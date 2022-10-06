ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauryn Hill’s daughter Selah Marley responds to backlash for wearing “White Lives Matter” shirt in Kanye West’s Yeezy show

By Alex Gallagher
NME
 3 days ago
Comments / 23

Trouble4u
2d ago

the most divided race on the planet. no other race of people gets on national platform to put there own people down . claiming ones on the plantation. while there supporting the plantation

Reply
6
M D
3d ago

when did this world get so obsessed with celebrities like who really cares what any of them do?

Reply(1)
10
STRAIGHT FACTS
1d ago

Obviously yall know ABSOLUTELY NOTHING about Bob because if you did then you would know he was all about independent thought and beliefs. He wrote many songs about it or do you just play his music when you're smoking weed? His brother was a supporter of the Jamaica 🇯🇲 government as Bob was not but he NEVER EVER NOT 1 TIME down him for his beliefs but instead said this is what makes the world great "THAT WE STAND ON OUR OWN BELIEFS AND PRINCIPLES WITHOUT TRAMPLING ANOTHERS" but as we can see....ALL OF YOU MISSED THAT PART!

Reply
2
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Defends Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Selah Marley has come under fire for rocking Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, and she’s not having it. After the model received backlash for wearing the controversial tee, she responded early on Wednesday morning, taking to her Instagram stories to call out the “hive mentality” she sees in her detractors. “The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think,” Bob Marley’s 23-year-old granddaughter said. “Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Linda Evangelista responds to Kanye West’s ‘White Lives Matter’ t-shirt: ‘Fashion made me sad’

Linda Evangelista has responded to Kanye West’s controversial appearance at Paris Fashion Week, where he wore a “White Lives Matter“ t-shirt. The rapper and designer staged a surprise Yeezy fashion show during the annual cultural event, in which both he and a number of his models wore t-shirts with the contentious slogan emblazoned across the front.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Black Lives Matter Reacts To Kanye West ‘White Lives Matter’ Stunt: ‘Never An Appropriate Time’

The Black Lives Matter organization called out Kanye West for wearing a sweatshirt that had the phrase “White Lives Matter” printed on the back during a fashion show in Paris on Monday, October 3. In a lengthy thread, the non-profit explained exactly why the “Runaway” rapper’s use of the phrase was problematic on Wednesday, October 5. “The repercussions are dangerous, destructive, and irresponsible,” they wrote.
CELEBRITIES
