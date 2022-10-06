The D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, which is taught by Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Daniel Hughes, gives students the skills they need to recognize and resist the pressures that may cause them to experiment with drugs or become involved in unhealthy activities. D.A.R.E. gives the kids the tools they need, to show respect for others and learn the importance of healthy social relationships.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO