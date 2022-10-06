ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, PA

Berks won't allow ballot curing prior to general election

READING, Pa. — A motion before the Berks County Election Board to allow ballot curing for the Nov. 8 general election failed for lack of a second. Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the sole Democrat on the board, made a motion to allow curing of ballots if the county could utilize temporary staff to do the work.
