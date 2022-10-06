Read full article on original website
Fundora-Ocampo Undercard: Three Fights To Be Steamed By SHO on Youtube, Facebook
Three exciting showdowns featuring contenders and rising prospects will stream live on the SHOWTIME SPORTS YouTube channel and SHOWTIME Boxing Facebook page this Saturday, October 8 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. With action kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT,...
Errol Spence Gives Assurance that Crawford Fight Is ‘Happening Next’
With speculation running rampant that one of the biggest full unification matches in boxing is in peril, one of the participants decided he needed to give anxious fans a show of confidence. Recent reports have indicated that negotiations for an undisputed welterweight showdown between WBO titlist Terence Crawford and WBA,...
Jeovanny Estela Looks To Impress at Caribe Royale in Orlando
Welterweight prospect Jeovanny “El Rayo” Estela seeks his 10th professional victory when he faces heavy-handed Rashield Williams in a six round welterweight contest Saturday, October 15 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. Hailing from San Juan, Puerto Rico and residing in Orlando, the popular 22-year-old is 9-0...
Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall Added To Paul-Silva Showtime PPV Card
Most Valuable Promotions and SHOWTIME SPORTS today announced that former NFL star running back Le’Veon Bell and elite mixed martial arts striker Uriah Hall will face off in a professional boxing match on Saturday, October 29 as part of the SHOWTIME PPV event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix.
Ancajas Extra Motivated To Win Martinez Rematch Because Philippines Has No Champions
LOS ANGELES – Jerwin Ancajas couldn’t cut the last couple pounds prior to his first fight against Fernando Martinez the way he normally does. The former IBF junior bantamweight champion admitted he started dropping weight too late in camp before their 12-round, 115-pound title fight February 26 at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. Once the Filipino southpaw got down to 117 pounds, he had a tougher time than ever shedding those two final pounds.
Anthony Yarde, Davies-Baluta, Avanesyan-Miguez on November 19
THE QUEENSBERRY PAIR of Liam Davies and Ionut Baluta will contest the vacant European super bantamweight championship at the Telford International Centre on Saturday November 19, exclusively live on BT Sport. The bumper Telford card includes David Avanesyan defending his European welterweight title for a sixth time against his mandatory...
Montiel: I Would Come Out On Top If I Had A Chance To Fight Munguia Again
LOS ANGELES – Jermall Charlo isn’t the only opponent Juan Macias Montiel wants to fight again. The Mexican middleweight contender hopes that a victory over Carlos Adames on Saturday night leads him to a rematch with countryman Jaime Munguia. There ordinarily would be no need for a second Munguia-Montiel bout because Munguia emphatically knocked out Montiel toward the end of the second round of their February 2017 fight in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico.
Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo - LIVE Results From Los Angeles
CARSON, California – Angel Rebollar’s gamble paid off Saturday. The 18-year-old junior lightweight from Los Angeles upset Justin Cardona by majority decision in their non-televised, six-round fight on the Sebastian Fundora-Carlos Ocampo undercard at Dignity Health Sports Park. Judges Daniel Fitzgerald (59-55) and Tiffany Clinton (58-56) scored their fight for Rebollar (6-1, 3 KOs), but Lou Moret had it even, 57-57.
Montiel's Promoter: Adames Has Never Fought A Puncher Like This Kid; He Will Hurt Him
LOS ANGELES – Juan Macias Montiel has never won a professional prizefight on points. The Mexican middleweight contender has only recorded victories by knockout or technical knockout since he made his pro debut in November 2009. Montiel’s promoter, Sampson Lewkowicz, doesn’t think that trend will change when Montiel meets Carlos Adames on Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
