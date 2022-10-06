Read full article on original website
High Peaks Annual Meeting Oct. 15
The public is invited to attend the NC High Peaks Trail Association Annual Meeting on Oct. 15 and to hear a talk about Lost Cove by the author of a book on the legendary Yancey County settlement. Christy Smith, who teaches Appalachian Studies courses part-time at King University in Bristol,...
East Yancey 7th Graders Dare Graduates
The D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program, which is taught by Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Daniel Hughes, gives students the skills they need to recognize and resist the pressures that may cause them to experiment with drugs or become involved in unhealthy activities. D.A.R.E. gives the kids the tools they need, to show respect for others and learn the importance of healthy social relationships.
Multi-Family Yard Sale
Multiple family yard sale Saturday October 8th 8:00 am – 2:00 pm on Summit Street in Burnsville. You’ll find antiques, shoes, toys, clothes and lots more.
