ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson displays his incredibly toned physique in a black waistcoat as he cradles fan's baby at Black Adam event in Mexico

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appeared to be in high spirits while attending the Black Adam fan event at Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City on Monday.

The actor, 50, displayed his incredibly toned physique while going shirtless beneath a black waistcoat, which he teamed up with a coordinating pair of trousers.

Accessorising his look with a dazzling gold necklace and silver watch, he cradled a fan's baby while walking the black carpet and posing for photographers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhW1z_0iNzdSrQ00
Happy: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appeared to be in high spirits while attending the Black Adam fan event at Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City on Monday

The Fast & Furious star was joined by his co-stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi and Quintessa Swindell for a Q&A.

It comes just days after DC Entertainment and Warner Bros released the official poster for the Black Adam Dolby Cinema experience on Thursday.

The Black Adam poster offers a look at the cast with Dwayne above Aldis as Hawkman with the phrase 'Power Born From Rage' above the title.

The new film reunites Johnson with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collett-Serra. Warner Bros is releasing the film on October 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2n28_0iNzdSrQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26DmZs_0iNzdSrQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QItOb_0iNzdSrQ00
Trendy: He accessorised his look with a dazzling gold necklace and silver watch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rv6Kf_0iNzdSrQ00
Beaming: Dwayne shot a dazzling smile while posing with his arms wide open

Fans of the DC Universe were ecstatic to know that they would be able to enjoy the film in an immersive environment.

'Witness all of the action in a #DolbyCinema. Get your tickets for #BlackAdam today for the most immersive experience,' read an Instagram post.

The action-packed trailer, released three weeks ago, begins with a lifeless body floating in water, as Johnson's title character proclaims, 'My son sacrificed his life to save me.'

His son is seen being cut down while Adam is forced to watch, tortured by the sight of his dead son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzLRX_0iNzdSrQ00
Adorable: He cradled a fan's baby while walking the black carpet and posing for photographers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tkmrL_0iNzdSrQ00
In his element: Dwayne appeared to be in his element with the baby in his arms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QB0ix_0iNzdSrQ00
Grinning: He couldn't wipe the smile from his face while carrying the little one

He is seen using his superhuman powers to fly through the city, unleashing a lightning blast from his hand.

'These powers are not a gift, but a curse, born out of rage,' he says, while holding his dead son.

Another shot shows him in his full black costume, surrounded by armed soldiers, who start opening fire... to no avail.

He catches one of the bullets between his thumb and forefinger, stating in another language, 'Your magic is weak' before taking out the soldiers one by one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mm9D_0iNzdSrQ00
Over here! A plethora of fans attempted to get Dwayne's attention, while waving merchandise for him to sign
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3noy4u_0iNzdSrQ00
Cast: The Fast & Furious star was joined by his co-stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi and Quintessa Swindell (L-R) for a Q&A
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18L1TI_0iNzdSrQ00
Gang: Noah, Aldis, Dwayne, Quintessa and Sarah (L-R) posed for a group shot

Another shot shows Carter Hall a.k.a. Hawkman (Aldis) out of costume, stating, 'This loose cannon needs to be locked down, before innocent people start getting hurt.'

A pair of fighter jets are seen flanking a flying Adam, with one of the pilots telling him to land, but Adam simply punches his wing, sending him into a tailspin.

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tells Carter that he's been asleep for 5,000 years and asks who is on his team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N2xew_0iNzdSrQ00
Coming soon: It comes just days after DC Entertainment and Warner Bros released the official poster for the Black Adam Dolby Cinema experience on Thursday 

The team is shown heading to a plane, including Albert Rothstein a.k.a. Atom Smasher (Noah) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), who calls themselves the Justice Society as they get into a high-powered jet that takes off from an underground hangar.

The trailer shows a glimpse at Dr. Fate's powers, as Hawkman tells Adam, 'We're here to negotiate your peaceful surrender.'

Adam is seen tossing a helicopter like it was nothing, along with a glimpse of Maxine Hunkell a.k.a. Cyclone (Quintessa), as Adam says, 'I'm not peaceful... nor do I surrender.'

The trailer also shows a glimpse at Sarah Shahi's Adrianna Tomaz, a.k.a. Isis, who tells Adam, 'You did not come here to seek justice. You came to exact revenge.'

We also get a glimpse at Atom Smasher in his full size, as Adam tells someone, 'I never said I was a hero.'

Dr. Fate tells Adam that he has 'two paths' adding, 'You can be the destroyer of this world... or you can be its savior,' as the trailer comes to an explosive end.

