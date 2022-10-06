ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Don Lemon ‘Stunned’ by Claim That Herschel Walker Is Anti-Abortion: ‘He Can’t Be, He Paid for It!’

By William Vaillancourt
Daily Beast
 3 days ago
rolling out

Herschel Walker plummets in polls for several reasons

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s poll numbers are on a downward spiral in recent weeks due to a rapid succession of negative news about his personal life. Walker, the legendary former running back from the University of Georgia in the 1980s, is reportedly trailing incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock by 12 percentage points, 50 to 38, according to Survey USA.
TheDailyBeast

CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’

CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
The Independent

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pummels Alabama attorneys over ‘race blindness’ in major voting rights case

In a series of exchanges with Alabama’s solicitor general, US Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson delivered a powerful history lesson on the explicit racial justice foundations of Reconstruction-era constitutional amendments, aiming to undermine the state’s defence of its congressional maps that a federal court has determined are racially discriminatory.On her second day on the nine-member court, Justice Jackson argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments – drafted in the bloody aftermath of the US Civil War – were written with the explicit purpose of providing equal opportunity and rights to formerly enslaved people.A long-standing perspective among conservative...
Daily Mail

Marjorie Taylor Greene announces bill to put a four-year moratorium on immigration and completely revoke the DACA and DAPA programs to shield migrants

Republican firebrand Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a complete four-year pause on immigration to the United States in a new bill the Georgia lawmaker announced on Thursday. The legislation also aims to end programs that grant legal residency to people who came to the US illegally. 'My Protect America...
HuffPost

Nicolle Wallace Slams Wall Street Journal’s Condemnation Of Trump

The conservative Wall Street Journal’s condemnation of Donald Trump over his latest violent rhetoric rang somewhat hollow for MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. On Monday’s broadcast of “Deadline: White House,” Wallace welcomed the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper’s denunciation of Trump’s suggestion on his Truth Social platform that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “DEATH WISH” for supporting “Democrat sponsored Bills.”
Daily Beast

A Fascinating Detail in the Herschel Walker Saga

The Daily Beast reporter who broke the story of Herschel Walker paying for a girlfriend’s abortion has provided behind-the-scenes details and thoughts on the case. Politics reporter Roger Sollenberger pointed to the key detail in the cobweb of Walker stories to host Andy Levy on this week’s episode of political podcast The New Abnormal: the woman behind the allegations.
The Independent

Herschel Walker loses lead against Raphael Warnock with six-point drop in new poll after abortion scandal

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, dropped below incumbent Raphael Warnock in a new poll after a news report that he paid for a woman’s abortion. The poll from InsiderAdvantage found that incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock leads the former University of Georgia running back by three points. The survey was conducted on 4 October with 550 likely voters and had a margin of error of 4.2 per cent.
Newsweek

Republican Chairman Under Fire for Using Fake Homemade ID to Vote

The Alabama Republican Party Chairman, a supporter of the state's voter ID law, used a non-valid ID to vote in at least two recent elections. In November 2020 and the party primaries in May 2022, Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl showed up to the polls with what looked like an employee badge. Along with his name, the card read "Regional Press Secretary" and identified "The Office of State Auditor," according to an image obtained by AL.com.
thecomeback.com

Jemele Hill rips Herschel Walker’s ‘insulting’ candidacy

Herschel Walker’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate is “insulting” at this point, according to The Atlantic’s Jemele Hill. Friday afternoon, the New York Times dropped a bombshell on top of a bombshell when they reported that the woman who alleges Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker, who is running on a pro-life platform, had financed her abortion and sent her a get-well card, now says that Walker asked her to get a second abortion, though she chose to give birth to her son instead.
Mother Jones

Republicans Are Going All In to Convince You Crime Is Out of Control. They Don’t Have Any Proof.

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. If you’ve watched even a sliver of the campaign ads ahead of the midterms, you’d be forgiven for believing that American cities have turned into cesspools of crime. In a recent ad for New York’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, Rep. Lee Zeldin, a montage of grainy video footage shuffles between images of pedestrians and even children being punched and shot at on the streets. “You’re looking at actual violent crimes caught on camera in [Democratic Gov.] Kathy Hochul’s New York, and it’s getting much worse on Kathy Hochul’s watch,” a narrator claims as a man in a hoodie sneaks up behind someone on a sidewalk and shoves them to the ground.
