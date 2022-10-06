Read full article on original website
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Princeton
FORT BRANCH, Ind. (WEHT) Princeton – 0 Gibson Southern – 63
Three Standout Moments From Hoosier Hysteria
Indiana basketball held Hoosier Hysteria on Friday night. Here are three memorable moments from the event.
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Hoosier Hysteria 2022 — Streaming info | event details | expected recruiting prospects
Below is everything you need to know for the 2022 version of Hoosier Hysteria, IU basketball’s annual live preseason tip-off event. You’ll find key times, parking information, program details, and much more. You can also see how to watch virtually if you are unable to attend Friday night...
Excitement builds as Fall Festival Half Pot grows
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival began to wind down, the Half Pot total surged well above the $1 million mark. With a total that high, we asked those purchasing tickets how high they think it would go, and what they would do if they were half pot winners. […]
14news.com
West Side Nut Club announces winning Fall Festival Half Pot ticket
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The winning number for the West Side Nut Club Half Pot has been drawn. On Saturday, Nut Club officials unveiled the lucky number is NC-5380161. The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot officially passed last year’s record high. The half pot’s total is...
New patriotic Fall Festival tradition here to stay
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The West Side Nut Club has started a new tradition in 2022 that you may have noticed while eating lunch, as it had thousands stopping in their tracks. It is a new tradition that is growing in popularity already; a daily performance of the National Anthem. Each day through the Fall […]
No threat to Webster County schools
WEBSTER CO. (WEHT) – Officials in Webster County are getting the word out that there is no threat to any of the district’s schools. The assistant superintendent says a parent dropped off a student this morning at Webster County Middle School. The parent was carrying a gun and had a permit to carry the weapon. […]
wdrb.com
IMAGES | Historic home in southern Indiana hits the market for less than $50,000
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic southern Indiana home is hitting the market for less than $50,000. The Wilkins House in Campbellsburg, Indiana, is up for sale. The house is more than 2,000 square feet and was built in the 1850s. The first floor has a living room, dining room,...
WTHI
One airlifted after a Thursday night crash in Knox County
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person was airlifted to an Evansville hospital after a Thursday night crash in Knox County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. on State Road 61 and Lemons road. A motorcycle driven by 59-year-old Steven Reel went into the other lane and hit a car driven...
Camper legend returns to entertain Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As mysteriously as a camper appeared earlier this summer on the pump out in the middle of the Ohio River, the second coming of the Tristate Camper Caper has mysteriously occurred on Evansville’s west side during the Fall Festival. Or, as passerby James Baughn puts it, “The saloon lives on”! It’s […]
One block of North Adams closed next to Holy Name School
HENDERSON, Ky., (WEHT) – Officials say the city of Henderson and its contractor Hazex Construction have temporarily closed one block of North Adams Street between First Street and Second Street to thru traffic. Officials say the closure is for safety reasons due to the demolition of the remaining structure at the former IBT church complex. Officials […]
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
14news.com
Pipes in place for Pratt Paper Mill in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Pipes are in place for a $3 million project in Henderson. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced the high-pressure natural gas line to provide service to the Pratt Paper Mill. Pipes for that gasoline have been laid along the project route. No word yet on when the...
Newburgh restaurant must tear down patio, announces other setbacks
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Newburgh restaurant must tear down its patio and is also facing other setbacks. Officials with Nellie’s Restaurant announced on Facebook that the patio must be torn down. While Nellie’s Restaurant didn’t mention who was making them tear the patio down, they did bring up that mistakes were made. They hope […]
14news.com
Crews called after car hits pole on Big Cynthiana Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a car crash on Big Cynthiana Road after Central Dispatch says a driver hit a pole. Dispatch says powerlines were on the car and CenterPoint was heading to the scene. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says the driver had minor...
Final day for Owensboro yard waste collection announced
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Owensboro residents who still want to trim shrubs and trees, are encouraged to take care of those chores as soon as possible as the seasonal end of yard waste collections is fast approaching. City officials say yard waste chipping collections are suspended during leaf season as trucks are converted […]
evansvilleliving.com
Fall Fest Firsts
I’d like to introduce myself. My name is Maggie Valenti, and I am Tucker Publishing Group’s newest hire as a staff writer. When I arrived recently in Evansville and heard the Fall Festival — the largest annual event in the area — was around the corner, I immediately knew it was something I couldn’t miss.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, October 7th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 28-year-old Deandre Downey of East 14th in Centralia on two felony counts of criminal damage to property. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Centralia Police arrested 31-year-old Michael Venters of North Cherry in Centralia for felony retail theft. He was also taken to the...
14news.com
Semi crashes into restaurant in Princeton, closes intersection
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Street and Main Street due to a crash. Princeton police say the crash involved a semi going into a building. A picture shared with us shows the building hit was Susan...
Traffic backed up after vehicle flips on Twin Bridge
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Central Dispatch says a crash on the southbound Twin Bridge caused a traffic jam Saturday evening. We’re told a vehicle and a flatbed trailer flipped on the bridge. Dispatch was unable to tell us if anyone was injured in the accident. Our Ellis Park tower camera previously showed traffic backed […]
