds.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO