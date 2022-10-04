ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rafa Benitez lined up to become new Nottingham Forest manager with Steve Cooper on brink of sack after Leicester mauling

By Alex Smith
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

NOTTINGHAM FOREST are reportedly lining up manager Steve Cooper's replacement with Rafa Benitez a strong candidate.

The club have got off to a poor start on their return to the Premier League and are currently bottom of the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWJPu_0iNzbLr900
Steve Cooper is at risk of being sacked by Nottingham Forest Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JDXJx_0iNzbLr900
Rafael Benitez is lined up as a possible replacement Credit: Alamy

They have picked up just four points from eight games and the manner of last night's 4-0 defeat to rivals and fellow strugglers Leicester leaves Cooper at risk of being sacked.

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has begun the process of identifying possible new managers.

Ex-Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid boss Benitez is in the frame for the job, claim The Telegraph.

The Spaniard, 62, most recently had an unsuccessful spell at Everton and has been out of work since being fired at the beginning of 2022.

He was also linked with the vacant position at Olympiacos, the club also owned by Marinakis but they pursued other options.

Also being considered is former Burnley manager Sean Dyche, who has reportedly visited the City Ground this season.

Benitez and Dyche could both be smart appointments as they have experience keeping relegation threatened teams in the division with Newcastle and the Clarets respectively.

Any new manager will have to work with a squad that looks disjointed after Forest brought in an incredible 23 new players over the summer.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

The club splashed the cash spending over £200million on signings and Cooper has been under pressure for a number of weeks with fans yet to see the benefits on the pitch.

Forest are in a run of five straight defeats and there have been recent confidence damaging losses to Bournemouth, Fulham and Leicester.

There is also supposedly behind-the-scenes tensions regarding Cooper.

His contract at the club is due to expire at the end of this season and he is yet to sign a new deal after much speculation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Dyche
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Nottingham Forest#Fulham#The Premier League#Real Madrid#Spaniard#Everton#Burnley#The City Ground#Clarets
The US Sun

Newcastle fans display brilliant Sky Sports News flag to mark one-year Saudi takeover anniversary before Brentford clash

NEWCASTLE fans displayed a huge Sky Sports News-themed banner to mark the one-year anniversary of their controversial Saudi takeover. The Toon faithful made the display ahead of their St James' Park clash with Brentford this afternoon. A huge flag featured the trademark yellow Sky Sports ticker, featuring the phrase "Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
802K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy