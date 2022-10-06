Read full article on original website
Mercury
Ballot drop boxes dominate public comment of Montgomery County Commissioners meeting
NORRISTOWN — Elected officials responded to election-related concerns Thursday as the topic dominated public comment for yet another Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting. “I am not going to go down the rabbit hole to address conspiracy theories, disinformation and outright falsehoods promoted by the big lie, but as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks won't allow ballot curing prior to general election
READING, Pa. — A motion before the Berks County Election Board to allow ballot curing for the Nov. 8 general election failed for lack of a second. Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt, the sole Democrat on the board, made a motion to allow curing of ballots if the county could utilize temporary staff to do the work.
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Philly, highlights key issues ahead of midterm election
A giant Black Voters Matter bus rolled into North Philadelphia Saturday as part of a We Won’t Black Down national bus tour. It was the centerpiece of a community health fair block party that shut down a portion of North Broad Street.
‘Really shady stuff’: Council to hold hearings on realtor after homeowner complaints
Philadelphia City Council on Thursday authorized hearings into MV Realty, a company that has enrolled hundreds of city homeowners into a program that Council finds questionable. Homeowners have filed complaints, believing the company misled them.
fox29.com
Hearing over Delaware County Memorial Hospital closure ends with no decision
MEDIA, Pa. - A hearing on the controversial closure of Delaware County Memorial Hospital ends without a decision. A Delaware County judge is expected to rule next week on an emergency injunction to stop the for-profit owner of a Delaware County hospital system from changing the operation of an Upper Darby hospital.
Fetterman to rally in key 'purple' Pennsylvania county for first time
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D-PA) announced Friday that he will hold a rally in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, the state's fourth-largest county and a key purple region that could ultimately determine the outcome of his Senate race against Dr. Mehmet Oz in November.
Larry Krasner files motion to stop subpoena issued by Pa. House committee
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner is fighting the latest effort from state lawmakers who are trying to impeach him. Krasner filed a motion Thursday to stop a subpoena issued by a Pennsylvania House committee.Members of the committee asked Krasner for information about an upcoming murder trial for a former police officer accused of shooting a Black man.The committee held hearings in Philadelphia last week, pointing to recent violent crime as a reason to impeach the district attorney.Krasner was overwhelmingly re-elected by Philadelphia for a second term last November.
ACLU files complaint against Central Bucks schools for 'hostile environment' for LGBTQ students
The Central Bucks School District is accused of discrimination against LGBTQ students. The ACLU complaint comes less than a week before the school board meets to discuss a proposed ban of pride flags and other symbols of support.
This Bucks County Assisted Living Complex Is Almost Complete After Ongoing Updates
An assisted living complex in Bucks County is almost complete, the most recent place for residents to move into this year. Damon C. Williams wrote about the updates for the Bucks County Courier Times. The former site of the Mill Run retirement center, located in Bristol Borough, is being converted...
Pennsylvania voters reveal what issues are most important before heading to the ballot box
PHILADELPHIA – The economy, abortion and health care are the most important voting issues heading into the midterm elections, Philadelphians told Fox News. "Definitely financial things … we're all struggling out here," one local, Danasia, told Fox News. "And also more equality for women." Lt. Gov. John Fetterman...
fox29.com
Pa. ACLU files complaint against Central Bucks School Dist. over alleged bully, harassment of LGBTQ+ students
BUCKS COUNTY, Pa - The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania has filed a federal complaint against the Central Bucks School District detailing a toxic environment of bullying, harassment, and discrimination of LGBTQ plus students. "We talked to dozens of parents, students, staff members, former staff members and just learned...
Homecoming to resume in Chester County after cancellation due to threats
COATESVILLE (CBS) – Saturday morning in Chester County, homecoming activities are set to resume as scheduled for students at Coatesville High School. This comes after Friday night's cancellation of their homecoming game against Downingtown West.Police say a number of credible safety threats forced the cancellation.The schools initially planned to face off without any spectators, but the Coatesville Area School District says additional information prompted administrators to cancel the game altogether.Police are not disclosing what was said in those threats.
aroundambler.com
Upper Dublin Police Department announces the passing of retired Chief of Police Terrence “Terry” Thompson
The Upper Dublin Police Department has announced the passing of retired Chief of Police Terrence “Terry” Thomason, who was with the department from 1975 to 2017 and served as chief from 1992 to 2017. Below is the announcement:. It is with great sadness that the Upper Dublin Police...
philasun.com
Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks issues statement on high school football team mock slave auction
The recent video shared depicting a mock slave auction of black football teammates is extremely disturbing and unacceptable. Football teams have always had long standing traditions and “team building” activities for their teammates. Recently a California high school football team has canceled the rest of its season after...
New PennDOT Driver’s License Center to open next to Boscov’s Outlet Center
Boscov’s has announced the addition of a new 17,000 square foot PennDOT Driver’s License Center at its Boscov’s Outlet Center. PennDOT will join the existing Boscov’s Outlet Center, located in the plaza near Panera Bread and Member’s 1st Credit Union. The modernized PennDOT concept will...
6 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Six Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000 for serious offenses. The judge can potentially suspend or revoke a liquor license or mandate training as a result of a serious citation.
buckscountyherald.com
John Fetterman is not from “here”
Send letters to: P.O. Box 685, Lahaska 18931, or bridget@buckscountyherald.com or fax to 215-794-1109. Letters may be edited for clarity and to fit space available. Only signed letters will be used and a contact phone number must be submitted with letters. Letters that contain slanderous or profane language will be rejected or the text will be cut. The Herald is a nonpartisan publication that aims to print only factual accounts. Letters are readers’ opinions.
ustwp.org
A Message from the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority
Recent postings on social media have stated that the Upper Southampton Municipal Authority (USMA) is offering customers a rebate on their water and sewer bills. This is not only incorrect but blatantly false! Here is what the USMA offers our customers:. For those customers that use their garden hose to...
The One Question You Should Always Ask Yourself Before Resigning from Any Job
Have you been ready for a while now to call it quits at your current job? Before rushing into anything, make sure you are looking at all the angles. Guest columnist for the Philadelphia Business Journal Stan Silverman formulated one key question everyone should ask before resigning: “Should I work somewhere else, start my own business or retire?”
CBS News
Trucker crashes into dental center in Ridley Township, Delaware County
WOODLYN, Pa. (CBS) -- A trucker was cut-off by a driver and crashed into the Ridley Dental Center in Ridley Township on Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on MacDade Boulevard. Officials said the trucker slammed on the brakes, ran into a couple of SUVs and...
