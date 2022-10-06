ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Germany probes rail 'sabotage' amid Russia tensions

German police were on Sunday probing an act of "sabotage" on the country's rail infrastructure, with some officials pointing the finger at Russia in the wake of the Nord Stream pipeline explosions. Given that the Nord Stream leaks "pointed to the Kremlin", "we can't rule out that Russia could also be behind the attack on the rail services," he said.
Yellen: OPEC production cuts will hurt economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a new interview expressed worry that OPEC+ countries’ decision to cut oil production will hurt the global economy, especially in developing countries. “I think OPEC’s decision is unhelpful and unwise — it’s uncertain what impact it will end up having, but certainly, it’s something...
