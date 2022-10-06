Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’

Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker plummets in polls for several reasons
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s poll numbers are on a downward spiral in recent weeks due to a rapid succession of negative news about his personal life. Walker, the legendary former running back from the University of Georgia in the 1980s, is reportedly trailing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock by 12 percentage points, 50 to 38, according to Survey USA.
Self-proclaimed 'pro-choice pastor' Democrat Sen. Warnock won't say if he supports any limits on abortion
Sen. Raphael Warnock remains silent on his exact position on abortion, after supporting the pro-abortion "Women's Health Protection Act."
Herschel Walker Suggests to Fox News That His MAGA Son Is Part of ‘the Left’
Scandal-plagued GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker suggested on Wednesday that his MAGA-supporting son was part of “the left” while complaining about the “tremendous damage” the burgeoning conservative influencer has wrought on his political campaign. Over the past couple of days, Christian Walker has publicly torn into...
CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
DeSantis Warned by Fox's Rivera He Will 'Feel the Wrath' of Latino Voters
While discussing illegal immigration, DeSantis previously said "between a third and 40 percent of the people coming across are seeking to end up in Florida."
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case
In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants
Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
Nicolle Wallace Slams Wall Street Journal’s Condemnation Of Trump
The conservative Wall Street Journal’s condemnation of Donald Trump over his latest violent rhetoric rang somewhat hollow for MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. On Monday’s broadcast of “Deadline: White House,” Wallace welcomed the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper’s denunciation of Trump’s suggestion on his Truth Social platform that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “DEATH WISH” for supporting “Democrat sponsored Bills.”
Daily Beast
Herschel Walker Says Paying for Abortion Is ‘Nothing to Be Ashamed Of’
As the story about Herschel Walker paying for a former girlfriend’s abortion gets harder and harder to deny, the Georgia Senate candidate’s denials are getting more and more absurd. After The Daily Beast reported Wednesday night that the anonymous woman who says Walker paid for her abortion in...
Washington Examiner
Midterms 2022 updates: Republicans hold historic polling lead, Herschel Walker scandal grows
The 2022 midterm elections will be held Nov. 8 and will feature several races in the House and Senate that are set to determine which party will have control over Congress for the next two years. Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a...
Daily Beast
A Fascinating Detail in the Herschel Walker Saga
The Daily Beast reporter who broke the story of Herschel Walker paying for a girlfriend’s abortion has provided behind-the-scenes details and thoughts on the case. Politics reporter Roger Sollenberger pointed to the key detail in the cobweb of Walker stories to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast The New Abnormal: the woman behind the allegations.
NFL・
Herschel Walker loses lead against Raphael Warnock with six-point drop in new poll after abortion scandal
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, dropped below incumbent Raphael Warnock in a new poll after a news report that he paid for a woman’s abortion. The poll from InsiderAdvantage found that incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock leads the former University of Georgia running back by three points. The survey was conducted on 4 October with 550 likely voters and had a margin of error of 4.2 per cent.
Ex-RNC Spokesperson Names GOP Lawmaker He Calls 'The Worst'
They are "now literally indistinguishable from a MAGA troll," said Tim Miller.
Republican Chairman Under Fire for Using Fake Homemade ID to Vote
The Alabama Republican Party Chairman, a supporter of the state's voter ID law, used a non-valid ID to vote in at least two recent elections. In November 2020 and the party primaries in May 2022, Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl showed up to the polls with what looked like an employee badge. Along with his name, the card read "Regional Press Secretary" and identified "The Office of State Auditor," according to an image obtained by AL.com.
'Daily Show' Nails GOP Hypocrisy On Herschel Walker With Searing Fox Spoof
Desi Lydic mockingly defended the Republican Senate nominee as a "victim of cancel culture" in a new "Foxsplains" bit.
thecomeback.com
Jemele Hill rips Herschel Walker’s ‘insulting’ candidacy
Herschel Walker’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate is “insulting” at this point, according to The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill. Friday afternoon, the New York Times dropped a bombshell on top of a bombshell when they reported that the woman who alleges Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who is running on a pro-life platform, had financed her abortion and sent her a get-well card, now says that Walker asked her to get a second abortion, though she chose to give birth to her son instead.
Rival calls incendiary ad by Kentucky Sen. Paul ‘dangerous’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul was the victim of a violent attack in 2017 when his neighbor slammed into him from behind outside his Kentucky home. Earlier that year, Paul took cover when a gunman opened fire while GOP members of Congress practiced for a charity baseball game.
Tina Kotek tries to link Christine Drazan to right-wing extremists in misleading new ad
A new ad paid for by Democratic governor candidate Tina Kotek accuses Republican candidate Christine Drazan of having “ties to a far-right paramilitary network” and being the candidate of choice for members of violent militias and rioters who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Border chief says GOP governors’ migrant relocation campaign is stoking migration to U.S.
A few days after Daniel got off a plane in Martha’s Vineyard, Mass., where he had been flown from San Antonio with other migrants by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, his phone buzzed. It was a WhatsApp message from a friend back home: I heard you can get a lot...
Republicans Are Going All In to Convince You Crime Is Out of Control. They Don’t Have Any Proof.
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. If you’ve watched even a sliver of the campaign ads ahead of the midterms, you’d be forgiven for believing that American cities have turned into cesspools of crime. In a recent ad for New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin, a montage of grainy video footage shuffles between images of pedestrians and even children being punched and shot at on the streets. “You’re looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in [Democratic Gov.] Kathy Hochul’s New York, and it’s getting much worse on Kathy Hochul’s watch,” a narrator claims as a man in a hoodie sneaks up behind someone on a sidewalk and shoves them to the ground.