Black Adam will be released in the U.S. and U.K. on October 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=031wOE_0iNzdSrQ00
Talented: The new film reunites Johnson with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collett-Serra. Warner Bros is releasing the film on October 21 

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Ready to rock and roll! Hollywood superstar Dwayne Johnson could be the face of rugby league in America as the NRL look to play a game in the USA next season

Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has become one of the most popular and well-liked people on the planet - and he might soon be the face of rugby league in America. The NRL is currently investigating the feasibility of playing a competition game in America for the first time ever, and the final decision could be made as soon as this week.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Diego Rivera
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Daily Mail

Aristocrat Lady Amanda Feilding who once drilled a hole in her own head sues art dealer over the £1m sale of French 'masterpiece' from her family collection which was later resold for around £6m more

An aristocratic couple are embroiled in a High Court claim against an art dealer over the £1 million sale of a French 'masterpiece' from their family collection which was later resold for millions more. Trustees of the Wemyss Heirlooms Trust are bringing a claim for millions of pounds in...
ARTS
Daily Mail

Harry and Meghan announce plan to donate $1 million to American women in need through the Archewell Foundation - in a project 'inspired by the Duchess' Archetypes podcast'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will help women in need across the US with a $1million dollar fund in a charity project inspired by Meghan's podcast. Harry and Meghan's charitable Archewell Foundation has teamed up with The VING Project to give grants of $1,000 to women throughout the US who have been nominated by teenagers aged between 14 and 18 for inspiring others.
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Mexico#Waistcoat#Dc Entertainment#Isis#Diego Rivera Museum#The Fast Furious
Daily Mail

'I'm crying my eyes out!' Gogglebox fans left in tears as they watch emotional scene in which a mother gives birth to an unresponsive baby

Friday night's Gogglebox took an emotional turn as viewers were left in tears as they watched a mother give birth to an unresponsive baby. The Gogglebox stars were watching a segment from Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, which showed couple Ololade and Adekunle excitedly preparing to welcome their third child via a planned cesarean birth.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus gives a thumbs up to fans as he and co-stars make their way to promotional event in NYC for 11th and final season

The last eight episodes of the 11th and final season of The Walking Dead premiered this past week on AMC. As part of the last promotional push for the post-apocalyptic horror series, some of the stars, and one of the creative minds behind-the-scenes, attended the 2022 PaleyFest NY at Paley Museum in New York City on Saturday.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Astrologer warns Monday's 'pink' full moon will lead to spilled secrets, emotional outbursts and shattered relationships - as she reveals exactly what it means for YOUR star sign

Emotional outbursts and spilled secrets are expected to se the tone for the next few weeks, according to a leading astrologer, who says October's 'pink' full moon will compel people to 'act before they think'. Speaking to FEMAIL, intuitive astrologer Rose Smith explained Monday's full moon in Aries is expected...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Dame Mary Berry, 87, reveals she has chosen hymns for her funeral and reserved a grave plot with her husband, 90, as former Bake Off star admits: 'It may be morbid... but I'm not really too bothered because I won't be here'

It's not a task many of us would relish tackling. But Dame Mary Berry revealed yesterday that she had chosen the hymns she hoped would be played at her funeral – and had already reserved the site of her grave. The former Bake Off star said: 'It's a bit...
RECIPES
Daily Mail

'It makes the whole dance look like a joke!' Strictly viewers slam Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernici's 'ridiculous' Lion King costumes

Strictly Come Dancing fans were left unimpressed after watching Richie Anderson and his professional partner Giovanni Pernice dance in 'ridiculous' costumes on Saturday evening. Radio and TV personality Richie, 34, and Giovanni, 32, took to the stage as Lion King characters Timon and Pumbaa for their Samba to Hakuna Matata...
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

Fury after woke orchestra which has received more than £1m of public money refused to play the National Anthem after the Queen died because it 'symbolises the 'racist' British Empire' - despite its director and founder previously receiving a CBE

An orchestra which has received more than £1 million of public money refused to play the National Anthem after the Queen died because it said it symbolises the ‘racist’ British Empire. The Chineke! Orchestra performed at the Lucerne Festival in Switzerland during the mourning period, but founder...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Justin Bieber postpones the remainder of his Justice World Tour until 2023... after cancelling shows to prioritize his health after battling facial paralysis

Justin Bieber has postponed the rest of his Justice World Tour to focus on his health amid his battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, which has caused him to have partial facial paralysis. After postponing multiple shows on the North American leg of his tour upon being diagnosed with the neurological disorder,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

642K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy