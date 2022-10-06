Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
lastwordonsports.com
NHL Rumours: Detroit Red Wings Star Forward Eyes Next Contract
NHL Rumours – Dylan Larkin Contract. Max Bultman of The Athletic looked at what the Red Wings captain’s next deal may be. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman might use the recent Mathew Barzal extension as a framework for Larkin’s next contract. The Islanders forward inked an eight-year, $73.2 million extension earlier in the week.
Blackhawks Trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver for Jason Dickinson, 2nd-Round Pick in 2024
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the...
Washington Square News
5 early season predictions for the New York Rangers
1. Igor Shesterkin finishes top three in Vezina Trophy voting. This prediction is likely the most accurate of the bunch. Shesterkin looks unstoppable in net most nights, so much so that last season, the Russian goaltender showed he could carry his team to a conference final. Statistically, Shesterkin has held...
NHL
Dave Dryden, former NHL goalie, mask pioneer, dies at 81
Older brother of Hall of Famer Ken Dryden designed fiberglass/birdcage helmet that became standard. Dave Dryden, a former NHL goalie and brother of Hall of Fame goalie Ken Dryden, died Tuesday at age 81. Dryden died of complications from chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension surgery, according to the Kopriva Taylor Community...
NHL
Jason Robertson's new contract with Stars 'works for both sides'
With opening night just a week away, the high-scoring forward returns to Dallas on a four-year deal. In the end, the business of hockey took a backseat to the passion of hockey, as Stars forward Jason Robertson signed a four-year deal a week before the start of the regular season.
Q&A: General manager Bill Armstrong talks upcoming season for Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong has been at the forefront of the team's rebuild and is now in his third season. Since taking over, the Coyotes have reshaped its identity into becoming a resilient group throughout all the challenges of the season. The Republic talked with Armstrong ahead of...
NHL
Penguins pick which teammate to be stranded on an island with
Crosby most popular choice, Malkin chooses himself in new video. The Pittsburgh Penguins are voting each other onto the island. The Penguins chose which teammate they would pick to be stranded on an island with in a new video posted to the team's Twitter account. Casey DeSmith had smart logic...
NHL
Stanley Cup predictions for 2022-23 NHL season
Hurricanes, Avalanche favorites among NHL.com staff preseason picks. The Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche are the favorites to win the Stanley Cup this season, according to NHL.com staff writers and editors. Of the 15 staffers who made their preseason predictions, six picked Carolina to win the Cup for the first...
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Zac Jones Must Seize Opportunity This Season
The New York Rangers have drafted and acquired a lot of talented, young defensemen over the last few seasons. The development of Adam Fox, Ryan Lindgren, K’Andre Miller, and Braden Schneider is great for the team but has made it tough for New York’s other defense prospects, including Zac Jones to make the team.
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Reacting to Jason Robertson's four-year deal
Daryl "Razor" Reaugh and Mike Heika break down the news of Jason Robertson's new contract while also evaluating the preseason and progress under new head coach Pete DeBoer. Podman Rush, the official podcast of the Dallas Stars, is available for download on Apple, Spotify and wherever you get your podcasts.
NHL
Lauko Caps Standout Camp with Strong Showing
So, when he took the ice on Saturday night for the Bruins' exhibition finale against the New Jersey Devils, the 22-year-old had a little extra pep in his step as he aimed to stick it to those wondering why he remained in camp this deep into the preseason. "It kind...
Tri-City Herald
Flames Sign Darryl Sutter to Multi-Year Extension
Darryl Sutter isn't going anywhere. To cap off one of their most exciting off-seasons in recent memory, the Calgary Flames decided to lock up their bench boss for the foreseeable future, agreeing to terms with reigning Jack Adams winner Darryl Sutter on a multi-year contract extension. The specifics of the...
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
Detroit set to face Maple Leafs for second time in as many days. The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken at Oilers | 6 p.m.
Final preseason tune-up in Edmonton ends week-long team-bonding trip in Alberta. The Kraken must submit their official 23-man roster to NHL headquarters by 2 p.m. Monday, signaling who is eligible to dress for the season opener at Anaheim Wednesday (as in just five days from now). As per usual, 20 players will be in uniform for opening night and again Thursday in Los Angeles for the second game of a back-to-back road trip to begin the hockey year. It might be the same 20 players (18 skaters, two goalies) each night or coach Dave Hakstol might choose to swap in a player or two from the three Kraken who dress in street clothes (typically watching from the press box) Wednesday. Of the 18 skaters, the typical approach is to dress three pairs of defensemen and four forward lines.
Yardbarker
Jets Weekly: Lambert, Kovacevic, & Preseason Finale
Welcome to the very first installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. The Winnipeg Jets have wrapped up their preseason with a solid record of 4-1-1....
NHL
Tonight's CBJ-STL game start time will be delayed to 7:30PM (ET)
Tonight's National Hockey League preseason game between the Columbus Blue Jackets and St. Louis Blues at Nationwide Arena, will now face off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game was originally slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET but has been moved to accommodate the Blues' late arrival due to plane issues. Doors at Nationwide Arena will be open to the public at 6 p.m. ET as scheduled.
FOX Sports
Flames extend coach Darryl Sutter's contract
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multiyear contract extension, the team announced Saturday. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the postseason.
NHL
Meltzer: 'The Standard' Episode 3 Recap
The third episode of "The Standard" docuseries picks up the Flyers at the midpoint of the six-game preseason and runs through the weekend back-to-back set that saw the Flyers lose 4-1 in Boston and 2-1 in Long Island. The first game saw the Flyers play well in the first period...
NHL
NHL could play more games in Europe in future seasons
PRAGUE -- The NHL might bring more games to Europe in the future and play some later in the season, NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Friday. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks opened the NHL regular season at O2 Arena in Prague on Friday as part of the 2022 NHL Global Series. They will play here again Saturday (2 p.m. ET; NHLN, NBCSCA, BSSO).
NHL
Penguins win Stanley Cup in EA Sports 2022-23 NHL season simulation
Crosby takes home Conn Smythe, McDavid Hart winner, Markstrom nets Vezina. Another year, another Stanley Cup championship for Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. At least the digital versions of them. The official NHL23 simulation conducted by EA Sports has Crosby and the Penguins raising the Cup again in the...
