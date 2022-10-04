Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson displays his incredibly toned physique in a black waistcoat as he cradles fan's baby at Black Adam event in Mexico

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson appeared to be in high spirits while attending the Black Adam fan event at Diego Rivera Museum in Mexico City on Monday.

The actor, 50, displayed his incredibly toned physique while going shirtless beneath a black waistcoat, which he teamed up with a coordinating pair of trousers.

Accessorising his look with a dazzling gold necklace and silver watch, he cradled a fan's baby while walking the black carpet and posing for photographers.

The Fast & Furious star was joined by his co-stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi and Quintessa Swindell for a Q&A.

It comes just days after DC Entertainment and Warner Bros released the official poster for the Black Adam Dolby Cinema experience on Thursday.

The Black Adam poster offers a look at the cast with Dwayne above Aldis as Hawkman with the phrase 'Power Born From Rage' above the title.

The new film reunites Johnson with his Jungle Cruise director Jaume Collett-Serra. Warner Bros is releasing the film on October 21.

Trendy: He accessorised his look with a dazzling gold necklace and silver watch

Beaming: Dwayne shot a dazzling smile while posing with his arms wide open

Fans of the DC Universe were ecstatic to know that they would be able to enjoy the film in an immersive environment.

'Witness all of the action in a #DolbyCinema. Get your tickets for #BlackAdam today for the most immersive experience,' read an Instagram post.

The action-packed trailer, released three weeks ago, begins with a lifeless body floating in water, as Johnson's title character proclaims, 'My son sacrificed his life to save me.'

His son is seen being cut down while Adam is forced to watch, tortured by the sight of his dead son.

Adorable: He cradled a fan's baby while walking the black carpet and posing for photographers

In his element: Dwayne appeared to be in his element with the baby in his arms

Grinning: He couldn't wipe the smile from his face while carrying the little one

He is seen using his superhuman powers to fly through the city, unleashing a lightning blast from his hand.

'These powers are not a gift, but a curse, born out of rage,' he says, while holding his dead son.

Another shot shows him in his full black costume, surrounded by armed soldiers, who start opening fire... to no avail.

He catches one of the bullets between his thumb and forefinger, stating in another language, 'Your magic is weak' before taking out the soldiers one by one.

Over here! A plethora of fans attempted to get Dwayne's attention, while waving merchandise for him to sign

Cast: The Fast & Furious star was joined by his co-stars Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi and Quintessa Swindell (L-R) for a Q&A

Gang: Noah, Aldis, Dwayne, Quintessa and Sarah (L-R) posed for a group shot

Another shot shows Carter Hall a.k.a. Hawkman (Aldis) out of costume, stating, 'This loose cannon needs to be locked down, before innocent people start getting hurt.'

A pair of fighter jets are seen flanking a flying Adam, with one of the pilots telling him to land, but Adam simply punches his wing, sending him into a tailspin.

Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) tells Carter that he's been asleep for 5,000 years and asks who is on his team.

Coming soon: It comes just days after DC Entertainment and Warner Bros released the official poster for the Black Adam Dolby Cinema experience on Thursday

The team is shown heading to a plane, including Albert Rothstein a.k.a. Atom Smasher (Noah) and Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), who calls themselves the Justice Society as they get into a high-powered jet that takes off from an underground hangar.

The trailer shows a glimpse at Dr. Fate's powers, as Hawkman tells Adam, 'We're here to negotiate your peaceful surrender.'

Adam is seen tossing a helicopter like it was nothing, along with a glimpse of Maxine Hunkell a.k.a. Cyclone (Quintessa), as Adam says, 'I'm not peaceful... nor do I surrender.'

The trailer also shows a glimpse at Sarah Shahi's Adrianna Tomaz, a.k.a. Isis, who tells Adam, 'You did not come here to seek justice. You came to exact revenge.'

We also get a glimpse at Atom Smasher in his full size, as Adam tells someone, 'I never said I was a hero.'

Dr. Fate tells Adam that he has 'two paths' adding, 'You can be the destroyer of this world... or you can be its savior,' as the trailer comes to an explosive end.

Black Adam will be released in the U.S. and U.K. on October 21.